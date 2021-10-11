In a sea of red, shooting at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. made it hard to capture the overflowing school spirit that sets the scene for game days at the Big House.

Nonetheless, the game was electric in every sense of the word.

With Michigan and Nebraska neck-and-neck at almost every point of the game, emotions were high.

The Big Red Pride that I came to know very well during my time in Nebraska, from Friday night in downtown Lincoln to brunch at a local diner to the stadium packed full of fans on Saturday night, made for an energetic atmosphere.

Even though the stadium wasn’t decked out in maize and blue, the third quarter light show and Michigan’s narrow win made my journey to Lincoln well worth it.

The overwhelming sense of Cornhusker pride combined with Michigan’s grit, spirit and unwavering determination made the game incredibly exciting to photograph.

