I didn’t start reading fiction until later in my life. Correction: I did not begin to consciously read until I was 15; I was still subjected to mandatory reading time both at school and at home. Back then, the books were exactly as you expected them to be: stories of little white characters, leading their little lives and weaving their little white lies. Think “The BFG”, “James and the Giant Peach”, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, “Charlie Brown & Snoopy” and so on.

Crafted by immensely talented authors like Enid Blyton, Roald Dahl and Dr. Seuss, these stories were vibrant, fantastical narratives that, while easy to absorb, never seemed to resonate with me on a personal level.

There was always a certain foreignness in their stories and motivations. I remember reading the “Berenstain Bears” complain about their allowances for chores and audibly guffawing at the thought of that — imagine, my own traditionally Ghanaian parents trading our chores for money. I remember gawking at the “Diary of A Wimpy Kid”, wondering how he managed to pull off his antics unbeknownst to his parents, while mine always had me under a watchful (Ghanaian) eye.

I delved into the tales of “Caillou” constantly taken aback by the sharp differences in our lives. His childhood was marked by outward defiance, indulgent nagging and the ability to flat-out say “no” to his parents. This came as a stark contrast to the norms ingrained in me as a child, where the only acceptable form of “defiance” was a mumble under my breath and the Bible verse “Children, obey your parents” always somehow made its way as a reprimand.

These fictional stories quickly proved to be exactly that: fiction — stories I could only see from afar, and never quite from within.

Thus, although reading burgeoned my worldview and highlighted the worlds beyond my own, I soon realized that it severely limited how I translated my own world. Constantly reading books in English, solely by English authors, unsurprisingly only framed my world in English, a language that often lacks the emotional weight to describe many of my experiences.

The world the characters grew up in suddenly became the benchmark against which my own experiences were measured. For instance, I suddenly needed to understand what it was like to experience a white snowy Christmas like Charlie Brown did (despite never seeing temperatures below 60 degrees Fahrenheit). I constantly longed for the root beer I read Snoopy drinking, despite never really knowing which “root” it came from. I could tell all the fables of Mary Poppins and Sherlock Holmes, but could not define stories that intersected or, at the very least, ran parallel to mine. These all helped vividly describe a certain world — a white, Western, detached world — and not the one I had grown up in.

By extension, the way in which Western literature was enforced very subtly but undeniably altered the way I viewed my own life. I had to suddenly live within the white narratives drawn out before me — an axiom for which my childhood was expected to unravel.

As I would come to realize, there was something so incredibly dangerous with this notion. I could no longer see myself reflected in the books I read, and ultimately I decided that books were not something to relate to or find myself in. They were simply an escape and a description of a life I would never truly know.

That was, of course, till I stumbled upon “Purple Hibiscus” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in the corner of my mother’s bookshelf. Suddenly, the true role of reading became alive in my mind: to read stories of different lives, but to also find traces of yourself in the characters’ worlds. “Purple Hibiscus” detailed the plight of 15-year-old Kambili (the same age as I was at the time) who grew up in post-colonial Nigeria under a politically unraveling state and a religiously tyrannical father.

Despite leading a life vastly different from Kambili’s — I mean, I knew nothing about what it meant to live under military coups or a violent father — I found myself fully captivated by her story. Centered around life in West Africa, the book’s nuances became so clear to me: the sweltering heat and unforgiving humidity, the earthy coolness of harmattan rain, the tradition of kneeling and genuflecting when greeting elders, and the cherished Saturday morning ritual of fried eggs with fluffy agege bread. Finally, I found characters I could actually relate to — characters who led lives similar to mine, who put down words to the same emotions I was feeling.

This realization was incredibly freeing, and in seeing specks of my own life sprinkled across the characters’, I craved more. Once I flicked through the last page of “Purple Hibiscus”, I knew that this was exactly what I was missing all these years: to read more books that featured more characters like me.

And so I proceeded to do exactly that. I read the entirety of Adichie’s repertoire, scouring through pages of “Americanah”, “Half of a Yellow Sun”,”The Thing Around Your Neck” and more. And when my hunger was not satiated, I turned to other African authors — Yaa Gyasi, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Tendai Huchu — all littered across the African continent, but telling stories of a shared experience. I then expanded to authors of the diaspora — Zadie Smith, Taiye Selasi, Aminatta Forna— before my brief stint with the African classics: “So Long a Letter” by Mariama Ba, “Things Fall Apart” and “No Longer at Ease” by Chinua Achebe.

“Hooked” did not even begin to describe my interaction with African authors. I was infatuated with it all. It felt like a neglected world had opened up before me, a world I had inadvertently left unexplored for far too long.

And so even as my family moved countries, away from the place I was born in, it was these books that allowed me to remain connected. Filled with nostalgia from cover to cover, they always brought me home and planted me there.

Five years after first picking up “Purple Hibiscus”, I still find myself immersed in the world of African authors. Can you blame me? No one writes quite like they do. No one captures my stories and puts them on paper like they do. The experiences of the blond-haired and blue-eyed protagonists of my childhood have lost their allure, particularly when compared to the relatable and genuinely authentic characters I found in African literature.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I don’t necessarily read books just because they are written by Black authors (although I’m always one to support Black creators and businesses). I read stories of Black characters — Black Stories — because for so long, these were so inaccessible to me. Though I might occasionally explore books by other authors, other authors of Color (even those featuring said blond-haired, blue-eyed characters) I always read them tangentially. The connection lacked the intimacy and warmth I found with African literature.

I like to think of it as balancing the scale: a childhood of reading Western authors and an adulthood of reading African ones— a balance returning to a scale that had been tilted for so long. For me, African literature goes beyond mere entertainment; it validates my experiences as stories worthy of capture. Whether I’m in Ghana or here in the United States, literature — African literature — provides a familiar home, a place I never hope to forget.

So I will always find myself returning to my African authors. Because until other genres make me feel the same way they do, until I close a book feeling seen, heard and read, I will continue to read African literature — exclusively and unapologetically.

