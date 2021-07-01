As part of their summer concert series, Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) presented Kishi Bashi on Friday in a partnership with the Ark. These partnered events serve as a fundraiser for both organizations, who will continue offering outdoor live music throughout the summer.

This weekend’s concerts were initially scheduled for Fuller Park, but flooding and storm warnings led to the in-person components being cancelled. Instead the show was streamed live from The Ark, with Mike Savino, also known as Tall Tall Trees, featured during the second half of the performance.

The concert was livestreamed from The Ark due to rain cancellations. Becca Mahon/Daily. Buy this photo.

