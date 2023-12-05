I have been lucky enough to lead a life enriched by inspiring women. My mom, my middle school orchestra teacher, Mrs. Boutin, my best friend Macy and so many more that I couldn’t even begin to fit in writing. Sara Krulwich, the first woman photographer at The Michigan Daily, fits in at the top of the list, with her stories snatching my interest and pulling me deep into photography. Though her relentlessly humble attitude refused to let me call her brave, in my mind, she is a superwoman. The first time I got the privilege of hearing her stories, she was speaking at a photo staff meeting in the fall 2022 semester. Upon hearing daring tale after tale, I told all my friends and family about this amazing woman who went from being the first woman photographer at The Daily to a now New York Times photographer of 40 years and Tony award winner. It was after hearing Sara speak in my first week on staff that I decided, “This is it. I need to embrace my new role as a staff photographer and be even a sliver as courageous as Sara.” Though this didn’t take the form of hijacking helicopter rides (more on that later…), just getting the guts to ask people for their name, age and major for captioning photos was a big step for me.

A Zoom screenshot of Sara Krulwich (left) and Grace Lahti (right) while they discuss Krulwich's career. Grace Lahti/Daily.

Sara’s photography journey started in high school with a 50-cent Kodak booklet that showed how to develop and print film photos. She used the knowledge from that to build a dark room in the closet of her childhood home. One year for her birthday, her aunt gave her $30 to spend at a camera store. A man working there provided her with an enlarger and a lens for the money. He taught her that she could use a candle instead of a safelight during printing and that she could use regular dishes to hold the chemicals while developing film. Characters like him were essential to her introduction to photography and getting her started on an amazing and accomplished journey.

“The thing The Daily gave me was training. And not sexist training, just actual training,” Sara told me.

Women weren’t prominently featured in the field of photography when Sara was starting out, and The Daily played a huge part in her learning experience.

“The Daily taught me to be a journalist … You’re a witness.”

Photojournalism is the art of telling it how it is, or how you perceived it to be. No excessive editing, no frills, just the truth as effectively and artfully as we can communicate it. Sara carried this approach to photography, that we all learn as photojournalists at The Daily, into her later pursuits in life.

“I go in like a plumber where there’s a leak and I find one or two frames that tell the story …I’m much more of a journeyman than I am an artist.”

From the Daily: The Women's Equity Action League (WEAL) works on a petition asking for dissolution of the American Council for Education's advisory to HEW, of which former University president Robben Fleming, is a member December 1971. Photo by Sara Krulwich.

Sara even brought this documentative approach into the Culture and Arts section of The New York Times, and specifically into the Theater beat that she built for herself. Historically, Broadway shows always provided their own perfectly staged photos. Sara was in shock at the fact that The New York Times wasn’t covering theater to its fullest extent, as New York was the hub of the giant industry. Moreover, they had an army of incredible arts critics at the ready.

“It would be like Sports Illustrated not shooting sports pictures.”

Over the years, Sara would go to plays and try to get permission to shoot the play as is. She faced a lot of resistance at first, as most productions only wanted to use staged pictures from the photographers they hired. Directors were very hesitant to let Sara come in, as she wouldn’t show them the photos before they were printed — that is one of the key rules of the print process for The New York Times.

Performances selling out every night, like ‘Rent’ or ‘Hamilton,’ were getting coverage, whether Sara was allowed to take pictures of them or not. However, there was a large section of performances that fell in a gray area of popularity, where The New York Times had to make a decision over which should be covered. Before the digital age, space was very limited in the paper. When it came down to it, directors began to realize that if they let Sara photograph their play as is, they were much more likely to get coverage. It took her four years to get Broadway and The New York Times fully on her side, but at the end of the day, her consistency and her commitment to taking beautiful pictures eventually showed that pairing up benefitted them both.

“Our goal was the same…I was on their side,” Sara said. The theaters wanted their play to look good, and Sara wanted the pictures to look good so that they would be large in print.

Though she makes the pictures beautiful in the moment, it is not at the sacrifice of reality. Sara’s ultimate goal is to have her picture show exactly what you would see in the moment. This sets her apart from other photographers, especially in theater, who now with the dawn of photoshop, splice images together as a mosaic of fiction borne from long-forgotten truths. In 2018, she became the first journalist to win a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theater because of her constant documentary lens and incredible photography.

Left: From the Daily: A nurse gets ready to take blood from a student donor at the Student Blood Bank in the Michigan Union ballroom February 1972. Photo by Sara Krulwich. Right: From the Daily: Women confront members of the Washtenaw County Bar Association to protest proposed support rates for children of divorced parents February 1972. Photo by Sara Krulwich.

When I asked her about her experience with camaraderie at The Daily among an all-male staff, Sara replied:

“The Daily was a great place to work, and very accepting of me…The Daily was a decade ahead of the times compared to what actual work was like.”

She felt nothing but respect from her fellow student photographers and coworkers. There were women at The Daily, even holding roles as editors, but the photography section was just a couple steps behind. That is, until Sara came along. However, the move from that semi-oasis to the larger world of storytelling was jarring, entering a world of words where women weren’t even written into the fine print.

Sara was one of four to five other woman photographers in the concentrated New England news scene. She was the first woman photographer at the Providence Journal at the young age of 23. Sara was grateful to her boss for taking a chance on her, until one day when he attacked her while she was developing film in the dark room.

“He tried to kiss me,” she told me, with a look of disgust on her face. “Dark rooms were dangerous places then suddenly.”

Hearing Sara’s story of the time she was attacked not only horrified me, but it made me immensely angry on her behalf. Young girls are scared of the dark because of monsters that could be hiding, yet we grow up and learn to fear different monsters that lurk in the shadows.

“You say to yourself, did he hire me because this was in his mind, that he was going to have a relationship with me? It starts making you doubt everything.”

No woman, or person for that matter, should be feeling imposter syndrome in the workplace because someone crosses boundaries that should never be crossed. Sara then told me, “I quit two days later.” But she exited quietly, because “If you became someone who was a complainer…everyone would know that and that would really hurt your chances of getting other jobs, so I just left.” The absence of a female presence in news outlets at the time made it difficult if not impossible for Sara to speak out against her attacker in the moment, and still retain a viable career and job that she was damn well fantastic at. Solidarity and strength in numbers is essential to the fight for equity, and it is so important to incorporate diversity into every workplace’s foundation in order to foster a more safe space, where voices are free to be heard.

From the Daily: Former Michigan football player, Glenn Doughty, hits the Minnesota line at the Michigan Stadium October 24, 1970. Photo by Sara Krulwich.

Some of my favorite stories to hear from seasoned photographers, especially those as brave as Sara, is how far they have gone to “get the shot.” It’s a common paradigm in the photography community that means going beyond what others may consider sane to capture a moment. When Sara went to go photograph a flood, she noticed that everyone who had a helicopter was military personnel, and in order to ingratiate herself with those who had access to another perspective, she struck a bargain to drive them around (they didn’t have access to a car) in exchange for a helicopter ride the next morning. Their first stop was the Veterans Association because it was giving out free beer to Veterans and others involved in flood rescue work. There was a curfew in place restricting driving at night, but Sara found that a car full of soldiers is the greatest press pass of all. She slept in a chair at the VA waiting for them to be done drinking. They left at 3 a.m., while some of the men slept in her car, until three hours later at 6 a.m., they got up, went into a helicopter and flew to rescue people while still being a bit drunk.

“You do anything to be able to get the picture,” Sara said, as I was still reeling from the sheer idea of this crazy adventure.

She got back from the helicopter and had a slew of photos of people being rescued and shots of the flood itself. She was then asked, “Well, could you show where the dam burst that caused this (flood)?” So she hitchhiked onto a plane to get that picture. Then, she needed to get her film back to The Philadelphia Inquirer where she was working at the time.

“I just stood on a runway and got a plane to stop and asked them if they were going to Philadelphia…I handed them my package of film and I said could you take this back to Philadelphia, and anywhere you land, someone from The Philadelphia Inquirer will come pick it up.”

She gave them the phone number of The Inquirer so they could organize a drop off of the film. When she arrived at her home airport, she was welcomed by her picture on the front page at every newsstand.

From the Daily: Anti-war demonstrators gather for a sit-in to protest the Indochina war May 1971. Photo by Sara Krulwich.

Sara and I then spoke about when she came back to visit us at The Daily this past fall, my first time meeting her. Reflecting on her time at The Daily compared to now, she said:

“It was a man’s world … Everybody was a guy … It was so different when I went back and the whole photo staff was women.”

Our current photo staff at The Daily consists of 31 people, 24 of which are women. I feel endlessly grateful to be a part of such an expansive network of inspiring individuals. There were a few nuggets of wisdom that Sara shared in our interview that I had remembered from her talk in the fall with the entire photo staff, the main one being:

“I think you could be the best photographer in the world…but if you can’t be in the room where it happens, you can’t get the picture.”

From the Daily: Krulwich is celebrated as the first woman to step on the field at Michigan Stadium while on assignment. File Photo/Daily.

Having the bravery to step forward and take up space is something that I struggled with, and still do, in photography; but every time I find myself being timid or shrinking myself, it’s Sara’s words that reverberate through my head reminding me that you must find your way into the action. One of my favorite examples of Sara’s infiltration of “the room where it happens” was on her 19th birthday when she snuck into The Big House to photograph the Michigan football game, despite the press pass saying “No women, children, or dogs on the field.” Three big guards surrounded her and told her she was not allowed to be on the football field shooting the game. Sara said to me:

“Maybe because I’m from New York, I have no idea, but there’s some kind of core of me…that stood in the middle of a football field and told 3 guards, ‘No I’m not leaving’ … I just thought it was wrong.”

Sara continued to say that her ethics and beliefs of what is right and wrong has carried her throughout her career as a woman photographer, constantly making the first prints on the path that thousands of women would later follow, myself included.

From the Daily: Former Michigan football player, Don Moorhead, runs with the ball at the Michigan Stadium November 7, 1970. Photo by Sara Krulwich.

I told Sara that I’ve always been pretty confident entering male-dominated spaces, as it’s something I’ve done all my life, having gotten into a sport called Strongman when I was very young. However, upon reflection in writing this, I’ve realized that a major part of what has made every instance of my joining a male-dominated space enjoyable is that there were already incredible women there ready to welcome me with open arms. My thick thighs were the bane of my existence growing up during the trend of thigh gaps, but when I saw women in the gym strutting with quads that could crush a watermelon, it helped me grow to see the power behind my body. They helped me accomplish things that I thought were impossible years ago, whether it be lifting 300 pounds or simply being happy in my own body. Photography is yet another interest in my life that is traditionally male dominated, but in my first interview with Grace and Tess, the Managing Photo Editors at the time of my hire, I knew The Daily would provide me a safe space to explore this craft. Walking into the very first meeting, I was met by a room filled with women who would soon become the people who inspire me to be a better photographer every day. Their effervescence in conversation and immediate welcoming attitude made me sigh a breath of relief — this was a place where I didn’t have to fight for respect and recognition. That was a guarantee upon hiring.

LSA Sophomore and Daily Assistant Photo Editor, Emily Alberts, sits at the photo desk and researches for her photo essay Sunday night during production. Grace Lahti/Daily.

It is essential that women are included in the field of photography, especially BIPOC and LGBTQ+ women, in order to provide different perspectives to view life through. Photography is a means of communicating how people experience life, and in order to begin to understand the injustices in this world we must have a diverse array of perceptions. The beauty of art is being able to step into another person’s shoes, see through their eyes, and feel the deep rooted emotions that burden or uplift their soul. Communicating stories is the hallmark of humanity and the ultimate goal of photography. I am endlessly inspired by Sara Krulwich and and the fellow women on photostaff, with their constant daring and womanly strength.

Assistant Photo Editor Grace Lahti can be reached at glahti@umich.edu.