Trick or Treat?! 

A time affectionately labeled “spooky season”

With jack-o-lanterns lining the street

Skeletons loitering on lawns

Fake blood dripping from windows

And a choir of screams to fill the emptiness of the night

All meant to send your heart a racing

Send a shiver down your spine

Tighten that knot in your stomach

Freeze your feet in place

It’s a fear that makes you hold your breath

and pray to a god you may have never spoken to before