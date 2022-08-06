Managing Photo Editors Grace Beal and Tess Crowley traveled to Chicago to cover Lollapalooza 2022. The music festival — one of the largest in the world — took place July 28-31 and featured more than 170 unique artists from across the globe. Picturesque views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago Skyline have served as the backdrop for the famous midwestern musical festival since 1991. This year, over 400,000 attendees filled Grant Park.

Throughout the four-day festival, Grace and Tess photographed a combined total of 29 artists across seven stages. From headliners like Machine Gun Kelly to up-and-coming artists such as Zoe Wees, Lollapalooza attracted a colorful and exuberant crowd.

Day 1: Lil Baby, Still Woozy, Jazmine Sullivan & more

Headliner Lil Baby performs at Lollapalooza on the Bud Light Seltzer stage in Grant Park, Chicago Thursday night. Grace Beal/Daily

Still Woozy performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Thursday. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Jesse Jo Stark, left and middle, and Tove Lo, right, perform at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Thursday. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Jesse Jo Stark, top and bottom left, Role Model, middle left, and Tove Lo, right, perform at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Thursday. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to the crowd at Lollapalooza before Jazmine Sullivan performs in Grant Park, Chicago Thursday night. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Fans line up before Lil Baby’s performance to close out day one at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Thursday night. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Lil Baby headlines on the Bud Light Seltzer stage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Thursday. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo. A backup dancer faces the crowd during Lil Baby’s performance at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Thursday. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo. Lil Baby performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Thursday. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo. A dancer performs with Lil Baby at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Thursday. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Lil Baby headlines at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Thursday. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Day 2: Machine Gun Kelly, Girl in Red, Don Toliver & more

Headliner Machine Gun Kelly performs on Bud Light Seltzer Stage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Friday. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

King Princess performs at the Tito’s stage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Friday. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Headliner Machine Gun Kelly performs on Bud Light Seltzer Stage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Friday. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Machine Gun Kelly performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Friday. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Day 3: J. Cole, Chelsea Cutler, Lil Durk & more

J-Cole headlines at the T-Mobile stage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Saturday evening. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Calder Allen, top left and top right, and Meet Me @ The Altar perform at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Saturday. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

YG performs on the Coinbase stage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Friday. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Fans smile and sing as YG performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Friday. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Festival-goers gather between the Coinbase and T-Mobile stages at golden hour Saturday evening in Grant Park, Chicago. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Fans gather at the Coinbase stage to watch Chelsea Culter’s performance at Lollapalooza Saturday evening in Grant Park, Chicago. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Fans react to Chelsea Cutler’s entrance onto the stage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Saturday. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Fans raise their hands and dance along to Chelsea Culter’s performance at Lollapalooza Saturday evening in Grant Park, Chicago. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Fans sing and dance along to Chelsea Culter’s performance at Lollapalooza Saturday evening in Grant Park, Chicago. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

J. Cole headlines at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Saturday evening. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Day 4: Zoe Wees, De’Wayne & Måneskin

The Italian rock band Måneskin performs at Lollapalooza on the T-Mobile stage in Grant Park, Chicago Sunday afternoon. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

De’Wayne performs on the T-Mobile stage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Sunday afternoon. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Zoe Wees performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Sunday. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo. Zoe Wees performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Sunday. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo. Zoe Wees performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Sunday. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo. Zoe Wees performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago Sunday. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Måneskin closes out our Lollapalooza coverage with their performance on the T-Mobile stage in Grant Park, Chicago Sunday afternoon. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

J. Hope’s performance Sunday evening marked the conclusion of Lollapalooza 2022. Fans can already mark their calendars for next year’s music festival, as the Lollapalooza website was updated with the August 2023 festival dates Monday morning. The music, food and fun atmosphere of Chicago have enticed hundreds of thousands of festival-goers every year to endure the Midwest summer heat and spend multiple music-filled days in Grant Park. Lollapalooza is a tradition like no other for musicians, fans and media around the world.

Managing Photo Editors Grace Beal and Tess Crowley can be reached at gbeal@umich.edu and crowlete@umich.edu.