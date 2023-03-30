Introduction

The University of Michigan preaches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion across campus. DEI practices are implemented in various ways throughout the University. As students in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, we must take a Race & Ethnicity credit as part of our required courses. U-M staff must undergo performance reviews to ensure “best practices” in classroom settings. Physical spaces like Trotter Multicultural Center have been created with the intention of offering a “wide range of educational and support programs for students experiencing bias, including health and wellness programs in resiliency and self-care.” The values of diversity, equity and inclusion are relevant in any setting, but especially at a predominantly white university. By pushing DEI, U-M administration is supposedly giving a voice and support to their underrepresented students with these initiatives. All of these initiatives sound great in writing. Though whether or not they translate into real-life practices — with noticeable effects — is a different story.

Through conversations with peers along with my personal perception, it seemed to me that despite the University’s DEI efforts, students of Color still feel somewhat ostracized from greater campus culture. How could it be that the University is so adamant about DEI, yet voices of Palestinian activists are ignored, Fraternity and Sorority Life remains racially divided and the Black Student Union is still making the same demands they were pushing for in 1970? I began to wonder how and if the University’s commitment to DEI positively, and truly, impacts the lives of students of Color. So, I asked around. I surveyed U-M students about their experiences as people of Color at a predominantly white institution. My goal was to understand how students of Color perceive the University’s practices and how they feel the University could improve and their general sense of well-being on campus. Here’s what they had to say.

Survey

I conducted the survey online, and respondents came from a variety of academic identities (majors, grade level, extracurricular involvement) and social identities (socioeconomic background, gender identity, religion, etc.). Eighteen respondents filled in written prompts and multiple choice questions over Google Forms. Through the survey, I intentionally left prompts open-ended to gather the most candid responses. Participants were encouraged to answer in the way they saw best fit. All participants were aware of the general idea of the survey and that they would be explaining their experiences as a person of Color at the University. To clarify, this is not a research study, but rather a collection of some students’ personal experiences.

First, participants reported their identities. Some respondents offered specific, national and ethnic origins: “Indian,” “Iraqi,” “Nigerian-American,” “Somali and Ashkenazi Jewish,” among others. Some opted for a more broad categorization: “South Asian,” “Latino,” “Arab.” Others found it hard to define: “Multi-racial,” “Multi-blasian? Idk.” In any case, U-M students of Color use a variety of identity markers to define themselves, including race, ethnicity, nationality and religion.

Many students felt hyper-aware of their identity in their daily lives. Students reported being the only PoC in many settings and feeling “alienated” from communities around them. Because of this, some students find it easiest to find a community with other students of Color. One respondent noted that their identity affects their social circle, as they “only really hang out with other Black people or people of Color.” Respondents said they find friends who “look and think like them” and who “represent (their) values and identity.” Four responses focused on the importance of getting involved in clubs and organizations on campus. Being in spaces in which PoC are abundant makes it easier to make connections; one respondent said that they “spend ridiculous amounts of time in Trotter.” A final participant, perhaps jokingly or perhaps not, finds community by “asking strangers on the street if they’ve listened to Renaissance.” I hope they got tickets to the tour.

As people of Color, certain students felt positive about their experience on campus, saying they felt “accepted” or “comforted in the fact that (they can) connect with people from different backgrounds.” Others felt negative, reporting they felt “lonely” and “tired of performative action.” Most respondents fell somewhere in the middle, appreciating but also remaining critical of the University. One student felt “supported, but replaceable,” while another said they don’t feel out of place, but their “position as a minority is emphasized when (they’re) the only person of color in most settings.”

U-M students were overwhelmingly disillusioned with the administration’s DEI practices. Participants felt that the practices were “performative” and “symbolic,” simply put in place to “meet a quota,” not translating into daily life or classroom environments. Another respondent agreed, explaining that effective DEI cannot exist if most DEI policies are based on the values of the administration. Students’ voices need to be taken into account to create a campus that is best for them. One survey participant works in diversity at the University and made it very clear how they felt about diversity programs: “they do not give a rat’s ass about you.” Another response was equally to the point: “they are shit.”

A sentiment across almost all responses was that the University could always be doing more in regard to DEI. Multiple responses called for more diversity, namely to enroll more Black and Latino students, citing BSU’s “More than Four” campaign. A handful of responses called for college and major-specific race and ethnicity education, calling for more social awareness in non-humanities disciplines, for more social sciences to be taught in the Ross School of Business and for race and ethnicity credits that relate directly to students’ majors. Finally, one participant called for more accessible and widespread mental health services, specifically for students facing discrimination or feelings of ostracization.

When asked whether they enjoy going to U-M (yes or no), roughly half of the respondents said “yes.” One said “no.” Some were more expressive in their answers: “it depends on the day, really.” “It’s a means to an end.” Another specified: “Fall time I love. Everything else…no.” When asked if they find it hard to fit in with social groups at the University (yes or no), roughly a quarter of the respondents said “yes,” a quarter “no,” and half said “somewhat.” When asked if the University could do more to support students of Color (yes or no), 100% of respondents said “yes.” Regardless of personal experiences and opinions, every single participant came to a consensus that the University’s current practices are, on the whole, inadequate.

Implications and Conclusions

At the University, students are pointedly aware of their place in a white-dominant social sphere. In a predominantly white university setting, many PoC feel as though they must assimilate, at least somewhat, to feel part of the community at large. To be PoC at a PWI means to give up a part of yourself, to mask and to conform.

“I know what areas I can voice my opinions and concerns in, and other areas where it’s not worth pretending to be something I’m not, or having to minimize the stances that are important to me,” one respondent said.

Finding like-minded individuals with similar backgrounds alleviates some of the pressure to assimilate. Seeking out groups of other PoC guarantees an understanding, comfortable environment. And while it’s understandable to want to be surrounded by groups similar to yourself, students of Color shouldn’t have to withdraw into secluded communities to feel like they have space at the University. Equity must become university-wide, from classes to dorms, from faculty to clubs and orgs. Through practices like the ones suggested in the survey – suggestions that come from voices of the very people who are affected by them – we would help ensure that students of Color have a place on campus at large.

Moving DEI from intangible concepts to real-life practices is necessary to ensure the safety and security of students. Currently, students of Color are evidently cynical of the University’s DEI practices. We hear about DEI, but we do not feel DEI. We see pamphlets and statistics and Instagram posts but we do not feel a diverse, equitable or inclusive campus. At his recent inauguration, University President Santa J. Ono agreed that, while the University has made strides with DEI, there is much more work to be done. Ono himself is only the second non-white person to ever serve as president (the first being Homer A. Neal, who served as an interim president in ’96). As the University, under Ono’s administration, rolls out its DEI 2.0 plan, students hope to experience regulations that affect them directly: further diversifying enrollment, expanding race and ethnicity education through all colleges and making mental health services more accessible. I speak for myself, my friends of Color, peers and classmates in saying that we hope Ono’s presidency brings a new wave of robust DEI practices to the University.

While there is a sense of cynicism among students of Color, there is also a sense of solidarity. We can recognize the privileges of going to a prestigious university and also be critical of the institution, applying pressure so as to enact change. As long as students of Color form communities, discuss our aspirations and needs, and have our collective voice heard, we will carve out space that belongs to us at the University.

To conclude, I asked respondents to fill in one final prompt. Here’s what they said.

To be a PoC at a PWI means to “constantly confront the reality of your racial identity in relation to a white dominated world.” To be a PoC at a PWI means to “run the test of how aligned you want to stay with your identities.” To be a PoC at a PWI means to “be erased and ignored until they need you for a photo op.”

Being a PoC at a PWI is to “have a lot of white friends and to be, like, really happy when you meet someone who speaks your language,” and also to “be blessed to have community with fellow students of Color.” Students of Color “find comfort knowing that they’re not the only one who struggles with feeling isolated on campus.” To exist as a PoC at a PWI is to “always fight for your voice to be heard, and making damn sure that everyone listens!” As students of Color, we must “accept that there will always be places where you don’t feel a part of the group, and find the places and the people where you do feel accepted — they are out there, it might just take a little longer to find.”

MiC Columnist Jameel Baksh can be reached at jbaksh@umich.edu.