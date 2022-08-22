The Cirque Italia Water Circus raised its tent in the parking lot of Briarwood Mall July 28-31. Throughout the circus, their modern-style clown humored the crowd as other cast members performed acrobatics and stunts on their pirate adventure set.

Their combination of engaging storytelling and thrilling performances brought laughter and awe to the Ann Arbor audience.

The show’s unique visual effects with water and colorful strobe lights enhanced the viewing experience and tension leading up to each stunt.

The show ended with the pirate obtaining their treasure, and the joyful crowd streamed out of the big white tent into the night.

