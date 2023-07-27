The backdrop of my thoughts is a walk in Central Park. I’m walking with a friend through the twists and turns of greenery and statues of old men on horses. I see kids pushed in strollers and moms on their morning runs. As I walk, I imagine myself in this space, enjoying this peace and embracing the tall trees that cover the sun. But it’s hard to imagine myself, a Black woman, in a peaceful existence; history has not allowed my people such an existence. History did not extend such a courtesy to Seneca Village, home to hundreds of Black families and New Yorkers from 1825 to 1857 who paid their dues and built a community — a community that was stolen so that Central Park could be built right on top. Black kids in strollers and Black moms on morning walks ambled between West 82nd and West 89th Street for about 20 years — my people in a peaceful existence.

Freedman’s Village, Va. was established in 1863. It became a home to those freed after the Civil War, as the name suggests. Houses were built, families were raised and a fresh start was created in this village. For 30 years, Black Americans free from slavery came and worked jobs, went to school and gained bonds that weren’t available to them in bondage. Freedman’s Village is no longer a village, but a cemetery, a Navy Annex building and the Pentagon of the United States.

Lake Martin was once Kowaliga and Susanna, Ala. — home to Black schools and colleges, the first Black railroad, saw mills and blacksmith shops, a gold mine, a church, businesses and homes. It was flooded to build one of the largest man-made lakes in America, where families can enjoy swimming, fishing and boating, and then return to their luxurious homes with a view of what were once thriving communities, now underwater and swallowed by greed and a racist system.

Great feats of architecture, creation and expansion are perpetually made at the expense of African American lives, with buildings and parks and lakes built on the blood of my ancestors.

Newly freed, forever displaced.

My journey of thought ends back in my hometown of Clayton, Mo. this summer. We are known for our winding roads and large towering trees that take hundreds of years of care. We are known for our history of wealth, growth and prosperity. We are known for our good school system and happy families. I walk these streets as a member of that community, only to remember that my own high school was built on top of single family homes and thriving farms. The Ritz-Carlton down the street was once a playground for Black children, and the 15-story building on Hanley and Bonhomme was once a schoolhouse for newfound learning. The community was demolished to build a peaceful existence for new, predominantly-white residents only 50 years ago.

These thoughts are naive and simple at best because, of course, the violence that follows each generation is more than just lakes, and it’s more than just forced removal — it’s massacres and wrongful convictions.

I could go on about more than 200 Black communities that were not allowed to thrive, but I think my point is shown.

I can’t stop thinking about what could’ve been if those Black kids were allowed to learn and those Black moms were allowed to stroll.

I can’t stop thinking about the churches and the schools that brought families together.

From bondage to the late ’70s, we as a people have kept building, only to be torn down and reconstructed, treated as limited-time renters of white property.

There are too many examples of lives lost and chances stolen all to be made up for by a plaque in a park. And yet, I should somehow be grateful that I at least get a plaque, when I can’t even get a blurb in the history books.

Vanport, Ore.; Kennett, Calif.; Cebolla, Colo.; Jerusalem, Conn.; Old Fairfield, Ind.; Round Valley, N.J.; Tulsa, Okla.; Warren, Md.; Dana, Mass.; Brown’s Station, N.Y.; Rosewood, Fla.; New Philadelphia, Ill.; Blackdom, N.M.; Oscarville, Ga.; Seneca Village, N.Y.; Freedman’s Village, Va.; Kowaliga, Ala.; Clayton, Mo.

Just to name a few who were robbed of their peaceful existence.

