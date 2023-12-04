In this special episode of Arts, Interrupted, we are joined by the Campus Life beat to talk about what life was like for Michigan students through the decades. With personal takes from alums and faculty, we paint a picture of the university through years of lived experience, covering the rise and fall of the journalism major, the introduction of personal computing and the struggles of cramming your final paper when your textbook is on a CD-ROM. Tune in to find out what’s changed- and the struggles that have stayed the same.

Produced by Rachel Mintz, Christopher Brown, Clare Jones

Content by Addiena Nicolaou, Isiris Acevedo

Mixed and Mastered by Christopher Brown

Special thanks to Astrid Code, Rachel Mintz, and the Campus life beat for making this episode possible!