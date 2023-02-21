Two and a half hours prior to the puck drop in Cleveland, the excitement surrounding Faceoff on the Lake was evident. Fans eagerly awaited the rivalry matchup, tailgating in the parking lot and lining up outside the gates before they were even open.

Ready to bring the heat to its Feb. 18 matchup against The Ohio State University, the U-M men’s hockey team arrived in block ‘M’ branded-beach attire. The Wolverines were set to compete in the first outdoor Big Ten hockey game since 2019 and the first-ever hockey game at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

The Browns’ home field had transformed into an ice rink donned with the Faceoff on the Lake logo, as well as plenty of maize and blue and scarlet and gray.

The team took the field for warmups, soaking in their surroundings and acknowledging the once-in-a-career opportunity they were experiencing while partaking in some pregame stretching and soccer in the process.

At 4 p.m., flames shot toward the sky as the teams took the field and climbed onto the ice in front of a crowd of 45,532 people.

A scoreless first period showcased the intensity on the ice, with the teams being slowed down only by several delays for ice repairs.

As the second period came to a close, OSU snatched momentum by scoring the first goal of the game.

After another OSU goal, freshman forward Gavin Brindley got the Wolverines on the board with a score early in the third period. But the celebrations proved to be short-lived as OSU freshman Tyler Duke pounced on a quick rebound for a 3-1 lead.

While the University of Michigan was unable to take a lead during the game, tensions remained high, and a goal by senior forward Eric Ciccolini gave the Wolverines life, making the score 3-2.

Ciccolini’s goal proved to not be enough as a third-period power-play goal secured the Buckeyes a 4-2 victory at the most highly attended hockey game in OSU history.

While the final score and an unceremonious exit from the ice were less than ideal for the Wolverines, the glamor of the day’s game will not be forgotten. An outdoor college hockey game, win or lose, is historic — and the 2023 U-M hockey team is a part of history.

