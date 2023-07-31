Every time I visit my local Culver’s, I indulge in a chocolate peanut butter custard with nostalgia on the side. One hot summer day a few years ago, my then- best friend drove me there and introduced me to the best thing on Earth: a chocolate custard with peanut butter mixed in. From that day on, it became my staple order and Culver’s became our go-to place. I can’t even remember how often we would go to Culver’s, get our custards and sit in the parking lot — laughing about life, sharing our deepest thoughts and fears while enjoying each other’s company. My friendship with her has since faded, maybe because we went to colleges on different sides of the country or maybe because of our inability to communicate effectively. I do know deep inside that our friend “breakup” was for the best, but for a second, I let myself get lost in the sights and sounds of my memories with her. I can’t help but miss her so very much in that moment. And as I’m driving away, watching the blue exterior of the building get smaller and smaller in my rearview mirror, I’m hit with an acute sense of longing. I feel that longing in my chest, a tight little knot that aches as the distance between me and Culver’s lengthens.

I often yearn for the past, but I’m not sure why. I used to tell myself that it was because things were easier — that my life was simple then — but that’s far from the truth. The trials and tribulations of growing up took a toll on me and strained my relationship with my loved ones. My best friend and I had an extremely toxic relationship, one that I often felt miserable in. And since my time in high school was defined by the pandemic, I spent two years working on assignments from my bedroom, trapped in a monotonous routine that was filled with petty fights and a lot of crying. During that time, when I was overcome with a lack of purpose in my life, I would dream of college, counting down the days until I got to leave everything behind and start anew. It felt like escaping to college was the key to figuring out who I was.

But after my first year at the University of Michigan, I can sadly say it wasn’t as exciting as I made it out to be. It seemed as if everything fell short of all my expectations. Contrary to my daydreams, I did not meet my best friends the moment I stepped on campus, and I did not randomly bump into the love of my life while strolling through the Diag. Instead, I went through a difficult period of adjustment as I grappled with making a place for myself at the University. In moments when I was struggling, I would reminisce about my time in high school, thinking about the ease of my friendships and the straight trajectory of all my decisions. It was a safe space for me to visit when things were too hard or too lonely. Yet, it was also strange that I yearned for a time that wasn’t as uncomplicated as I like to think it was. Misery has a way of obscuring memories until all you can see is an inaccurate picture of how things used to be. It’s easier to think my friendships were easy and the decisions I was making weren’t complex in order to distract myself from the negativity of my situation.

I’ve spent this summer doing the same thing I would do throughout my freshman year — reminiscing about the past to divert my attention from the upcoming future. Right now, I exist in this amorphous place where I’m not at the beginning of this big change in my life, but I’m also not at the end of it. I’m in the middle. And because I’m in this middle ground, where things are so largely unknown, I’m terrified. I have no idea how the next year of college will go, whether it will be the same as the previous year, or whether it will be slightly better or slightly worse. Whenever I think of my upcoming year, all that fills my mind is the disappointment of my first year of college: how all my expectations fell short, how I was lonely and struggling, how overwhelmed I felt. I’m anxious that no matter how hard I try, my second year will end in that same disappointment. So it’s easier to think about something safe, something I already know than think about what lies ahead. Not knowing what’s in store for me is scary, and the past can offer a refuge to the uncertainty of the future. But the past will only ever remain in the past, something that I’ve realized through my constant nostalgia. Living in the past has not allowed me to appreciate the time I get to spend in the present. I don’t want to live my life with part of myself permanently stuck in the memories that reside in my head. I don’t want to look back at this part of my life and wish I had enjoyed the little things more, if only my head wasn’t in the past.

What I’ve realized is it’s okay to be afraid of what the future has in store for you. It’s okay not to want to think about the changes waiting for you around the corner. It’s okay to let yourself visit past moments to quell that anxiety rising inside of you. The fear of the future and fondness for the past can coexist in you as long as you don’t succumb to the gravity of either of them. Just like most things in life, it will all work out in the end. As I drive by Culver’s, I smile fondly over chocolate peanut butter custards and parking lot conversations. But I don’t let myself get lost in the memory as I have countless times this summer. I simply glide past without looking back.

MiC Columnist Ananya Gera can be reached at agera@umich.edu