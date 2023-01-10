“Not your type of music, eh?”

Before winter break, my good friend Cindy and I decided to spend a Sunday afternoon in Detroit to celebrate the end of the semester and destress before finals. It was set to be a fun and relaxed day spent: meeting up with one of her old friends for lunch at Ima Noodles, followed by a short tour of Midtown (I had never been) and then catching the Detroit Symphony Orchestra matinee performance after. We had been looking forward to it for weeks, after struggling to make plans together due to our busy schedules.

We arrived right on time, taking our seats just a minute or two before the beginning of the concert. This specific program was of great interest to me, as Jonathon Heyward was guest conducting the orchestra. At just 29 years old, Heyward is not only a young force in the conducting profession but also on the front edge of bringing Black Excellence to classical music. Among other amazing achievements, Heyward had his BBC Proms debut in 2021 and was appointed to lead the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra beginning later this year. Notably, he will be the first Black conductor to lead the BSO and the first to have ever held a music director position at a major orchestra in the United States. Heyward’s appointment is just the latest in BSO’s groundbreaking history, after the appointment of the first woman music director at a major orchestra, Marin Alsop, and the appointment of their Black associate conductor, Jonathan Rush.

While I have recently shifted my studies in a musicological direction, I am still deeply passionate about orchestral conducting; I spent my first two years of undergrad studying instrumental music education and developed a love for conducting, leading rehearsals and score study. During that period, Heyward was one of the first up and coming Black conductors that I began following, and I’ve continued to follow him over the years.

The DSO program that afternoon included Tania León’s Pasajes, a new, inspiring and influential work that I was looking forward to hearing after being introduced to the composer in a music theory course taught by Dr. Marc Hannaford, as well as works by Felix Mendelssohn and Antonín Dvořák. The first half of the concert, Pasajes and Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1 was performed with incredible sensitivity and character; the piano soloist of the weekend, Yeol Eum Son, had a masterful interpretation that would be difficult to criticize.

Once the intermission started, Cindy and I began to discuss the performance thus far and laughed about our own experiences with conducting. Not very far into our conversation, however, we were interrupted by an older white woman who had been sitting in front of us. She stood up, turned around to face us and began to speak with an eager tone.

“Excuse me! What is that around your neck?”

I initially didn’t pay any mind. I was only expecting to have a conversation with my friend and didn’t realize she was speaking to me. She took a step towards me, firmly establishing her presence in my space. I glanced up to acknowledge her.

“Yes, you! I have a question for you. What is that around your neck?”

I sat puzzled, before realizing that I had worn my chain.

“Oh, this? It’s a pendant in the shape of Africa, with the nyansapo on it. It is a West African symbol representing wisdom and intellect.”

She paused. “So it’s in the shape of West Africa?”

“No, just that the symbol is from West Africa.”

She nodded, and I assumed that was the end to our unprompted but harmless conversation. I turned back to Cindy to resume our discussion.

“So what do you think of this music?” the woman blurted, before I could finish my earlier thought. I turned back to her and shrugged.

“I think it’s fine. I came here to watch the conductor in-person. He is one that I like—”

“Not your type of music, eh?” she interrupted.

I paused, and considered the possible responses I could have given her. I could have discussed how I am in fact a popular music scholar and thus not a huge fan of either Mendelssohn or Dvořák, and divulged my affinity for ‘80s and ‘90s conscious rap. I could also mention my recent work on studying Chicago’s lyrical rappers femdot. and Noname. But my subconscious suggested to me that a response of that caliber wouldn’t have resonated with her, so I chose a second option: damage control.

“I think they’re fine composers. I’m actually much more partial to León, as her compositional voice and technique is unique and an interesting fit for this program. But the soloist did Mendelssohn great justice — her finesse and attention to detail made watching her performance really engaging.”

I continued on for about another minute. She slowly disengaged and turned back to the person she had come with when I would not let up, so I assumed I was in the clear and returned to my conversation with Cindy, relieved. The woman must have still been listening though, as we were about a minute into critiquing the program when she suddenly reengaged.

“Oh, I get it. So you’re music people?”

I reluctantly turned back to her.

“Yes, actually. We’re both musicology students at U of M.”

“Oh, U of M! I’m an alum.”

Satisfied that we had something in common, or maybe because she had personally validated Cindy’s and my presence there as young people of Color, she swiftly sat down and didn’t speak for the rest of intermission.

Needless to say, the DSO’s performance of Dvořák 8 was outstanding, but my mind was preoccupied. I couldn’t figure out why that conversation had happened in the first place, or why I was the target of it. Maybe she was being friendly, I thought to myself. Intermission without other music appreciators to talk to can be boring. But I couldn’t help but feel like I was unnecessarily on the hot seat during that entire interaction and that I had ultimately been made to defend my right to be there with the legacy of an institution that hasn’t exactly been friendly to anti-racist causes. It felt familiar in some way, but it wasn’t until after Cindy and I talked about it on the ride home that I was able to satisfactorily describe what I had experienced: a microaggression.

~~~

I don’t share this story to claim that the woman was evil, racist or even mal-intentioned; while unlikely, it is possible that these were honest questions and a hyper-awareness of my own unbelonging has caused me to read too far into this single interaction. Maybe I was unintentionally anticipating something like this happening, since the very night before the DSO had an incident with an audience member shouting a racial slur during a performance. However, I ask this of the reader: What would make classical music more accessible to Black composers, musicians and audience members? Is it more representation? More DEI programs commissioning Black artists? What about celebrations of Black culture and music, performed exclusively by white musicians?

Unapologetic, but often even whitewashed Blackness has not been and is not welcome in classical music spaces. I recall a pre-concert lecture I attended my first semester here at University of Michigan, where a conducting professor that I will not name rejoiced at performing a very accomplished Black composer’s work: “Hey, as long as it keeps you off of the streets,” he said to the composer’s face casually, as if it was a logical inference. Black musicians do not, nor will we ever, benefit from the assumption that we belong in a “classical music” designated space. There is a certain rigmarole to be performed that each of us is acutely aware of whenever we decide to occupy such a space. Even when, finally, there is someone at the front of the orchestra who looks like me, I must rationalize my presence to someone who never even asked for my name.

In her article “Singing Against the Grain” for The Point Magazine, Kira Thurman, a musicologist, German Studies scholar and U-M professor, analyzes this intersection of classical music and Black identity. In her article, Thurman arrives at an incredibly potent observation: “I have learned that to be black and a classical musician is to be considered a contradiction.” Thurman reflects on how historically, classical music has been used both by dominant white cultures to civilize Black music-making as well as Black musicians to obtain proximity to whiteness. She also addresses the respectability politics of classical music and the varying schools of thought among Black musicians throughout the 20th century in regard to participating in white hegemonic music cultures.

In her concluding remarks, Thurman identifies the “liminal” space that Black classical musicians occupy, encouraging exploration of western art by Black musicians while remaining cautiously optimistic of the retribution they may face. Having shared many of her experiences in my own training as a musician, I agree with Thurman’s assertions and commentary. Much of my reasoning for departing from music performance in favor of scholarship stems from this difficult-to-navigate dichotomy. I continue to respect those who have stuck to the craft and admire many Black classical musicians, but I cannot help finding myself much less optimistic than other scholars like Thurman.

~~~

I originally drafted this story the same night that this microaggression had happened. A few days later, the infamously conservative classical music journal SlippedDisc reported on an article written by Simon Woods, the president and CEO of League of American Orchestras, where he discusses the evolving future of the music director position. Woods’ article is thorough and hopeful, pointing to a handful of conductors he thinks are good examples of progress. Heyward is mentioned just briefly by name, warranting exactly one sentence.

However, in SlippedDisc’s article (recontextualized with the fear-mongering title “US Orchestras are Told to Change Music Director Role”), Heyward is the cover image. He, despite playing a minor role in an article written by someone else not associated with him, is made out to be the boogeyman of music director DEI. Of the six conductors mentioned in the original article, Heyward, the only Black conductor, was also the only one to be vilified.

In SlippedDisc’s reporting, the author closes on the following assertion: “Simon (Woods) has identified part of the problem, but where are the solutions?”

In response to this, I invoke the poet, activist and writer Audre Lorde: “the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house.”

Black musicians may never find a home in “authentic” classical music; that remains to be seen. But we can still build community and bring music to it. By contributing to efforts that increase access to music and decolonizing our institutions, the musicians of today can ensure that there will be space for those who come after us. Simply building “our own” versions of racially exclusive institutions merely replicates such disparities along different lines (gender, ability, nationality, etc). Undoubtedly, the global shift in racial politics of 2020 and subsequent years have brought new light to these dynamics, and with that light came renewed conversations about the role of Afro-Diasporic peoples in the proliferation of white supremacy. I anticipate similarly field-altering dialogues about race and music in the near future, as other Black musicians also begin to discuss their experiences with microaggressions in classical music.

