This piece was written under the influence of “Live Life” by Show Dem Camp and Tems.

**

At the start of the year, I smashed my phone.

No, it was not in a fit of rage, or in a moment of modern teenage angst. My reason was far from revolutionary — simply letting my phone slip out of my pocket to meet a marble-lined stairwell. As I rushed to check the damage, holding my breath in dread, I witnessed my world shatter and crumble like the screen’s calloused exterior.

We never truly realize it, but so much of our lives, especially on campus, relies on our phones. Whether it be for the dopamine boosts, the constant engagement or the interconnectivity they provide, our phones are constantly shaping and coloring our worlds. So, as you would imagine, breaking my phone led to a string of indelible disruptions. Suddenly, I could not set an alarm and needed to ask my roommate to act as one. My class schedule, which I cleverly set as my wallpaper, was no longer within a one-tap reach, throwing my entire sense of time and structure completely off balance. Waiting for the MBus felt like a never-ending patience test and, what felt like the biggest inconvenience — every login into my University of Michigan Google account, was met with the ever-persistent Duo Mobile, Reminding me of my grave mistake.

As these disruptions emerged, they also began to unveil certain obsessions that I had not realized I was nurturing. Like many others online, I found myself caught up in the wave of romanticizing life around me. The little camera resting in my pocket had fueled an insatiable desire to capture and share moments deemed “aesthetically pleasing.” Unknowingly, I fostered a culture that prioritized the “perfect picture” over the intrinsic worth of the experience itself.

And yet, this desire to capture moments is far from unique; the internet space has seen a dramatic rise in the trend of documenting experiences. The Instagram Reels and Tiktok videos I found myself consuming, which featured quick dynamic shots synchronized with trending audios and captions, were constantly perpetuating the need to truly “live life” and have it captured.

“Pics or it didn’t happen.” A reflection of our world today.

So, as a product of that world, I, too, found myself unconsciously seeing photos I could’ve taken and moments I could’ve captured that aligned with my vision of an “aesthetic” life (ironically even when I didn’t have a phone in my hands). It was incredible how instinctively I did this, constantly feeling (and feeding) this urge to grab my “phone,” whether to capture the sunset, the blooming flowers or a quick mirror selfie and share it for the world to see — a constant investment in this image I had placed onto myself.

Losing my phone not only deprived me of the ability to capture these moments, but it also revealed just how engulfed I had become in it all. The whole process of romanticizing had become so tedious: deciding how much to zoom in on the photo, adjusting the saturation and exposure, choosing which platform to post it on, what song to post it with and whether to add a caption or location tag. The experience of “living in the moment” seemed to require more than just living; it required capturing life in the perfect light.

But this was not always the case; initially, there was such a purity to my romanticization. As in the words of Emma Chamberlain, the original romanticization girlie, the reason lay with “this uncomfortable fear” that if I don’t get my experiences in the photo version, it’ll be gone forever — an urge that speaks to not only the fragility and malleability of human memory, but how central photographs have become in collecting experiences and forming memories.

But this pressure to curate this perfect feed and document every experience had soared to an indescribable level. I began to see video tutorials on how to take the “perfect Instagram carousel” or create the “perfect Instagram story,” dictating how one can present themselves as perfectly imperfect. I strove to appear candid and natural, despite it all being meticulously calculated.

It was the complete antithesis of truly living life.

Thus, while I don’t recommend breaking one’s phone or resorting to extreme measures, it was important for me to reflect on why and how I romanticized my life. I had to challenge the true reason I take so many photos; was it for my personal (re)collection or simply for public gaze and online validation?

Because what is the true point of taking pictures? I asked myself. Is it not to incite and bring back memories? To reminisce at a later stage? If a picture is meant to strengthen a cherished memory, then the memory itself must be worth cherishing. A photograph of an insignificant moment holds little value, but even a blurry image of a beautiful memory still retains its sparkle and significance.

So, in my “off the grid” era, I realized the key was to fully immerse myself in my experiences, allowing them instead to shape and color my life. This way, when the experience turns into a memory, and I begin to view it from the confines of a photograph, I know I truly embraced life and didn’t just look like I did.

And I believe that once we can define that for ourselves, we can strike a balance between capturing our experiences and fully and wholeheartedly living them.

MiC Columnist Ayeyi Asamoah-Manu can be reached at ayeyiyp@umich.edu.