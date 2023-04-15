Content warning: mentions of violence and sexual themes. I don’t believe in fickle things like gold or fate But my mother taught me how to listen when the universe hums a soft siren song How strange is it I found you and time seemed to stop the same day I lost my favorite watch I liked dancing alone But you never gave me a choice Calloused fingers yanked me into your waltz so fast I lost count One, two, three One, two, three We floated delicately around each other breaths bated not quite touching I twirled on my toes it was dizzying A thousand jittery butterflies enveloped me in their sweet embrace I cursed when the clouds darkened You didn’t mind much (you welcomed the cool wind) I minded too much (I missed the way the sun made your hair glow) The real tragedy was when the sky unleashed her pouring wrath Do you remember how quickly we tumbled down that yellow cobblestone street? My right foot slipped on wet stone You grabbed my hand without looking as if your instincts were wired to catch me when I inevitably fall before you I flicked damp hair off your cheek Your palm found home on the nape of my neck and when our lips met you laughed into my mouth It was funny How the rain stopped soon after Almost as if its only purpose was to urge your hand to grab mine My touch was static charged volts with violent desires I drew back to contain the sparks You cried out and placed my hand on your heart You thought the electricity would bring you back to life But you never blinked when I failed to thread the needle every stitch incomplete The water spills past the dam, still Did you want me to drown? When our legs were entangled and my curls splayed across your pillowcase my battle scars disguised themselves as marks of your affection Purple and blue and yellow On my neck chest stomach in between my thighs I didn’t know I was a masochist I would bite your skin aching to show you I, too, could play your games The white handkerchief taunted me I used it to wipe the blood trickling down my chin I would let myself burn if that’s what you wanted Rub me into your wounds My ashes could be your salve But if we were so vicious together Why does the wind scream in my ears and push my body backward so I stumble into your arms once again? What does mother earth know that I don’t? MiC Columnist Dheeksha Krishnan can be reached at dheeksha@umich.edu.

