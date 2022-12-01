At his Nov. 21 performance at The Fillmore Detroit, Minnesota-born rapper Yung Gravy toed the line between meme rap and genuine musicality. His Detroit show was the thirteenth in a 29-show run of Baby Gravy the Tour — Yung Gravy’s tour with rapper bbno$, his long-time friend and frequent collaborator.

Yung Gravy, left, and rapper bbno$, right, perform at The Filmore Detroit Nov. 21.

Yung Gravy’s music is eccentric, absurd and more often than not explicit, with sexual quips about moms thrown into just about every song. His confident, smooth stage persona could just as well be a kid sitting in his room writing the same parody raps for fun. And the show reflected that. Whether it was fast shifts between deafening bass, strobe lights or low-lit interludes of Gravy and bbno$ conversing between sets, the energy was constant.

Rapper bbno$ performs at The Filmore Detroit Nov. 21.

The performers seemed to be having just as much fun as the audience, starting from the jump as Yung Gravy’s DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip, kicked off the show with a GIF-filled PowerPoint presentation before rapper Terror Reid began his opening set.

Yung Gravy's DJ, Tiiiiiiiiiip, begins Yung Gravy's show with a GIF-filled PowerPoint presentation at The Filmore Detroit Nov. 21.

Yung Gravy and bbno$ played off the crowd, flinging roses, Froot Loops and a cookbook into the pit. In return, a steady stream of bras — collected as part of a charity event — flew from the crowd onto the stage throughout the show.

Rapper bbno$ throws Froot Loops to the crowd at Yung Gravy's show at The Filmore Detroit Nov. 21.

Though fans undoubtedly came for the music, the concert went beyond Gravy’s SoundCloud oldies and new pop hits. The result: a blend of entertainment, comedy and pure fun.

Rapper Yung Gravy performs at The Filmore Detroit Nov. 21.

