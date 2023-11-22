I found my solace from the summer storms when I became the mayor of Otter, a seaside town where peach trees thrive and cats collect seashells by the bay. Each morning of my first summer home from college, I would wake up at 7, get my sole human interaction through tutoring my online ESL students at eight 8 and at 10, flip open the screen of my sister’s old Nintendo 3DS to play Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

Press A.

I’d usually be greeted with one of the early risers, like Daisy, the little white dog with lavender ears and pixel dots for eyes, and I’d watch her waddle around town until I pressed the next button. If I started playing later in the afternoon, it would show me someone like Bob, the lazy purple cat I’ve met in multiple save files by random chance. I think we’re bound to each other at this point, like destined best friends.

Continue?

I’d pass my day selling fish, designing clothes, ignoring my soul-crushing property debt to Tom Nook and then I’d do it all again. At the end of each session, I’d pass the town tree on the way back to my home. On my first day as mayor of the town, my villagers and my assistant, Isabelle, held a commemoration ceremony for me in the town’s event plaza. There, they asked me to perform my first task as mayor: plant a fragile sapling at the heart of our town. It is a symbol of our community’s new roots and new beginnings, and as such, the tree grows as our community grows. When you sit on the tree’s brick border, the screen will display to you the town name, its residents and the entire history of the town, from the day you became mayor, to each new shop opening, to the community-funded public works projects you’ve banded together to complete.

Though Animal Crossing doesn’t have a set ending, it is here, beneath the town tree, that you can watch the credits roll to a twinkly medley of the game’s most iconic musical themes. At the end, energetic bells ring, their pulsing reminiscent of the sound of the train connecting your town with all of the others, of the train that brought you to this village that fateful, first day. See, Animal Crossing: New Leaf only ends when you no longer want to play, or really, when you no longer need it.

Save and quit?

These villagers kept me grounded through a numbing stretch of loneliness, agoraphobia and one of the worst depressive episodes I’ve ever experienced. And two months later, I abandoned them.

Animal Crossing is fundamentally concerned with loneliness and community. There’s a reason the series soared in popularity with the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons during the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. We know, whether from personal accounts or qualitative studies, that these games provide a sense of stability, and they give us enough of a purpose to make it to the next day.

At the age of 21, Animal Crossing creator Katsuya Eguchi left his friends and family behind in his hometown of Chiba to move to Kyoto to pursue a career in game design at Nintendo. Three hundred miles away from home, Eguchi floated through the motions of work, silent commutes, an empty home, and back to work. He longed for community, for the time he could no longer spend with his loved ones. Through hours of isolation, he began to understand the importance of connection, and these feelings inspired the series that has comforted so many of us in similar seasons of turbulence and isolation.

Community, then, is rooted in the game’s execution. The games provide opportunities to cultivate and foster relationships not only with your virtual villagers and other NPCs through conversations, presents and letter-writing, but also with the people in your life. One of the games’ most overlooked features is the ability to create multiple playable characters within the same save file. In an old interview with Game Developer following the international success of Animal Crossing: Wild World for the Nintendo DS, Eguchi explains why he developed this style of game. “I’d always get home really late…,” Eguchi said. “It’d be nice to have a play experience where even though we’re not playing at the same time, we’re still sharing things together. So this was something that the kids could play after school, and I could play when I got home at night, and I could kind of be part of what they were doing while I wasn’t around. And at the same time they get to see things I’ve been doing. It was kind of a desire to create a space where my family and I could interact more, even if we weren’t playing together.”

I’m 6, or 7, or 8. Memory is always ambiguous, but I know I’m at an age where I’ve given up on expecting things from my parents — pats on the head, dinners together, small talk, I don’t know, time. I’m at an age where I follow my sisters, one seven years older, one five, like a lost duckling navigating the real world for the first time. All of their interests and hobbies are mine. If one likes Bubbles, and the other Blossom, then I like Buttercup. Peach, Daisy and Rosalina; Azula, Ty Lee and Mai; Violet, Klaus and Sunny. I don’t even care that I’d get the leftover third, because it’d be a shame to leave a set incomplete. The rule of threes was invented for us, after all.

My sisters are enamored with Animal Crossing after watching our rich cousin play it countless times, so our dad eventually buys both of them their own copies of Animal Crossing: Wild World to play. I wait months for them to get bored and abandon their save files to start my own town. I name the town Southpol, because South Pole doesn’t fit the eight-character limit, and my character Katara from “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” our favorite show. One day, my second oldest sister notices me playing and joins my town, and together, we make Toph, Aang and Sokka, too, and we spend our summers shoulder to shoulder on the old leather couch, sticky with sweat from the stationary hours we’ve spent on the Nintendo DS. My oldest sister clicks away at her laptop on the other couch, popping in to exchange Vocaloid songs or YouTube videos or funny Tumblr posts. We only get up to heat the rice and leftover morning side dishes when our stomachs growl, and we’ve forgotten how to miss our parents while they’re at the restaurant, and we’re too cool and mature to say it out loud, but we know that all we really need is each other.

I’m 9, or maybe 10. Animal Crossing: New Leaf comes out for the Nintendo 3DS, and my oldest sister lets us make our own characters in her town. Our characters have our own names, and our houses are decorated according to our own aesthetics, so the town truly feels like a world for us to share the way Eguchi and the Animal Crossing team always intended. I sneak in my time on the 3DS while my sisters are at band practice or studying for the ACT, but they still fight over who gets to play first on the weekends. When we’ve exhausted every activity the town has to offer for the day, we’re cracking jokes about our villagers and looking forward to the next day.

Animal Crossing only ends when you no longer want to play, or when you no longer need it.

We were bound to stop playing together. My sisters get older, prettier, acquire new phones and new friends. I dread each day their departure for university grows nearer. I want to be happy for them, for all of the new things they will experience and people they will meet, but I can’t. I know that without them, I am completely alone. I am 12, learning what social anxiety means in the practical sense, or maybe I’m 15, rewatching nostalgic movies alone so I can forget about how having a full family together for Christmas is a wish for me, but a chore for everyone else, or maybe I’m 17, white-knuckling my way through my first heartbreak to a journal because my sisters no longer care to share or listen to daily anecdotes, and how can I tell them about a season finale when they’re a hundred episodes behind?

I’m 19, back home in a city that I know intimately. And yet, I can’t help but feel the city no longer knows me. It is strange living with my parents again, though I only see them a few hours a day with our work schedules, and I am neither an adult nor a child. My mother has begun to notice the loneliness infecting me, and she treats it like something new when I don’t leave my room for days, or the house for weeks. She returns home early one night to catch me crying—trash can full of tissues kind of crying—and begs me to tell her what’s wrong. She asks me how long I’ve been sick like this. I tell her it’s normal, the “Why do you care, now?” left unsaid, and retreat to my room to catch more fish in Animal Crossing. I can’t place what’s wrong with me, but I know I am afraid. The outside world is loud and unpredictable. Why reconnect with my family if they’ve already abandoned me once? How will I make new friends if I can’t guarantee they won’t abandon me, too? How will I be loved if I cannot trust people to love me at all?

I’m still 19, but a little closer to 20, now. My parents just helped me move my belongings into my first apartment a week before the start of the new semester, and we stand on the curb beside my dad’s illegally parked car. Self-inflicted loneliness is unbearable, but predictable, and I’ve learned how to cope. Assigned loneliness, on the other hand, or an inability to feel community as a result of rejection, is something I’m still learning how to handle without it destroying me. I have to do it, but I don’t know if I can. I want to get better. I’m terrified.

I try to send my parents off with a goodbye, but my mom asks me what’s wrong.

“I’m really scared of people,” I say quietly. I’m 19, or maybe I’m 5, or 6, or 12.

“You will be okay,” my mom says. “Just go to class, and eat well, and make sure you get lots of sleep. Don’t be sad.” It’s the kind of advice I used to despise growing up, the kind of advice that made her feel all the more absent in my life, but now, as she leans in to hug me tight, lets me cry into her shoulder, I can’t help but think she is right. “Don’t be sad,” in our language, translates to “don’t close your heart.” My fear of abandonment and isolation isn’t gone, because it’s never that easy, but it now exists in a transient state—a sadness for a younger me, consumed by fear, dread and the inability to look beyond herself.

Object permanence is a skill that involves understanding that people and items still exist when they’re not in sight—why at some point, children will no longer cry when their mothers leave the room because they trust that she’s still around. It is knowing that even in my absence, my family dog is still napping somewhere, my parents have started a new C-drama on the couch and my sisters, no matter the location, are still as addicted to technology as they were when I was 5. That they are doing just fine without me, in the same way I learned to be okay without them.

Emotional permanence covers the same concept for feelings, or knowing that an emotion still exists without being given evidence of it. Trusting that someone still loves you even if they’re not actively showing it. And to be honest, I’m not sure I ever fully developed this skill. It has been a constant effort to learn and practice, but I believe it is the only way to move on. To turn over a new leaf.

My mom once shared with me a Chinese idiom: 人走茶凉. When people walk away, the tea goes cold.

It describes the inevitable nature of growing apart. You can imagine this in a number of ways: a childhood friend you’ve forgotten about through the distance, or maybe a couple stiffly situated across from each other at a cafe, both aware they no longer find warmth in each other’s companionship. The transience of relationships entails that we will never be able to go back, to reform our connections in the exact way we remember them once comforting us, and we cannot stop the tea from cooling any more than we can change the laws of thermodynamics themselves. And it hurts, and it makes me yearn, but every now and then, I remind myself that microwaves exist.

In story, we always seek resolution. We wait for the relief of exhale, and write endings in places they don’t belong to remedy the reality that nothing in life ever ends so neatly. Temporality is terrifying, and impermanence is terrifying, but they’re what give these imprecise connections and memories meaning. One day, you might feel abandoned again, but it will be alright. You might end up leaving others behind, but even in your absence, your loved ones will be alright. And whether I’m there to see it or not, our town tree continues to grow.

Last night, I opened my sister’s 3DS to check on the old friends I’d just dedicated a whole essay to. The Animal Crossing: New Leaf cartridge was still inserted in the back, untouched.

Press A.

On the opening screen, Bob, fishing pole in hand, strolls along our town’s northside river lined with peach trees, now golden and sunset-orange for the fall. The peaches will spoil soon, and the leaves will wither before snow comes to dust the roofs of my old neighbors, but it doesn’t matter. He looks happy.

Continue?

