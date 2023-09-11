The Ann Arbor summer months are a treat many students unfortunately forgo. Indeed, most students choose to enjoy a well-deserved break from classes and the bleak Michigan winter. While Ann Arbor radiates its college town charm during the fall and winter semesters, the absence of most students and the long summer days give the city a different kind of charm during the summer.

Left: Lucas Chen/Daily. Middle and right: Riley Nieboer/Daily. Buy this photo.

Besides the campus squirrels, the wildlife near campus chooses to stay out of sight during the colder months. However, nature prevails during the summer. Like a Disney movie, the wildlife surrounds you wherever you choose to go (breaking into song may be an unavoidable consequence).

Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

A walk through Nichols Arboretum on a bright, sunny day, shaded by the lush green foliage, may uncover inhabitants who prefer a more natural environment.

Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

Unlike the particularly gluttonous fox squirrels commonly found on campus, the Arb hosts agile red squirrels.

Summertime is a wonderful time to bring the community together. Ann Arbor Summer Fest, hosted at Ingalls Mall in front of the Rackham Building, has been a staple summer pastime since 1984. During the month of June, A2SF connects the community with wonderful local artists and a diverse array of performers. It’s no wonder it draws more than 80,000 people annually. The quiet summertime campus is brought to life by A2SF, whose main stage performances can be heard from State Street and beyond. Chris Canas, Detroit’s Prince of the Blues, took the stage to perform his uniquely energetic songs, as well as familiar classics. Listeners couldn’t help but dance along to the rhythm of Canas’ soulful performance.

Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

As June came to a close, so did this year’s A2SF. In contrast to the crowded and spirited performances, Ingalls Mall now attracts families and friends who take in the tranquility and warm summer weather.

The festivities don’t end there, though, as the internationally recognized Ann Arbor Art Fair took place from July 20 to 22. Nearly 1,000 artists occupied 30 blocks in downtown Ann Arbor. The enormous crowd of visitors and the endless rows of displays were definitely hard to miss. The occupants of each tent showcased their most precious pieces, creating a wonderful display for the half million visitors and art enthusiasts from around the world.

The start of August welcomed the vibrant Ann Arbor Pride Festival. Residents and visitors alike were able to explore the shops and eateries along Main and Liberty streets, with live entertainment by PJ Eugene and others filling up the streets. In the evening, many were captivated by the Pride Drag Show, featuring Heidi N Closet and Laganja Estranja.

Top left: Serafina sells jewelry for Ann Arbor Pride on Main Street Saturday afternoon. Riley Nieboer/Daily. Buy this photo.

Residents and visiting families alike make the most of the beautiful summer weather, making the town even more vibrant. The bustle of restaurants and cafes on East Liberty Street is ever so alive. Amid this excitement, Jeremy Fiori, a local musician never without his dog, Baby Girl, can be found (or heard) capitalizing on the surprisingly pleasant acoustics of Graffiti Alley. His powerful and passionate voice attracts those walking by who stop to enjoy his music.

Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

Not all days were perfect. The State Street construction never seemed to end and was more hostile some days than others. Other days were shrouded in smog from the Canadian wildfires.

Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

No matter how terrible, these imperfections fail to subvert the beauty of the Ann Arbor summer. As students return to campus, the familiar school year atmosphere rises once again. Til next summer!

Summer Managing Photo Editors Riley Nieboer and Lucas Chen can be reached at rnieboer@umich.edu and at lucasch@umich.edu.