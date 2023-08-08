Mei Lanting/MiC

Content warning: mentions of suicidal thoughts.

two cheeseburgers.
one carton of 
lemon pepper french fries.
one cup of sweet tea 
with the red plastic straw.

me
ypsilanti parking lot
ten pm.
car heater on
grease hitting the bottom 
of my empty stomach.

been awake for twelve hours 
but didn’t leave the house
or my bedroom
or my bed
until thirty minutes ago.

the rhythm goes: 

cry
shower
call mom
order food
drive
eat

take the long way home because
you don’t know if you 
trust yourself on the highway. 

don’t think about 
running your car 
off the road.

don’t think about 
running your car 
off the road.

don’t think about 
running your car 
off the road.

repeat
once a week
or more
until the semester ends. 

(then)

one sun
setting behind 
chicago skyscrapers. 

bare feet and dark sand
glittering water and tiny pebbles. 

one piece  
of green lake glass
smoothed by my thumb.

me
montrose beach
summer evening.

how to explain 
what it feels like
to want 
to be alive?

the rhythm goes:

move your footsteps around 
two small children in the sand
both cackling with laughter
one dragging the other 
by the ankles 
into the gentle waves.

linger on the concrete blocks 
live band playing behind the bar 

hope that the sunlight lasts 
just a couple seconds longer. 

hope that the want lasts
just a couple seconds longer.

(now)

the rhythm goes:

wake up in the morning
still breathing. 

pulse strong and steady
still breathing. 

ate more than one meal today
still breathing.

but

there are still days lost 
that i will never get back.

and there are days to come
that i will never get back.

i hope they are few.

i hope they are gentle.

i hope that there will 
still be cheeseburgers,
and the voice of 
someone i love 
on the other end 
of the phone.

i want to keep breathing,
i do, i do, i do.

