As we lay on newly dewing grass, on a rare sunny spring day, my friend turns to me and asks, “Ayeyi, why is it that I see you more at the African parties than the Black ones?”

I turn back to her, contemplate this question and pensively respond, “I don’t know, I guess I just always felt more comfortable there.”

She looks at me with confusion and says, “What do you mean? But you’re Black, no?”

“Yes, but—” I shrug and respond with silence.

This conversation has long wrestled with me, and I only now have the language to explain my instinctive response. The question immediately proved challenging to answer because there lies an implicit assumption that when the term “Black” is mentioned in conversation, it often exclusively refers to Black Americans. But for me, culturally speaking, I have always viewed myself as more African, and less so Black: a dichotomy that exists to differentiate, but not to separate.

Thus, beyond the semantics or the bid for “politically correct” language, I believe acknowledging the differences between the two cultures allows us to perceive them as two separate identities. While not mutually exclusive, the two cultures carry extensive stories and intricate elements that are diluted when considered homogenous.

So yes, I am Black; my melanated skin glimmers underneath the sunlight — it speaks before I do. I am Black, checking off the box Black or of African descent on virtually any registration/information form. I am Black and I am proud, wholeheartedly and unapologetically so.

But I cannot speak to the Black experience here in America. I cannot speak to the cultural warmth that comes from eating soul food: a melange of grits, collared greens, pork ribs and okra. I cannot describe the love for summer cookouts, the summer heat on blazoned skin while old-school hip hop and R&B echo throughout the speakers, and a congregation of people synchronously sifts to the Cupid shuffle. I do not speak AAVE with nearly as much flair and authenticity and have never witnessed a homecoming, a Mardi Gras, or the New Orleans jazz festival — all pivotal elements of Black American culture.

Thus, while I love to be part of spaces with other Black folks — to see my skin emulated and not alienated among people around me — I often see myself as more of an observer than a participant in these events. Juneteenth, for instance, the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and a declaration of their freedom, is a holiday I so thoroughly enjoy and watch with such awe. I take part in the line dancing and indulge in the delicious food, as I would any other cultural holiday — eager to learn, but not to adopt. I spent my time soaking in the culture, looking from the outside rather than from within.

Black, as I’ve realized, is a global term for Blackness, of its many shared commonalities; but Blackness in itself is not monolithic. Beneath our common (skin) color lies a wealth of stories, struggles and successes — where my experiences as an African in America, particularly diverge from African Americans.

Donald Earl Collins, professorial lecturer of history and American studies at American University, captures it beautifully: “Black folks have salvaged hope and resurrected joy in this wasted land. Blackness in America is greater than the sum of its parts, crafted from struggle and resistance, birthing joy in the process.”

Black Americans have had to resist centuries of oppression while finding joy within themselves and pioneering incredible displays in the process. Think of virtually any music genre: hip hop, R&B, blues, jazz, country, rock and roll, funk, and you would find African American culture at its origin and core. So I have always felt that the struggles and ubiquitous joy that come with Blackness in America is a feeling I can observe, can celebrate, but will never fully be imbibed in. It is simply not my culture, and it need not be.

And there is, of course, the argument of being perceived as Black regardless of where I’m from. To other people, including those of color, it’s almost impossible to distinguish people who are Black Americans and those who are Black Africans. But that’s precisely why I feel the need to make the distinction, celebrating that our race acts as a binding force but also acknowledging the intricacies within our shared experiences.

So yes, I may identify as Black and may be perceived as Black, but no, I do not believe myself to be culturally Black. I can only speak to Blackness on the soil of my home continent Africa. I can describe the feeling of joy and palpable unity being in the majority, surrounded by people who looked, spoke and grew up like me.

But being Black in the United States carries a different weight. With the country’s racial dynamics and history, one’s race has long played a significant role in influencing where they grew up and how they navigated their world. Having lived in South Africa myself, a country of a similarly multicultural composition, this is a sentiment that I can attempt to understand, but cannot altogether claim to know. Truly knowing would require a tangible interaction with these experiences, an encounter I am yet to have.

In contrast, growing up in the African continent, my upbringing was defined more by my cultural values — my tribe, my nationalities, my beliefs — and less by my race. Whenever I go back to Ghana, for instance, I wholeheartedly immerse myself in the authentic cultural experiences that invoke my sense of belonging. Whether it comes from haggling prices at the local markets, celebrating traditional weddings and naming ceremonies or lounging along the coastline with a slashed coconut in hand, an indescribable feeling permeates through me. It stems from reconnecting with the culture that gave birth to and shaped so much of my identity today.

In the same way, I view being Black in the United States as more than just a race – it’s a culture that is beautiful, rich, and so deeply ingrained. To attempt to speak to, or align myself with it, would verge on the line of (cultural) appropriation. It would draw respect and appreciation away from a culture and community that so truly deserves it.

