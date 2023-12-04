What happens when you kiss a boy is not the sky parting and pink hues rolling in. It is not the end to a magical evening And no one will crowd around you demanding All the steamy details, palms muffling excited shrieks. When it happens it is dark out, With even the moon finding elsewhere to look. The experience will not be memorable, So no matter if you never know his name. It is an apologetic whisper before the clumsy joining of mouths Unidentifiable movements and An uncomfortable wetness that reminds you of a squid you saw once at the zoo. It lasts for too long and yet not at all, and just like that, The moment passes. But what happens when you lay down beside her is all twinkling lights and radiant smiles It is laughing at personal memories and not knowing the time, talking until your mouth goes dry Sharing stories and photographs and body heat and a blanket. Comfortable despite the obvious lack of room, Perfectly fitted all the same. Eventually drifting off, wholly content, A tangle of warm limbs and silky hair Dreaming of eyes you will never forget. MiC Columnist Isabelle Fernandes can be reached at ellefern@umich.edu.

Related articles