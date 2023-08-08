Content warning: mentions of suicidal thoughts.

two cheeseburgers. one carton of lemon pepper french fries. one cup of sweet tea with the red plastic straw. me ypsilanti parking lot ten pm. car heater on grease hitting the bottom of my empty stomach. been awake for twelve hours but didn’t leave the house or my bedroom or my bed until thirty minutes ago. the rhythm goes: cry shower call mom order food drive eat take the long way home because you don’t know if you trust yourself on the highway. don’t think about running your car off the road. don’t think about running your car off the road. don’t think about running your car off the road. repeat once a week or more until the semester ends. (then) one sun setting behind chicago skyscrapers. bare feet and dark sand glittering water and tiny pebbles. one piece of green lake glass smoothed by my thumb. me montrose beach summer evening. how to explain what it feels like to want to be alive? the rhythm goes: move your footsteps around two small children in the sand both cackling with laughter one dragging the other by the ankles into the gentle waves. linger on the concrete blocks live band playing behind the bar hope that the sunlight lasts just a couple seconds longer. hope that the want lasts just a couple seconds longer. (now) the rhythm goes: wake up in the morning still breathing. pulse strong and steady still breathing. ate more than one meal today still breathing. but there are still days lost that i will never get back. and there are days to come that i will never get back. i hope they are few. i hope they are gentle. i hope that there will still be cheeseburgers, and the voice of someone i love on the other end of the phone. i want to keep breathing, i do, i do, i do.

