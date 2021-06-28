To be Palestinian is to know

that Palestinian resistance is not just any type of resistance

It is a type of resistance that exclusively runs in the blood of Palestinians

A type of resistance that perseveres even when the whole world turns away

A type of resistance that spits in the face of oppression

A type of resistance that laughs at any attempt to be silenced

And a type of resistance that thrives on the love for one’s people

and the yearning for their liberation