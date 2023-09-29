Returning to the U.S. from the Canadian stops on The Sound Of Letting Go Tour, All Time Low brought pop rock to the Fillmore in Detroit Friday evening. All Time Low’s North American tour boasts four acts with Lauran Hibberd, Grayscale and Gym Class Heroes opening for them. Formed in Maryland in 2003, the band returned to the road after the release of their 2023 album, Tell Me I’m Alive, marking 20 years as a group.

The band cycled through classics such as “Lost in Stereo” from their archive and new hits like “Modern Love” as the audience shouted the lyrics back to them. Lead guitarist Jack Barakat, lead vocalist Alex Gaskarth and bass guitarist Zack Merrick moved with the music around the front of the stage relying on their 20-year chemistry to heighten the energy of the set. Up against a backdrop of nostalgic radio and camera-esque features, drummer Rian Dawson and keyboardist Dan Swank supported each song along.

All Time Low and Gym Class Heroes perform at the Fillmore in Detroit Sept. 22, 2023. Lila Turner/Daily. Buy this photo.

As the night went on, both old and new fans could be seen dancing to the vibrant performance.

