There are films with an outrageous premise (a plane full of snakes or a bear on cocaine) that are purposely over the top in action and dialogue. They attract audiences through shock factor or curiosity, but often don’t have a strong enough script to gain the notoriety of “cult classic” or the Queer undertones to be called “camp”. They make us ask, “Who is this for?” and “Why was this made?” Which is what we’ll attempt to answer in this episode. Are these films just an easy cash grab, or is there a cultural significance to making a film about a bear going on a killing spree while high on cocaine?

Content by Kyla Kralapp, Megan Gydesen

Audio by Christopher Brown

Special Thanks to Matthew Noble-Olson