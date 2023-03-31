I can’t help but wonder, What am I doing wrong? It’s a question that carries a despairing, stomach-dropping weight. A question that I let simmer in a sealed pot on the back burner of my brain. A question that will surely bubble over and create a pool of self-deprecation for me to drown in if I consider it for too long. But really, what’s my issue? Is it facial features that fail to fall into the typical conventions of beauty? Is it a body that takes up too much space to stand alongside anybody else? Is it mannerisms that are far too crass and abrasive to be digestible by a potential love interest?

As many times as I try to spin the wheel, I can’t seem to play the game of desirability correctly. I keep drawing the wrong cards and rolling all the unlucky numbers. I try to wear the cool outfits, say the funny things, style my hair in the most appealing ways –– but my efforts to abide by the rules of attraction are always to no avail.

Which brings me back to my original question: What the hell am I doing wrong? It’s much easier to play this hopeless cyclical guessing game than to come to the bone-crushing conclusion that I might just be undesirable.

When I first discovered that I could be seen as a sexual being to anyone besides myself, I saw no difference between romantic and sexual desire as long as I didn’t have to wake up alone in the morning. Hot touches and neck kisses in a lustful frenzy could always feel like true love if I squeezed my eyes closed hard enough. For a long time, warm, physical intimacy was enough to cover the icy occurrence of a one-night stand. On my 19th birthday, I sat with my back to the wall, knees bent to my chest and ankles weighed to the ground by the residual shame that lingered after an unfulfilling hookup. It left me unable to stand on my feet to face the people who gathered to celebrate yet another confrontation with my own mortality. I thrashed around in waves of regret, an almost palpable grime covering my body, and I could only figure that I was the problem. He strolled around my birthday party with an effortless confidence that can only exude from a man (or boy, really) who just got some. At the same time, I stood on shaky knees and forced an awkward smile as my friends sang happy birthday to me, all while my mind harbored thoughts of another girl.

This experience, along with self-reflection and excessive journaling, led me to the conclusion that lust and love were, in fact, two very different things. Being lusted got old and unfulfilling very quickly. There was no pleasure in being pursued by someone who only saw me as a passing conquest. Being hit on by overserved men at seedy bars and being on the receiving end of flirtatious messages from women on dating apps became vacuous entertainment at best.

I no longer find satisfaction in superfluous passing interactions with people I know I’ll never speak to more than once. Now, I find myself far more entangled in my finicky crushes that come and go with the seasons. Still, regardless of the time of year, my timing never feels quite right. I never seem to be able to realize and articulate my feelings until the clock has already ticked past my time to make a move, and I am forced to let it all go yet again. This is the only option I am left with, as I can’t help the slight internal cringe when a crush of mine mentions their own love interest, almost always someone who is nothing like me, and speaks of them in the highest regard. The unbearably heavy feeling I get in my chest when I see them with someone else makes me remember exactly why it’s called a crush. This is when I remember that it’s much easier to live within daydreams.

Sometimes it’s difficult to smother the selfish feelings of jealousy when I hear someone muse about their partner and talk about them as if they are more incredulous. Not because I ever desire their partner in particular, but because of the deep-seated longing to be talked about by someone with a voice that softens in tone and a stomach that fills with butterflies at the mere thought of me.

Between the lack of Queer women of Color in the media, frivolous Eurocentric beauty standards that are championed in both Queer and straight dating pools, and the several intersections that my identity is comprised of, it’s hard to imagine someone like myself happily partnered. I don’t match the portrait of those who I often see in relationships and I imagine that this thought is a byproduct of the hyper-independence that I’ve developed over the past 21 years.

It’s easy to act like I don’t care under the notion that I’m just “working on myself.” I’ve done the self-growth and I’ve completed the healing processes (more or less). I pretend that it’s a compliment when my friends say they don’t see me “being in a relationship with anyone.” It’s easier to interpret it as a testament to my resilient sense of self that I’ve spent my entire life trying to build rather than an inability to envision myself loving and being loved by anyone outside of a platonic context. I should take pride in this, really. There should be a sense of superiority here — that I’m so independent, so strong and so individualistic that I stand perfectly fine by myself. And maybe I do take a small bit of pride in this. But as is always proven to be true, my pride will surely be the silent death of me.

Surely I must be deserving of the same love I see in my favorite films, but my biggest fear is that being in such a relationship will never happen for me. Perhaps these are melodramatic musings from someone who may have just gone a bit too long without a Tinder date, but I think it’d be dishonest to pretend like my envy-coated feelings of longing don’t exist.

Unfortunately, I won’t settle for a love any less than the one I desire. I crave a love that subverts the trivial games that young people have been conditioned to play with each other’s hearts. A kind of love that not only stays the night but lasts through the morning after. The kind of passion that stands the test of time and remains strong through adversity. I’ve seen what a love like this can look like and I could never bring myself to accept anything that doesn’t meet the standard.

Fortunately, I believe that patience is a virtue and good things come to those who are willing to perpetually sit with their personal, highly uncomfortable truths wait. So, like a passenger waiting on their flight, I remain on standby, twiddling my thumbs. And I’ll continue to sit with myself until it’s my time to be taken off my feet. To anyone else who may also feel as if their time for love is long overdue: There’s nothing wrong with being a hopeless romantic in the meantime. Being a whole person on your own and desiring a romantic bond are not mutually exclusive. I trust that our time for an authentic love will soon come.