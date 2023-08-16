Legs intertwined, my arm over your shoulder, your head pressed against my neck.

Our hands on top of one another, my fingertips reaching for more.

Sweet watermelon juice coats your lips and drips down onto your chin.

You wipe it away before I can.

My arms are left empty as they have been before.

Maybe being an experiment is better than being nothing at all.

She looks so pretty in that dress. An effortless kind of beauty that I know I could never replicate. The way the fabric holds and hugs the curves of her waist as if God himself came down and traced the outline of her figure, gathering the fabric around every nuance and bunching it up at the small of her back. Pulling it effortlessly down her legs, it was handcrafted just for her. The fabric perfectly falls by her feet, slightly covering her ankles, taunting the men who beg to be inside of her. Everything seems handcrafted for her. When she stood in the doorway, the shadows danced around her figure and the color radiated off her frame. I palmed at the colors reaching for her waist. I dream of capturing her hues and coating my skin with her color. For a moment with her in the doorway I absorb her figure, close my eyes and pretend I am her.

It seems all my cards have been dealt wrong. I paint my face over and over again though every time I catch a glimpse. I am not her and I will never be her. Her mindless optimism makes me wonder if the world is inherently brighter for her. She’s barely scratching the surface of everything because she has never needed to. I am envious of the excitement in her eyes as she reaches for the new strangest snacks in the vending machine. She will not understand the routine of the Doritos falling into my hands because nothing good has ever come from change. It seems every scrape is burned into my skin, while she remains unscarred and ignorant. I am jealous of her ignorance. As she bats her eyelashes a few times, everybody understands they will never be able to reach her. She will always get what she wants, people at her feet. I find myself at her feet just like everybody else. If I am an experiment, at least I am her experiment. My cards always seem folded, and I am dying to play them like her, constantly overcompensating for my looks with humor. But nobody can fuck humor, and I am always left begging to be seen.

As she wafts by me, the hint of lilac in her sweet scent sticks to my neck. I knew my time was fleeting. As we step onto the dance floor, it is just us. When she grabs my hand and guides me through the various arms that yearn to touch her, I can feel the lights flashing by us radiating off her skin. She is glowing in front of me as she turns back to glance over my shoulder. Somehow I’m always looking right at her and she is always looking over my shoulder. As she pushes me against the wall and takes my hands to her hips, her hair grazes my shoulders and I avert eye contact because god forbid I look too hard and find love within the flashing green and pink lights reflecting in her eyes. Only the dance floor knows of the slight tightness in my chest, the songs echoing what could never be. The shot we shared stinging of nostalgia, burning my throat with all the unsaid words between us. As we share our last drink, her hair falling perfectly over her frame reminds me that I can never be like her while the sparkle in her eye reminds me that I can never be with her either. The lips that once shared a drunken kiss with me would never be mine again. When the lights came on she said the kiss was for fun, but now under the throbbing LED lights as she guides my hand to her back and puts her lips to my neck, I can’t help but feel the kiss lingering on my lips and stinging as I choke back proclamations of love on the dance floor. It was 1 a.m., we were at a bar and I was nostalgic for a moment that hadn’t passed.

The song is so romantic, our fingers intertwined. The song tells stories of men on one knee and confessions of love. It speaks of unrequited love and unfulfilled pleads to be seen. She closes the gap between us and sings all the words I wish I could say. I take her hands, look into her eyes and pretend she is mine while she pretends I am him. One of her hands is on my heart, and her other hand is typing his name into her phone. I’m jealous of everyone within her reach because I know she only reaches for me when it’s convenient, while I reach for her always.

When we walk arm in arm down to the bar, I know we will both leave with someone else. I am always two sidewalk spaces behind her, our arms intertwined with men I will not remember the names of. Her hair swaying perfectly knowing exactly what to say, batting her eyelashes at the man charging her confidence with his drunken words, because it is all she has ever known. She will pretend to love him then take her routine spot in my bed. She will intertwine her legs with mine, twist my hair into knots and recount his embarrassing confessions of love.

I wish she could see me. When she whispers in my ear, all the drunk words nobody else gets to hear. When I lay next to her, I trace the curves of her body with my eyes, imagining what it would feel like to be loved by her, to be embraced by her. As jealousy clouds my eyes, admiration wears its disguise at the forefront. I am not jealous of her. I am jealous that I cannot be good enough for her.

Maybe an experiment is all I’m worth. Maybe that’s all I’ll ever be. To be an experiment is better than being nothing at all. She wouldn’t understand because she has been pretty her whole life. When you are pretty, you are not begging to be seen. To be seen by a pretty girl is to be pretty myself. She gets too drunk and holds my hand and whispers silent secrets in my ear. She will have the best time of her life with me, and I know she will forget. She will dance with me till the sun comes out, and when the music stops she will fall at my feet and beg me to play that song again. When she wakes up in the morning, she will call me her best friend as she twists the knife in my heart just a little more, because last night I fell in love while she was looking for somebody else to kiss.

As I watched her rhythmic breathing, back turned to me, my blanket falling over her waist, I let a tear collect at my chin. I’ll cry for us before it even happens. Because maybe if I kill us first, we won’t have to die at all. At the end of the night, the silence and the whir of the oscillating fan tell the story of us that we could not tell to ourselves.

She will get him because she always does, and he will get her because he can and he loves the way her hair falls. My smile never seems straight enough and my teeth are always crooked, while she puts her retainer in every night and he fills the holes in her teeth with his love. I will be left empty-handed, my fingers intertwined, hoping that one day it will be me.

I love you like a friend but I want you like a lover. I’m sorry it has to be this way.

I would wipe the tears from your face forever if I knew how to correctly. I would play with your hands and twirl the ring on your middle finger for all of eternity if you would let me. I know it will never be that way. Forever is an empty promise and we are just friends. When the daylight comes out, we are just friends — and that’s all we ever were.

When all my thoughts are consumed by you and all my dreams revolve around you, do I call this love or do I call this jealousy? What am I to do with all this unrequited love than resent you a little for rejecting my offers? Every time I’m with you, I watch as you slip away, running through my fingers and shying away from my gaze. Every time I’m with you, I’m jealous that I cannot hold you longer or feel you closer or braid your hair as we lay side by side on the unwashed sheets. With you, I will always be jealous because you get everything you want and you always have and somehow what you want is never me.

As the sun shines through the screen door and catches the brown hue of your hair, I find myself lying flat on your chest, my ear entranced by the beat of your heart. Your arm lays around my frame, your body swallowing me whole. In the haze, moments before daylight, your fingertips gave the illusion that they too were reaching for more. I can’t write our love into existence because you don’t believe that it exists. But for a moment, when the darkness surrounds us, the door is closed, and the moon is high I watch the shadows part as you let me gather your color. I let it flow through my fingers and drip off my fingertips. Your color coats the mattress and pools onto the side of the bed that I keep clean for you every night because the moon speaks of love but the sun glares with shame.

You preach the silence of a bystander but at 4 a.m. when you are in my bed, you let yourself sin because you love me. You let yourself fall into my arms because you know I will always be there to catch you. When it’s 5 a.m. and you get close to my ear, you intertwine your fingers with mine and whisper that you’ve loved me forever. Though I know you will wake up and let yourself forget, because when the room is dark, you forget the feelings are yours, and a whisper cannot survive in the daylight. You let me call your name into your ear as I do every morning and pull the hair off your face. We make breakfast and laugh as you feed me the avocado off the counter because we couldn’t be bothered to clean a plate. But as the sun rises, his last name gets thrown after yours. You search for him in every bright room. You tell me he is perfect for you and that you had a dream his family loved you. At night you crawl into my bed and speak of us while you dream of him. With the kitchen illuminated, I am stuck eating breakfast with you every morning, like a broken record replaying the moments over and over again. I wish it could be like this all the time. I watch as he gets too close to you. I am left grasping at the shadows as he absorbs all the color that was almost mine. I know it will never be me but, for today, as I watch you spread the avocado onto your toast, I let myself pretend. What if for now, it was us?

MiC columnist Bhavana Iyengar can be reached at bhavanai@umich.edu.