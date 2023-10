On Sept. 19, the Office of Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs hosted the opening ceremony for Latinx Heritage Month in the Michigan Union. The event featured national bestselling author Sonora Reyes as keynote speaker. This year, theme of the month is “¡Aquí Estamos: Una Celebración de Comunidad, Orgullo y Vida!” or “We Are Here: A Celebration of Community, Pride, and Life!”

