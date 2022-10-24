We have reached that time of year
When the leaves change color
And the wind sings a new tune.
A time affectionately labeled “spooky season”
With jack-o-lanterns lining the street
Skeletons loitering on lawns
Fake blood dripping from windows
And a choir of screams to fill the emptiness of the night
All meant to send your heart a racing
Send a shiver down your spine
Tighten that knot in your stomach
Freeze your feet in place
It’s a fear that makes you hold your breath
and pray to a god you may have never spoken to before
So while fall might be my favorite season
Spooky season is not
I have always been the paranoid sort
The scaredy cat
The one who steers clear of any horror movie
And anything sinister
So it really doesn’t take too much for my heart to beat out of my chest
And my mouth to go dry
However, this year I’m quite proud of myself
For conquering my biggest fear
For braving something far worse than ghouls, ghosts and goblins
For walking through the most terrifying haunted house
Set in a quiet suburb in Georgia
There lies a house riddled with ghosts
Forgotten dreams roam the halls
Dead aspirations hide under the beds
And there I sit at the dining table with my father
Allow me to set the scene:
My mother prepared dinner
and the scent of home-cooked jollof rice filled the air
I am starving but I cannot eat
My brother is talking on and on about whatever it is high school boys talk about
It is my last week at home before I go to school
I want to pay attention but I cannot
My leg is shaking under the table
mocking (mimicking) the sound of my heartbeat
The ghosts roaming the halls are whispering “tell him”
So with confidence given to me from those who wished they held it in the past
and a voice covered in dust and cobwebs from years without use
I begin the conversation with my father
Trick or Treat?!
Trick: I no longer want to finish university a year early
and rush towards a future and a dream that was never mine to begin with
Treat: I am discovering that I would rather tell you “no” now than resent you later
Trick or Treat?!
Trick: I do not want to go to law school
or Oxford
or be a diplomat
Treat: There are so many things I do want to do and I would love to feel comfortable telling you about them
Trick or Treat?!
Trick: My life choices might not make sense to you
Treat: My heart delights in your desire to know and understand your daughter
in a world that is already changing much more rapidly than you would prefer
Trick or Treat?!
Trick: There is an empty space that exists between who I am and who you want me to be
Treat: I’m gonna be okay
Trick or Treat?!
Trick: I am not your perfect first gen daughter
Treat: I am providing you with the opportunity to get to know who I actually am
Trick or Treat?!
Trick: I will not allow my dreams to be buried alive in this haunted house
Treat: We’re gonna be okay
While others were putting on their masks during the holiday season
I was taking off mine
MiC Columnist Sarah Oguntomilade can be reached at soguntom@umich.edu.