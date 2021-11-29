Going into The Game, we had one goal: photograph the student section storming the field. Obviously, a large part of that was out of our hands. But in the end Michigan won, the field was stormed and the photos were captured.

The atmosphere of The Big House was unlike anything we had ever experienced. Despite the large amount of Ohio State fans dispersed throughout the crowd, the Michigan fans completely dominated the day. Their energy radiated from every corner of the stadium; their screams at every third down made it impossible to hear anything; their waving of the maize pom poms back and forth reminded Ohio State fans whose stadium they were in.

Even without the cheering of 111,156 fans at every moment, the game on its own was absolutely electric.

Every player came onto that field with a whole season’s worth of intensity, drive and determination. With every touchdown, tackle and sack, it became more and more evident that the effort put forth by the Wolverines was completely unparalleled.

After the first Michigan touchdown, the fear began to loom over the faces of Ohio State fans. This was not the blowout they had anticipated. Michigan came prepared, and they were not going down without putting up the biggest fight of the season.

The moment the event staff brought over the ladder to the student section was when the success was finally tangible. You could see it on students’ faces: it was time. Before the minute mark, fans draped their legs over the railing to get a head start on the jump to the field. Then, when the football team started running to the center, so did the fans.

With the field covered in fans and Mr. Brightside playing, the stadium shook. Everyone’s faces were so full of excitement and happiness. You could hear the sound of the school’s anthem echoing.

Once the big screens displayed “Please exit the field”, everyone made their slow ways back up to the stands, making pit stops to lay on the field where it happened. Each fan soaked up every moment, remembering the turf, the lights, the people around them. This was a once in a lifetime experience that 111,156 fans got to experience together.

Now, we hope to bring those feelings to you with our photos.

