I couldn’t have imagined a better way to end my career as a photographer for The Michigan Daily by covering the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As someone who doesn’t fully appreciate memorable moments in life until I have time to reflect on them, the game felt like any other football game I’ve covered for The Daily. It wasn’t until after the clock hit zero and Coach Harbaugh hoisted the Amos Alonzo Stagg Championship Trophy in the air that I realized just how special that experience was and how lucky I was to be there to capture the whole thing.

The dynamic playmaking, the roar of the crowd, the impeccable defense and the all-around play of the team was a gift to watch. As a Michigan fan, I’ve waited for what seems like forever to get to this point, so being able to not only witness it first-hand but to document this moment was one of the highlights of my Michigan experience.

My favorite moments from the game have to be when Harbaugh embraced multiple members of his team, including offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and his two star-studded defensive ends Aiden Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

Their emotions were so pure, you could practically feel them. Sighs of relief, pride, happiness, and an overwhelming amount of “in your face” to the rest of the country who counted this team out just a few months ago.

I am just a photographer who was doing his job on the sidelines, but standing there on that field surrounded by the joy and resolve of this team made me feel just as part of the team as anyone who put on the pads and cleats earlier that evening.

– Miles Macklin, Senior Audience Engagement Photo Editor