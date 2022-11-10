Well before many students attended their first class of the day, polls opened at 7 a.m. and lines snaked around polling places throughout Ann Arbor. Students and local Ann Arbor residents turned out en masse to fulfill their civic duty. Motivated by issues such as reproductive rights, inflation, the scourge of financial disclosure on our democracy and environmental measures, voters of all stripes went to the polls to make their voices heard.

Students waited for up to six hours to cast their votes. National media took note of this passion for democracy and record-breaking turnout.

The long lines and invigorated student voters did not waver throughout the day. The Michigan Daily photo staff covered Election Day from the sunny Tuesday morning rush through the chilly night hours as Wednesday begun.

11:00 a.m.

Grace Beal/Daily.

As students rolled out of bed or finished their early morning classes, the University of Michigan Museum of Modern Art became the Central Campus Election Day hotspot.

The UMMA was transformed into one of the Ann Arbor City Clerk’s satellite offices in the run-up to Election Day. The satellite offices, which the clerk rolled out on campus during the 2020 election in partnership with UMICH Votes Coalition, allow residents of Ann Arbor to register and vote prior to and on Election Day.

LSA junior Mateo Brown places his ballot in the City of Ann Arbor ballot drop box Tuesday morning. Grace Beal/Daily. Volunteers from the City Clerk's office help students register to vote Tuesday morning. Grace Beal/Daily. LSA junior Spencer Coplan places his ballot in the City of Ann Arbor ballot drop box Tuesday morning. Grace Beal/Daily. A student casts her vote at the UMMA Tuesday morning. Grace Beal/Daily.

12:00 p.m.

Ann Arbor resident David Rusch helps a voter finish voting in the U-M Coliseum in Ann Arbor Tuesday. Sydney Hastings-Wilkins/Daily.

At the U-M Coliseum, another popular Ann Arbor polling place, students who registered prior to Election Day were able to skip the lines and cast their votes with other Ann Arbor voters.

LSA sophomore Sabrina Nguyen wears her 'I voted' sticker after voting at the U-M Coliseum in Ann Arbor Tuesday afternoon. Sydney Hastings-Wilkins/Daily. A student votes in the U-M Coliseum in Ann Arbor Tuesday. Sydney Hastings-Wilkins/Daily. Sydney Hastings-Wilkins/Daily. A 'vote here' sign stands in front of the U-M Coliseum which is one of many polling places open in Ann Arbor Tuesday. Sydney Hastings-Wilkins/Daily.

12:30 p.m.

Students on North Campus lined up at the James and Anne Duderstadt Center, the second clerk’s satellite office.

Ellie Vice/Daily.

Students are provided snacks and drinks from volunteers as they cast their votes and wait in line.

LSA junior Audrey Downing, center, and Ann Arbor resident Stephen Robards, right, reach out to take cider from UMICH Votes Coalition worker Logan Woods, left. Ellie Vice/Daily. The James and Anne Dudersdadt gallery is opened up as a voter registration location for the first time. Ellie Vice/Daily. Planet Blue ambassador Kelly Woods, center, and manager of the Dudersdadt art gallery Kathi Reister, right, hand out donuts to Ann Arbor residents who are waiting in line to register to vote. Ellie Vice/Daily. Ellie Vice/Daily.

1:00 p.m.

On Mary Street, the location of the 32nd precinct in Ann Arbor’s 4th Ward, Carlye Crisler sets up her canvas. Crisler, an Ann Arbor resident, U-M alum and artist, paints the voters coming in and out of the polling place.

Carlye Crisler live paints voters at the Mary St. polling place Tuesday afternoon. Lila Turner/Daily. Carlye Crisler live paints voters at the Mary St. polling place Tuesday afternoon. Lila Turner/Daily. Carlye Crisler live paints voters at the Mary St. polling place Tuesday afternoon. Lila Turner/Daily.

2:00 p.m.

The lines and demonstrations continue to grow on Central Campus as volunteers provided students registration forms, students cast their votes and others attempted to garner support for candidates and other ballot initiatives.

3:00 p.m.

Student voters grab pizza from poll volunteers outside of the UMMA Tuesday afternoon. Sophia Afendoulis/Daily. Coffee and snacks are handed out on Central Campus to student voters Tuesday afternoon. Sophia Afendoulis/Daily. Sophia Afendoulis/Daily. Sophia Afendoulis/Daily.

Camille Orso, a volunteer with the Michigan Democratic party, left, and Tom Morrand, a class of 1977 Michigan alum, right, stand on Central Campus with signs with voting information and support of Governor Whitmer and Proposal 3. Grace Beal/Daily.

3:30 p.m.

North Campus mirrored Central Campus as students and volunteers kept energy high in the lines of the Duderstadt Center.

One of the two faculty leads for the Duderstadt gallery, Hannah Smotrich, takes a moment to watch over Ann Arbor residents waiting to vote Tuesday afternoon. Ellie Vice/Daily. Manager of the Dudersdadt art gallery Kathi Reister hands out donuts to Ann Arbor residents who are waiting in line to register to vote. Ellie Vice/Daily. Ellie Vice/Daily. University Of Michigan voter fellow Elana Goldenkoff answers students questions in regards of registering to vote. Ellie Vice/Daily.

4:00 p.m.

Ann Arbor residents cast their votes at the Mary Street polling place Tuesday evening. Anna Fuder/Daily.

Back at Mary Street, U-M students assist voters in acquiring their ballots. This polling place, which used to serve as a bird sanctuary, is the oldest still-standing polling place in Ann Arbor.

LSA students Carson Ching, left, and Will Clancy, right, assist voters in obtaining their ballots as Ann Arbor residents cast their votes at the Mary Street polling place Tuesday evening. Anna Fuder/Daily.

5:00 p.m.

Students wait outside of the UMMA to register to vote Tuesday evening. Students are also provided with snacks and drinks. Alyssa Shea Mulligan/Daily.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell takes a phone call as she visits students waiting outside of the UMMA to register to vote Tuesday evening. Alyssa Shea Mulligan/Daily.

9:00 p.m.

The academic day came to an end, but lines remained lengthy and temperatures began to drop.

Students wait in line to vote and register at the UMMA late Tuesday night. Jenna Hickey/Daily.

Calls for blankets were posted to Twitter and were immediately answered by community members supporting the students standing strong in the up-to-four-hour-long registration line.

Students wrap up in blankets provided to them by community members while waiting to vote at the UMMA Tuesday night. Jenna Hickey/Daily.

Residents of Ann Arbor Dan Berland, left, and Lisa Jevens, right encourage students to vote on Prop 2 at the UMMA Tuesday night. Berland and Jevens are assisted by their dog Poppy. Jenna Hickey/Daily.

1:00 a.m.

A student wraps herself in a blanket as she waits in line to register to vote in the UMMA at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Lila Turner/Daily.

The remaining dedicated students lounged and slept at the UMMA as their hours of waiting finally brought them to the registration table and voting booths.

Two students sleep as other students cast their votes in the UMMA at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Grace Beal/Daily.

Business junior Odhran Moloney lays on the floor of the UMMA and works on his laptop as he waits in line to register and vote at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Moloney is an exchange student from Ireland who stated that he did not mind the five-hour wait to cast his first vote in the United States. Grace Beal/Daily. LSA freshmen Daphne Welter, left, and Benjamin Woodmansee, right, lay on the floor of the UMMA as they wait in line to register and vote at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Grace Beal/Daily. LSA sophomore Khadijah Siddiqui sits on the floor of the UMMA as she waits in line to register and vote at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Lila Turner/Daily.

The Michigan Daily’s coverage of voting on campus came to a close at 1 a.m. The final UMMA voter, Rackham student Erik Pedersen, told The Daily that he cast his vote at 2:05 a.m.

Pedersen and all student voters’ efforts will certainly impact the results of races yet to be called and be remembered as part of the power of U-M student voters.

Managing Photo Editor Grace Beal can be reached at gbeal@umich.edu.

Thank you to Managing Photo Editor Tess Crowley, Assistant Photo Editor Jenna Hickey, Assistant Photo Editor Lila Turner, Senior Multimedia Photo Editor Emma Mati, Managing News Editor Dominic Colletti, Sports Writer Liza Cushnir, and all of The Michigan Daily photo staff for their assistance in the production of this piece of U-M history.