CW: Descriptions of Graphic Violence

In this very special episode of Arts, Interrupted, the crew takes a look at one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time: Friday the 13th. Kyla, Cole, and Matt take us through the highs, the lows, and everything in between in the iconic franchise and we pitch our version of the 13th installment of this much loved series. Join us for an in-depth discussion of the rise of slashers in popular media and learn a bit more about the horror icons you know and love.

Produced by Kyla Kralapp

Content by Matthew Popp, Cole McCarthy

Mixed and Mastered by Christopher Brown