A day in the life of the Michigan Marching Band’s drumline.

As I set my alarm for 4:30 a.m. on a Saturday, I asked myself, is this really worth it? I could easily wake up at 9 a.m. and be there for the stepshow at 10:30 a.m., but that isn’t the point of this photo essay. The point of this photo essay is to understand what it’s really like to be a member of the Michigan Marching Band’s drumline — from the moment they enter Revelli Hall at 5:30 a.m. to the moment they leave at 4:30 p.m. It’s a grueling 11 hours, filled with traditions, bonding moments between bandmates turned best friends and a series of epic performances at the Big House.

5:30 a.m.

Members of the drumline begin to arrive at Revelli Hall, the indoor rehearsal space for the Michigan Marching Band (MMB).

Coffee is a necessity for noon game days. Drumline members gather their gear before warm ups, safely guarded by Richard the octopus.

6:00 a.m.

Each drumline section warms up separately. The entire drumline runs through stepshow and halftime performance. Stepshow refers to a performance on the steps of Revelli Hall before marching to the Big House. Only drumline performs as a chance to showcase its skills.

Snare rank leader Carter Krumins leads the snare drums in a warm up. TR "triplet roll" the octopus helps with warm ups.

6:52 a.m.

48 members of the drumline march to Elbel Field.

Ann Arbor City Noise Ordinance prohibits the band from playing before 7:00 a.m., so members yell their parts to cadence. Cadence refers to the series they play while marching to the Big House. In addition to vocalizing the percussion parts, they also add fun words to the beat.

Drumline members vocalizing their parts on the march to Elbel.

7:00 a.m.

The full band rehearses on Elbel Field.

The winds play the aria “Nessun Dorma” to warm up, which roughly translates to “let no one sleep.” It’s a fitting choice for a group of students who have been up since 4:30 a.m.

Cymbals line up during Nessun Dorma. "Driving the bus" hand motions, a nickname for a traditional style of bass drum playing.

Drumline Director Chuck Ricotta. MMB rehearses halftime on Elbel Field.

9:00 a.m.

The MMB is released to enjoy a tailgate breakfast, prepared by each section’s parents.

9:45 a.m.

Members of the MMB put on uniforms and finish getting ready. Cymbals are shined for each gameday.

Cymbal Rank Leader Eddie Black III shines his cymbals before stepshow.

2022 is the 125th anniversary of the Michigan Marching Band, and the 50th anniversary of women being allowed in the band. While drumlines are traditionally male-dominated sections, the MMB is always working toward improving gender inclusivity. Just this season there was a show to celebrate the 50th anniversary of women being in the band.

“Drumline has always been a male dominated section so that show means so much to me. From hearing from one of the first female members in this ensemble, to getting to play Lizzo on the Big House field, that show will always be one of my favorites. As one of seven women on the drumline it is empowering to see us represented with that show. It stands for every single woman who has been in this band or has tried to be in this band. I love this ensemble and I’m so proud to have been a part of that show.” Cymbal Senior Jenny Huelskamp

Janeé Nesmith braids Jenny Huelskamp's hair before stepshow.

10:05 a.m.

The drumline gathers in the parking lot of Revelli Hall to warm up for the stepshow. Crowds gather outside Revelli Hall in anticipation of the stepshow and the MMB’s parade to the Big House.

Drumline warms up for stepshow.

10:30 a.m.

The stepshow occurs on the steps of Revelli, an hour and a half before kickoff. This drumline performance originated as an informal warm-up that has over the years developed into a full-fledged show. The stepshow gets its name because it is performed on the steps of Revelli Hall.

Snares Evan Magill, left, Rank Leader Carter Krumins, center and Devin Mroz, right, lead the drumline to the steps of Revelli Hall to begin the stepshow.

Katie Nowak plays during T Dubs (Temptation and Hawaiian War Chant).

Tyler Bartlett beats Miles Rhea in the stepshow game of rock paper scissors.

11:05 a.m.

Led by Drum Major Rachel Zhang, the MMB marches out of Revelli Hall onto East Hoover Avenue to begin their short march to the Big House.

Crowds gather along the band’s route to the Big House and follow along from behind.

One notable cymbal vocal is, “Damn, I look good!” The cymbalists can see their reflection in their shiny instruments, hence the lyric.

Cymbal Will Padbury.

A visual is a short, uniform motion shared in a subsection or whole of the drumline to add a theatrical layer to the performance. While marching to the Big House, each drumline section has different visuals that they perform while they play Cadence. Some movements have become traditions, while some are new.

Cymbal Jenny Huelskamp.

People tailgating in the parking lot of the Big House gather to watch the band enter the stadium.

11:35 a.m.

The MMB arrives at the Big House. Members of the band hit the wall of the tunnel as they make their way down to the field, as they have done for years.

Cymbals Jenny Huelskamp, Drew Prater and Josh Dukes hit the Big House tunnel on the way down to the field.

11:52 a.m.

The MMB exits the tunnel doing “entries” (high knee marching style) onto the field for the pregame performance.

Pregame is the Michigan Marching Band’s grand entrance at Michigan Stadium. This traditional performance has been the same for decades. They plan traditional Michigan fight songs including “M Fanfare,” “The Victors” and “Let’s Go Blue!”

Drumline members take the field for pregame. Members who aren't in pregame stand on the ledge of the stadium. Members have to try out for pregame every week.

The drumline stands in the front rows of the band section throughout the game.

12:51 p.m.

At home games, the drumline performs in front of the student section at the end of the first quarter. The performance is only 90 seconds long. Each season features a new and improved first quarter performance. It is written by the drumline leadership. The choreography always gets the crowd going.

1:55 p.m.

The Michigan Marching Band takes the field for the halftime show.

The Michigan Marching band forms a piano as they perform "Piano Man" by Billy Joel.

While not performing during the halftime show or first quarter, the drumline brings life to the stands. Without a doubt, they look like they are having the most fun, whether it’s dancing on the big screen or playing “Let’s Go Blue!” with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.

Snare Aakarsh Verma enjoys a mid game snack.

Cymbal Janeé Nesmith.

Snare Ethan White.

The drumline high-fiving after Michigan scores a touchdown.

3:33 p.m.

Once the football teams have gone to their respective locker rooms, the MMB takes the field one last time during game day. Post game is for the fans of the band to hear them uninterrupted, without football fans.

Eddie Black III, Carter Krumins and Will Thompson.

4:01 p.m.

The MMB marches out of the stadium, wearing their shakos (hats) backwards, indicating that Michigan won the football game. While it is unclear when this became a tradition, it has been done for years. The tradition was adopted in the days before TV and social media to inform those outside the stadium and around Ann Arbor that Michigan had won the game.

4:13 p.m.

The band arrives back at the steps of Revelli Hall.

The MMB is dismissed by the drum major after a call and response ending with tubas and rank leaders from drumline playing “The Victors” one last time. After putting their instruments away, members of the Marching Band head home and rest after a long day.

Next time you hear the drumline outside your dorm or marching around campus at 7 a.m., think about the hard work and dedication that they put in to make gameday what it is. Members of the Michigan Marching Band are the keepers of decades-long traditions. They embody the Michigan Wolverine spirit.