February 2nd, 2022 marks the 36th Anniversary of National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). According to the Women’s Sports Foundation, “NGWSD recognizes student-athletes, champion athletes, coaches, administrators and lawmakers committed to providing equitable access to sports for all girls and women.”

This year, we will also celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex at any educational institution that receives federal funds.

The U.S. Education Department explains, “Athletics are considered an integral part of an institution’s education program and are therefore covered by this law.” Over the last 50 years there have many incredible accomplishments of women in sports despite remaining discrimination.

To celebrate this day and these accomplishments, we asked female photographers at The Michigan Daily to share photos of Michigan’s female student-athletes and reflect on what girls and women in sports means to them.

Girls and women in sports is… being your own biggest fan. Photo by: Managing Photo Editor Grace Beal

Girls and women in sports is… supporting each other. Photo by: Managing Photo Editor Tess Crowley

Girls and women in sports is… being a leader. Photo by: Senior Sports Editor Julia Schachinger

Girls and women in sports is… striving to reach new heights. Photo by: Staff Photographer Sarah Boeke

Girls and women in sports is… convincing yourself that you’re worthy of being there. Photo by: Staff Photographer Madeline Hinkley

Girls and women in sports is… trying to prove you are equally as capable as the men. Photo by: Assistant Photo Editor Jenna Hickey

Girls and women in sports is… full of passion and heart. Photo by: Staff Photographer Allison Engkvist

Girls and women in sports is… tearing up the court. Photo by: Senior Multimedia Editor Emma Mati

Girls and women in sports is… pushing boundaries. Photo by: Assistant Photo Editor Becca Mahon

Girls and women in sports is… being resilient. Photo by: Senior Audience Engagement Editor Kate Hua

Girls and women in sports is… looking straight ahead. Photo by: Assistant Photo Editor Julianne Yoon

Girls and women in sports is… proving your strength. Photo by: Senior Outreach Editor Anna Fuder

Girls and women in sports is… being confident. Photo by: Staff Photographer Maria Deckman

Managing Photo Editor Grace Beal can be reached at gbeal@umich.edu.