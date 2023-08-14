Like many others, I tend to come up with my best counter arguments after the fact. This particular argument, embarrassingly enough and against my better judgment, took place via a certain video scrolling app’s comment section. To sum it up, the video presented a slideshow of a very famous, very young girl before and after undergoing cosmetic surgery. I try to avoid the particular cesspool that is a TikTok comment section, but I couldn’t help myself when I saw a comment which praised the girl for expressing her autonomy and fixing aspects of herself she did not feel confident about. While I have to agree that one of the most appealing developments of the modern age is the heightened sense of autonomy available for women (which, even then, is limited and most easily afforded by women with proximity to privilege in whichever way, but more on that later), I otherwise had several qualms with the rhetoric of this commenter.

Their rhetoric, wherein cosmetic surgery is a positive expression of a woman’s autonomy, is largely indicative of a larger phenomenon associated with the development of present-day choice feminism. Trying to outline those qualms within a 100-character limit comment is difficult, and even more so given the largely vapid tone overlaying internet arguments. As such, this article is both an open response to that commentator and an inquiry into the transient appeal of beauty, including my own fixation on it, and whether increased accessibility to cosmetic surgery has uplifted or degraded the agency of the modern woman.

An aside: acknowledging the appeal of the sublime

The appeal of beauty is a human phenomenon that predates most modern conventions and is certainly not beyond me. One of my longest and most intimate relationships has been with the pursuit of beauty (and, consequently, the fear of ugliness).

Like many other diaspora kids, I felt the omnipresent and overwhelming presence of (and pressure of) beauty, both from broader American society in the United States and my own family back home in Syria, who had never encountered Western society directly yet remained fully indoctrinated by its persistent global allure. This fixation was upheld by the fact that a handful of Syrians do fully embody the blonde-haired, blue-eyed, Eurocentric archetype. Contrary to the conventional female awakening to beauty through, say, celebrities or television, my conception of beauty gained consciousness at the foot of my green-eyed, blonde-haired grandma’s front door in Damascus, Syria. While the memories are hazy now, their essence remains clear to me: various comments about my features and skin tone from family members, often playfully telling me to stay out of the sun, which feels ironic now given the dry Mediterranean climate of my hometown. I ended up subconsciously internalizing this commentary without questioning it, and I can even remember with definite clarity constantly putting pressure on the bridge of my nose as a child in hopes it would magically turn smoother and smaller — although at the time I probably didn’t understand why I was even doing it.

Recalling these instances doesn’t induce any resentment in me, and I don’t look back on them with anger. Rather, they exist as a simple fact of my childhood, neutral and separated from any conclusive sense of morality. Perhaps my detachment comes from an understanding that these memories exist as a symptom of a more malignant social and cultural structure, one I didn’t begin to fully understand until well after my childhood.

Early into my adolescence, I had quite readily resigned myself to ugliness. I decided that beauty (which, back then, was emblematic to me of the Western ideal) was something unachievable and inaccessible, and ultimately not reserved for someone like me. It became a simple axiom of life: Men would never find me desirable, no one would ever want to compliment me on something that wasn’t my hair and I would never be beautiful. I externalized my adoration of beauty through the arts, spending my free time drawing beautiful women, always pale with small smooth nose bridges and huge, colored eyes — all qualities wholly unlike myself and all impossible for me to embody.

This resignation existed for about as long as I remained unaware of the concept of plastic surgery. Upon becoming cognizant of its existence, beauty suddenly didn’t feel so inaccessible anymore. It’s not an exaggeration to say I became fascinated with the concept of plastic surgery, from an equally clinical and philosophical perspective. It amazed me how a lifelong psychological complex could seemingly be so easily fixed by a few minutes of consultation with a surgeon, a few hours of surgery and a few weeks of recovery. With such an efficient solution, I would apparently become forever beautiful, therefore forever loved, and therefore forever happy.

I made an appointment for my first and only consultation with a local plastic surgeon at 16 years old which, at the time, felt empowering. My friends had given me mixed responses — ranging from the unadulterated support that I sought after to the hesitancy and concern which I appreciate more retrospectively.

I ended up not even going to the consultation. Honestly, I can’t remember exactly why I didn’t go through with it all. All I know is that as an adult, I look back on my younger self with a mixture of pity and sympathy. Back then, I’d thought of it as the pursuit of beauty and consequently happiness, and therefore a form of bettering myself. I can see now it was simply a pursuit of a closer approximation to whiteness and a way of compensating for other beauty-unrelated insecurities which would take many years and more than a theoretical rhinoplasty to overcome. I’ve spent a long time dissecting what it was socially that made me feel like plastic surgery was empowering and the unanimous course of action, and why I had associated beauty with happiness.

Back to the point: Is choice feminism a step forward, or back?

A lot it starts with this Western modern side chain of feminism called choice feminism. Choice feminism is a facet of third-wave feminism and embodies the belief that any expression of autonomy a woman makes is inherently feminist and therefore empowering, on the simple basis that it is the woman making the choice. It is largely inclusive, with an overarching theme of acceptance and empowerment of every choice a woman makes, regardless of what those choices may be. In many ways, this belief system is appealing: Women have universally been berated for their quotidian choices and forms of expression, constantly pressured to fit into a mold or act a particular way. Uplifting a woman’s individuality and autonomy seems to be a positive step forward.

However, choice feminism can easily become inclusive to a harmful degree, ignoring the many ways in which a woman’s agency can be largely influenced by external factors such as the male gaze and Eurocentrism, and in the process ultimately reinforces the patriarchal standards feminism works to abolish. In the line of choice feminism, a woman undergoing cosmetic surgery is empowering: she is taking control of her self-expression, and “fixing” traits that bring her unhappiness. This line of belief, though, largely ignores the root issue leading to the normalization of cosmetic surgery. Its harm can be summed up through one simple commonly-used word: “fixing.”

Undergoing cosmetic surgery as a mode to “fix” a trait exemplifies the core paradox of choice feminism’s approach: If something is to be fixed, there is implied to have been an inherent “problem” motivating the choice. This is a self-perception that does not develop in a vacuum. Rather, the belief that something fully functional and natural about a woman — say, her nose, or breast size — is in need of surgical alteration simply on the basis of aesthetics is emblematic of an internalization of external factors. These external factors are rooted in the patriarchal male gaze and reflect what general society deems a woman must look like to be lovable or desirable — in other words, worthy. When an individual chooses to undergo cosmetic surgery, more power is given to those very institutions, both externally and more importantly internally, which empower a particular standard, and the cycle is continually perpetuated.

Delegating this choice as “empowering” ignores the existence of this cycle and closes the door on further exploration into the patriarchal socialization underlying a woman’s decision to change her appearance. It is notable that, in a grand majority of cosmetic surgery cases, the final result is largely transcendental, all emulating a similar model of the proverbial ideal woman. These traits and this mold all have something in common: their proximity to Eurocentrism.

Cosmetic surgery’s biggest victims: women of Color

The nuances of the mold that cosmetic surgery perpetuates are constantly changing, but a core aspect always remains constant: proximity to Eurocentric beauty standards. Eurocentrism is the “viewpoint where European culture is looked upon favorably and biased against non-western civilizations,” and is a symptom of an imposition of Western culture and ideology onto non-Western society through centuries of colonization and imperialism. One of the ways Eurocentrism is upheld is through Eurocentric beauty standards, which favor traditionally white phenotypical characteristics as beautiful and demote traditionally non-white phenotypical characteristics as ugly, and subsequently, in need of “fixing”. Eurocentric beauty standards historically define beauty through the following traits: “being thin and tall, having long hair, having light/tanned skin, having big breasts, large eyes, a small nose, and high cheekbones.” These traits are also those most commonly seen in the end results of cosmetic surgery: a nose is made smaller and more aquiline, eyes bigger, breasts larger, skin paler.

As such, it’s important to consider: Who does the empowerment of these standards, whether through the patriarchy or through cosmetic surgery, harm the most? Evidently, it is those who do not fit the Eurocentric standard in the first place: women of Color. The blind encouragement of cosmetic surgery through the lens of choice feminism only upholds these standards of white supremacy, as it is simply putting a temporary, flimsy bandage on a gaping wound. It encourages women of Color to “fix” the features which bring them unhappiness, advertised as a way to achieve confidence. Such an approach limits an unwinding of the underlying white supremacy which socializes women of Color to feel shame about their features in the first place and instead promotes conformity to white standards of beauty.

Addressing an important counterargument

All the previous withstanding, a common counter argument for the criticism of cosmetic surgery is generally as follows: Happiness is ungovernable — undergoing cosmetic surgery is valid, as it can be a vehicle for a woman’s liberation from unavoidable unhappiness as a result of her features. In many ways, this counterargument is reductionist, minimizing a complex matter in favor of uplifting an amorphous, uncritical sense of liberation. Yet simultaneously, it is a valid sentiment, as not every action a woman takes must be feminist, and the pursuit of happiness is a noble one, at least in the Western perspective where individual happiness is deemed as worth pursuing at all costs. At the same time, dissecting whether this resultant happiness is fleeting or permanent is essential. Does cosmetic surgery foster a true sense of internal confidence and happiness, or does it encourage a vigorous cycle wherein the validation of others becomes indicative of self-fulfillment? Such questions are difficult to quantitatively answer, as each experience is unique. Ultimately, criticism of cosmetic surgery is never meant to be directed towards the individual themselves, but rather towards the external factors that encourage them to make the decision to undergo cosmetic surgery.

Where to draw the line

The aim of this inquiry was to determine whether normalization of and increased accessibility to cosmetic surgery is empowering or degrading to the modern woman. Through the lens of choice feminism, cosmetic surgery is a tool of empowerment simply on the basis that undergoing cosmetic surgery is an expression of a woman’s agency. Yet this sentiment is, to me, overly simplistic, ignoring the ways in which cosmetic surgery is advertised as a quick fix. This quick fix, or shortcut to happiness, ultimately encourages conformity and perpetuates a cycle that continually uplifts Eurocentric beauty standards reminiscent of white supremacy.

Yet concluding with an absolute is difficult, as quantifying happiness is impossible, and each woman experiences cosmetic surgery differently. If one woman finds true solace through cosmetic surgery, does it validate uncritical accessibility to cosmetic surgery? On the other hand, if another woman gets addicted to increasingly dangerous cosmetic surgeries as a means of external validation, does it invalidate accessibility to cosmetic surgery? Each individual has the agency to draw that line for themselves. My personal experiences have led me to decide that my line, while hazy, is nonetheless on the side against the commodification of cosmetic surgery.

