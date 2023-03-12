Welcome to the first annual Arts, Interrupted Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted, and so have we. In this episode, we will be announcing our winners for eleven of the Academy Award categories, honoring the films released in 2022 that we loved, and hopefully helping you confidently pretend like you know what you’re talking about at your Oscar’s watch party this Sunday.

Produced by Christopher Brown

Content by Kyla Kralapp, Addiena Nicolaou, Matthew Popp

Mixed and Mastered by Christopher Brown