To the ones before me who paved the way.

To the women who continue to dominate.

The women who made it okay to be a boss.

To the women who make me believe it’s okay to look like me in broadcasting.

To Jovita Moore, an Atlanta broadcaster who I have watched since I was born,

I would not be the writer, leader or ambitious woman I am without you.

To the trailblazers and the statement makers before you.

The women who continue to fight.

To be a woman on TV is hard, and yet you all handle it with grace, compassion and visible passion. I hope I can one day receive the baton one day with fervor and attack the world in the same way you do. As a Georgia native, Jovita Moore, you were part of my childhood, my story, a woman I hope to emulate in my future career. Despite all the obstacles, you never visibly quivered or faulted from your mission. I hope to make you proud one day, to make you smile as you look at the future of journalism for women, particularly women of color. May you rest in power and rest as a legend of Atlanta broadcasting forever.

I would not be the relentless fighter I am without you.

These women held high standards without sacrificing themselves.

They never compromised high quality

You continue to teach me to be proud and true.

True to myself, my goals and my passions.

To women such as Melba Tolliver, whose afro stood proud, proving it’s okay to love your natural hair on screen.

In 1971, she refused to wear a wig to hide her love of her natural self.

Ms. Tolliver never let anyone hide her light and neither will I.

More importantly, she taught me we should never ever forget to fight.

Robin Roberts, a broadcaster for Good Morning America, reminds me we all have our hidden battles.

She shares her inspirational story and her passion to advocate for women’s health with us.

Her smile radiates across the screen despite all her adversities.

She taught me you can fight through anything.

Anything is possible with the strength inside of us as long as we believe.

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter for NBC Sports, opened my eyes to being a Black woman in sports,

Especially after watching her host the NFL draft,

She solidified my passion for sports broadcasting after watching her journey.

She inspires me to believe we can thrive in a “man’s world” without compromising our values on equal pay or equal opportunities.

More importantly, I know Saturdays are not just for boys.

While to some these names are just names,

To me, they are my past, my present and my future.

I learn from them every day.

To the ones before me who paved the way, thank you.

Thank you for proving, every day, it’s possible to be bosses in broadcasting.

MiC Columnist Simone Roberts can be reached at sirobert@umich.edu.