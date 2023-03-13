The University of Michigan community, both in Ann Arbor and across the country, is no stranger to University President Santa Ono. His presence across campus since he arrived in the fall was consistent; from student events to any sport imaginable, Ono has been a beacon of hope for the University.

It was evident that Ono’s inauguration day brought vibrance to Ann Arbor. The Daily followed him on his historic day, from the raising of the American flag in the Law Quad to the conclusion of the celebratory reception following the ceremony.

8:00 a.m.

The Presidential Inauguration for Santa Ono started early in the morning. The celebration kicked off with watching the University’s Army ROTC Color Guard raising the flag in the Law Quadrangle. Ono then engaged in conversation with the ROTC members, interested in their studies and background.

Members of the UM ROTC Color Guard raise the flag in the Law Quad. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo. Santa Ono watches the flag rise as the Star Spangled Banner plays in the Law Quad. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo. Santa Ono talks to the ROTC members. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo. Santa Ono talks to the ROTC members. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.

8:45 a.m.

Ahead of the academic symposium, Ono talked to students participating in the poster session. Individuals and teams of students submitted ideas relating to one of the symposium themes: the intersection of race at the University or combating climate change. Semi-finalists created their posters to share and present before the judges. At least five posters per theme were chosen to receive up to $5,000 towards funding their project.

Santa Ono talks to students about their research proposals before the Academic Symposium. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo. Santa Ono talks to students about their research proposals before the Academic Symposium. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo. Santa Ono talks to students about their research proposals before the Academic Symposium. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo. Santa Ono talks to students about their research proposals before the Academic Symposium. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The academic symposium opened with “The University and Its Community: Past, Present and Future” in Stamps Auditorium, featuring the “intersection of race and the identity of UM” with Frank Wu, president of Queens College, and U-M professors Elizabeth Cole, Morela Hernandez and Stephanie Fryberg. After the panel, Ono took the intermission to talk to audience members. Highlighting the symposium’s second theme, “Working Together to Tackle the Climate Crisis,” Janet Napolitano, former president of the University of California, and U-M professors Omolade Adunbi, Margaret Wooldridge and Andy Hoffman spoke on steps universities can take to fight climate change.

Panelists speak at the “intersection of race and the identity of U-M” panel during the academic symposium. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo. President of Queens College Frank Wu speaks at the symposium. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo. Audience members listen to speakers and panelists during the symposium. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo. President and CEO of the Alumni Association of UM Corie Pauling speaks at the symposium.Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo. Panelists speak at the “fighting climate change” panel during the symposium. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo. Audience members listen to speakers and panelists during the symposium. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo. 2 / 6

Santa Ono listens to speakers during the Academic Symposium. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo. Santa Ono talks to audience members during a break at the Academic Symposium. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.

2:30 p.m.

As U-M faculty, as well as representatives from more than 50 other universities, were set to begin their procession through the Diag to Hill Auditorium, members of the Graduate Employees’ Organization gathered in protest, interrupting the procession path.

Fighting for protections and fair pay for graduate student workers, among other causes, GEO made their voices heard to each and every person in the procession group.

Members of GEO protest on the Diag during the procession to Santa Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Members of GEO protest on the Diag during the procession to Santa Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Members of GEO protest on the Diag during the procession to Santa Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Members of GEO protest on the Diag during the procession to Santa Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Signs advocating for change in GEO sit on the Diag Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

The protesters followed the procession to Hill Auditorium and filled North University Avenue, holding signs and banners and chanting loudly before attendees of President Ono’s inauguration ceremony. A line of police created a barrier between the protesters and the inaugural ceremony.

Their chants rang out, competing with sounds of the Michigan Marching Band, who was performing just a few yards away.

Members of GEO protest outside of Hill Auditorium ahead of Santa Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

2:45 p.m.

In a stark contrast to the energy brought by the GEO protesters, students gathered at the edge of Ingalls Mall to cheer on the procession as they walked past. Donning maize and blue pom poms, signs and specially-made inauguration hats, the students welcomed President Ono and his colleagues with open arms.

The group walked from the Rackham Auditorium, circled through Ingalls Mall, skipping their original turning point of the Diag due to the GEO protests and finished at Hill Auditorium.

Representatives from the University of Michigan and 50 other universities process through the Diag ahead of Santa Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

Students cheer for Santa Ono during the procession to his inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

The procession mirrored the Michigan football pregame festivities, highlighting the amount of spirit and excitement Ono brings out in the U-M community.

Students cheer for Santa Ono during the procession to his inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Marching Band plays outside of Hill Auditorium ahead of Santa Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

2:50 p.m.

As the Hill Auditorium filled up, the room was buzzing with anticipation. The auditorium’s grandeur matched the emotions surrounding the ceremony, and it was as if the entire University community was represented in the audience — even U-M football coach Jim Harbaugh, who has built a close relationship with President Ono, was present.

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh attended the inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Santa Ono’s inauguration took place in the Hill Auditorium Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Attendees of Santa Ono’s inauguration ceremony await its commencement Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

3:00 p.m.

The ceremony began with a procession of academic delegates from the University of Michigan and other universities down the aisles of Hill Auditorium. They filed onto the stage, filling the room with support for President Ono.

Delegates from the University and 50 other universities process down the aisle of Hill Auditorium Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Delegates from the University and 50 other universities process down the aisle of Hill Auditorium Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Delegates from the University and 50 other universities process down the aisle of Hill Auditorium Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

The ceremony began with a presentation of flags and the National Anthem. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

3:10 p.m.

Many took the stage to speak on behalf of President Ono. University Provost Laurie McCauley began the remarks, followed by Victor J. Dzau, president of National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, and Allen Liu, associate professor of Mechanical Engineering and chair of the Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs.

To break up the speeches, Rackham student Carlina Duan recited a poem, written in celebration of inauguration and the U-M campus community. Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, a U-M alum, also shared his support and spoke highly of President Ono. Hanna Holborn Gray, former University of Chicago president, rounded out the introduction with remarks of confidence in Ono’s ability to face the challenges that arise in higher education.

University Provost Laurie McCauley welcomes Santa Ono during his inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Santa Ono shakes hands with Victor J. Dzau, president of the United States National Academy of Medicine, during his inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Allen Liu, associate professor of mechanical engineering and chair of the Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs, spoke at Santa Ono’s inauguration Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Carolina Duan, PhD candidate in LSA, recites a poem at President Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon.Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spoke at Santa Ono’s inauguration Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Santa Ono shakes hands with former University of Chicago president Hanna Holborn Gray at his inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. 5 / 6





Positivity and excitement filled the Hill Auditorium during Santa Ono’s inauguration Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

4:00 p.m.

Two musical performances served as a prelude to Ono’s installation as president. President Ono’s brother, Momoro Ono, performed a piece on the piano. He was followed by a performance by a cello choir, who was accompanied by a singer. As a former cellist, President Ono watched on intently, clearly enjoying the music.

A group of cellists performs at President Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. An opera singer performs with the cello choir at President Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon.Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. A group of cellists performs at President Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. President Ono’s brother Momoro Ono, a professor at Creighton University, performed at the ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. President Ono watches as a group of cellists performs at his inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Faculty members watch on as a group of cellists performs at Santa Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. 6 / 6

4:15 p.m.

Ono was officially installed as president by Regent Paul Brown. He was approved by the University’s Board of Regents by unanimous vote, mirroring the support the U-M community has had for him since he arrived on campus.

The audience, as well as the U-M Board of Regents, applauds President Ono as he’s installed as president Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

4:30 p.m.

In his first speech as the University of Michigan’s 15th President, Ono addressed everything from mental health to climate change, placing special emphasis on the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Beyond his plans for his presidency, he proved how much he values family. His wife and children were in attendance, and President Ono made sure to applaud them for their support of his new position, stating that he would not have made it this far without them.

President Ono’s love for U-M students was not lost, either. He has built a reputation of support and open arms when it comes to students, a fact confirmed by the resounding cheers and applause from students when Ono gave them a thumbs up during his speech.

President Ono speaks to the audience during his inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. President Ono’s daughters, Juliana and Sarah, stand as the audience applauds them during Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. President Ono gives a thumbs up to the Michigan students in attendance at his inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo. Students watch as President Ono makes his inauguration speech Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

5 p.m.

As the ceremony neared its conclusion, President Ono was applauded by each individual in attendance, whether on stage or in the audience. Smiles graced the faces of those at his side, proving how truly excited the U-M community is to welcome him into the presidency.

President Ono is applauded by the attendees of his inauguration ceremony after he finishes his speech. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

Noah Zimmerman, Central Student Government president, along with the U-M Dearborn and U-M Flint’s student government presidents, expressed their support as representatives of student populations across all U-M campuses. The group of students presented Ono with a plaque inscribed with a quote from Aristotle to commemorate the momentous occasion.

CSG President Noah Zimmerman gives remarks during President Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

5:20 p.m.

At the conclusion of the inauguration ceremony, attendees walked across Ingalls Mall to the Michigan League for a reception. The energy in the auditorium poured out as soon as the doors opened, and a sense of invigoration followed each person into the League.

President Ono walks to the Michigan League for the inauguration reception Tuesday afternoon. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

5:30 p.m.

The second floor of the Michigan League was decked out, from coffee carts to rotating photo booths; it was clear that people were eager to celebrate the inauguration.

The marching band and dance team performed, President Ono greeted the crowd with a resounding “Go Blue” and guests enjoyed refreshments, many of which were specially designed to celebrate the University’s 15th president.

After a two-year stretch that saw consistent overturn in administration and three different presidents, students, faculty and staff were elated to celebrate the beginning of a new era. Appropriately, the sun streamed through the windows of the League, as if signifying brighter days ahead.

President Ono’s inauguration undoubtedly brought a stronger sense of community to Ann Arbor on Tuesday. His many contributions to the campus culture in Ann Arbor have not gone unnoticed.

The front of Hill Auditorium decorated for President Ono’s inauguration ceremony Tuesday. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

Managing Photo Editor Anna Fuder and Assistant Photo Editor Jenna Hickey can be reached at afuder@umich.edu and jennahi@umich.edu.