Some years are for writing, some are for living. Junior year I wrote. Senior year I endured what I will later come to write. That is the hope at least. This is what I tell myself when the words refuse to come. When they stay hidden in the back of the sock drawer, wrinkled in an envelope under a mattress, out of reach trapped in the cookie tin, rattling with loose change and sewing needles, high atop the refrigerator.

Undisciplined and still beholden to the belief of inspiration striking the practice of writing is more a flurry — a spur of welling suddenly ready to escape — than it is a routine for me. Despite having been warned of the dangerous fallacy of inspiration and proper temperaments and the excuse of right timing, I still find myself stuck waiting for some temperamental snag or another to work itself out, so I can bring myself to write.

When the words are coiled when I need them straightened, fuzzy when they ought to be sharp, I look for remedies, mirrors and focus in others. I’ll head into the center of campus in search of a friend, a conversation to cleanse my palette. I’ll find myself in an art gallery reading the museum labels of portraits to air myself out and let new in. I’ll pad barefoot around my room, head to the window sill and look out with my hands on my hips. I’ll shift to my desk to sit then stand, to pace around some more, so I can reach into my shelves, my desk and window stacks, in search of a book. At once, very complicated and very simple, I’ll pick the thing I need guided by something outside of myself, rarely, if ever, knowing beforehand what that’ll be. At times my hand darts out immediately, and at other moments my fingers trail over the spines and tap on my lips and chin, unsure. When it’s found, I’ll head to the index or open to any spot and just start reading.

A balm offered by Zora, in her pages she said right to me, “There are years that ask questions and years that answer.” A dutiful Black feminist student, the ever-receptive patient. I took her offering and slathered it straight onto my chest, dabbing its relief under my nose, clearing the sinuses of unease and the cramping of potential, turning theory into practice in one fell swoop. Some years are for writing, some are for living, came tumbling from my lips. My tin of Vicks, her words — the vapor I’m sure to rub.

I took her offering and declared it was an asking questions year — there would be no answers. Here, in the now, the underbelly would ripen, awaiting a future stumbling excavation.

If cultures can only be defined in decline, never in ascension, then so too must be true for me. That’s what I figured, what spilled out of me that year at least. So as to not tempt any bad omens, I decided now wasn’t the time to pin down too many distinctions, too many markers of self. Instead, I would trudge along the pages with muddied boots, splashing angst and uncertainty. And it would be fine, purposeful even.

I told myself this and recited some years are for writing, some are for living often. I mumbled it as I closed my laptop in defeat, worked it into conversations that became dangerously introspective, scribbled it in my margins. It became an aside, an interruption really, to writing that found itself becoming unsubmittable venting, to friends who wondered how my dreams were coming along. A resigned shake of the head, a reassuring clasp of the shoulder, a mumbled platitude. I presented my own offering. Next winter maybe. Maybe then is when you’ll stumble upon the words. When you’re bundled but not layered enough, your fingertips will brush up against them at the back of the sock drawer. Some time maybe in the blooming of spring when it’s time to flip the mattress. Or maybe it’ll be when someone silly and unknowing — a sweet-toothed child or a new lover perhaps — comes to your home in search of cookies, only to find their hands mixed up in your words.

Pinning down anything would’ve been a futile attempt anyhow. When called to, I couldn’t seem to remember myself or recall any specific past details. My Rolodex of traits, particularities and indications seemed to have gone missing, absent from the shelf of recall. In its place, I could conjure at best a fuzzy outline, a list of curiosities, sources of anxiety, a collection of recently read authors.

Baldwin was on my mind. The relationship between art as self-expression and art as a communal tool fascinated me. I thought about my lineage often, the cosmic depths of Black people and our histories. I considered how I could be a good ancestor, pondered if I had been too reliant on searching the past, as opposed to the future, for the answers to the now. Solomon slipped me this during one of our lunch breaks — a mutual period we had, wedged between classes that left awkward amounts of time not quite long enough to dig into anything serious. Just as you got into the groove of work, it would be time to pack up. This type of time was to be treasured; its awkwardness begged us to stay in the dining hall, extend our lunches far enough to have long forgotten about our plates, long enough to see at least two sets of rushed crowds come and go.

Nikki G. was there, perched in my thoughts. Her words and aura swirled my conscience, tightly entangled after coming face to face with her. Part of a small circle of students gathered to meet her before a formal discussion. No one was in the room but me when she first came in, trailed by the anxious-seeming event staff and coordinators. “Ms. Giovanni?” they asked, “—call me Nikki.” “Would you like some coffee, tea, water perhaps?” “Coffee would be nice. Black. No sugar.”

She was early, which seemed unusual for the guest of honor. I was early, which seemed unusual for my track record. I had spotted her before, as I walked from my dorm, the building next door. “She was exiting a sleek vehicle, black, with a driver,” I had told the people in charge, warning them that their guest was on the curb. “Really? Here already?”

When I first saw the short hair and black floor-length fur she wore, I was certain it was her; but still, I looked around to get confirmation from the stares or commotion of other people. It was sunny, so people’s heads were more on the swivel absent of the gray weight of Michigan winter gloom. But even still, free from the dragging gaze beholden to watching shuffling snow-booted feet, no one seemed to notice her. Oblivious, I thought. I wondered how many geniuses or celebrities I had passed before and had not even known.

The group of us students gathered around Nikki G as she sat at the head of our makeshift conversation pit, pushing out the buzzing adults who we first waited to be done, but who didn’t seem like they would ever really be finished getting their fill. We tilted our heads and shifted our eyes, cooly twitching our lips to say to each other: tighten the formation. The compulsory invites — heads of departments, deans, people used to these kinds of events — looked on keeping their distance, desperate to not appear so. Their jerky pensive movements gave them away though as they clutched their coffee with folded arms and pinched smiles, slowly filling out just as they should’ve stayed. We sat leaned in and expectant, looking to change our lives, planted at her feet. With the cadence of an elder long beyond giving a damn, grounded by having transcended shame, bitterly, lovingly, she refused us, thwarting requests of advice, signaling that we’d have to change our lives ourselves.

She tsked at the circle, remarking that we were a habitually sad generation because we try to solve life instead of living it. I thought about that for a while, it gave me peace. But then I forgot and got back to worrying again.

