At thirteen years old there was nothing I wanted more 

than to be a Victoria’s Secret model.

I idolized their elegant gazelle limbs 

The way their thighs whispered to each other on the runway

whisking past, gossiping surely.

My thighs greet each other as old friends

Shouting all along the street, yelling even when far too close

oftentimes they turn red from the efforts.

I entered the world screaming, 

never fully learned how to lower my voice.

My sound could find the deepest reaches of any room, 

reverberate through the most unsympathetic of materials,

penetrate the thickest walls.

I was once unwilling to soften myself

Uninterested in accommodating acoustics

Unaware of the desires to thin my sound.

I know my dress size is quieter on this side of the Atlantic

Told myself I had an American body type, that is

one unafraid to let seams squirm

to remind them I was not who they were intended for.

As a child the first stereotype I learned was 

“Americans are loud”

Relatives across the cold water 

frowning as they handed me

clothes one decibel too large.

Why can noise not be joyful?

There lies an island in a warmer ocean

where drivers honk, not to disrupt 

but to say, 

thank you.

The buses call,

Thank you for accompanying me on this long journey

To turning cars who reply,

May you reach your destination with 

the same kindness you have granted me.

I wish the same buttons were installed beneath our tongues 

to line our phrases with gratitude

and leave trails of happiness wherever we may pass.

This sound is a gift to wield

A guardian from those would devour us

content to hear their own words leave their mouth.

When a woman wants to convince her stalker she is not worth the trouble, 

she fakes insanity

a harpy shrieking at the sky

reminds the world 

she is not fit for consumption.

If I am destined to be resigned 

to telling long stories to shrinking shadows

to shooing away vultures 

picking decaying flesh 

off my brittle bones–

I hope someone will direct me towards the nearest canyon

Remind me to square my shoulders

Tilt my chin three degrees too high

And draw a last filling breath into my lungs

To fuel an endless echoing scream.

