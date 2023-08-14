In the weeks following the anticipated “Barbie” release, viewers have found themselves immersed in heavy controversy and debate. After a month of off-the-wall marketing strategies including a pink Google web page, a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse and clothing stores decked out in all shades of pink, expectations were quite high — to say the least. For some viewers, “Barbie” matched up to expectations, for some, it went far beyond but for the rest, “Barbie” was a bit of a disappointment. The question many were left asking is who was “Barbie” meant for? With jokes directed at an adult audience and a plot simplified for children, “Barbie’s” goal of targeting all ages and demographics felt like a messy patchwork of different audiences.

However, the most obvious part of this discourse was the botched attempt at “diverse” Barbies. The montage of Barbie Land filled with Barbies and Kens of all ethnicities appeared to balance Stereotypical Barbie’s (Margot Robbie, “The Suicide Squad”) role as the star of the movie. This seemed fun and interesting at first, but at a closer look, appeared to be a very lazy approach to inclusivity.

“So, you think the movie wasn’t liberal enough?!” The alt-right critics that have launched a full-fledged attack on the movie might be surprised that I do not approve of “Barbie’s” approach to inclusivity. When my friends brushed away my concerns by saying “no movie can do everything,” I thought it was slightly ironic because that is exactly what “Barbie” attempted to do.

Robbie herself touched on this when she said “(‘Barbie’) was literally crafted to be for everyone.” With the big promise of Barbie being for everyone, a series of “Hi Barbie’s” from Barbies of different abilities, sizes and ethnicities did not do enough for everyone. After all, that 15-minute montage with the audience gasping at the appearance of their favorite icons did not do enough to distract from the very white Barbie in the spotlight.

I was quite aware of these factors beforehand and held this skepticism close to heart as I walked into my local Cinemark. Yet, what I did not expect was to leave the theater in tears with mascara dramatically smudging my face.

I showed up to “Barbenheimer” in a pink tube top and miniskirt, ready to consume all the commercial hype I had been seeing online. My friends and I decided to watch Oppenheimer first and then Barbie after, in hopes that Barbie would be a lighter note to end on. As many “Barbenheimer” participants might attest, this was perhaps the wrong assumption.

Maybe it was the wine, or maybe it truly was the magic of cinema, but I experienced an entire spectrum of emotions during that movie. The whole theater probably identified my main emotion as I loudly sobbed from the back while texting “I miss you” to my mom.

To be as candid as possible, any deeper analytical sense about diversity and commodifying femininity was not at the forefront of my viewing experience. I was mainly occupied with loudly pointing out the “Sex Education” cast, Sharon Rooney and of course John Cena (much to my friends’ annoyance).

After obsessing over the pop-culture Easter eggs and awkwardly laughing at the “long-term, long-distance, low-commitment casual girlfriend” jab, I started to sense a shift in the emotional narrative.

As Ruth Handler (Rhea Perlman, “Matilda”), a depiction of the Mattel founder, was introduced to the story, all my mommy issues started surfacing. Ruth looked at Barbie and told her that she was made as an inspiration from her own daughter, Barbara. She then said, “We mothers stand still, so our daughters can look back to see how far they’ve come.”

That was the line that single-handedly pushed me over the edge, and the waterworks began. Yet, as I cried, I was in many ways still surprised by my own reaction. I was shocked — mainly because I was staring at a screen with a blonde-haired, blue-eyed Barbie and somehow saw myself in her.

I walked into that theater quite confident that there was no way I would find any sense of solidarity with a character that looked absolutely nothing like me, but had somehow proven myself wrong. Sure, they had that series of diverse Barbies in the beginning, but none of them were on that screen when I was sobbing. The Barbie that brought me to tears was the one who had been absolved of all sin by one “white savior Barbie” joke.

After the movie ended, I stared at myself in the theater bathroom, slightly disgusted by the tears streaking down my face and lashes no longer in place. Still confused by my emotional response, I decided that the movie must have been absolutely brilliant to have made me react that way.

One of my friends was quick to identify outdated feminist narratives and other critiques, but I was still stuck on Ruth’s line about mothers. After much debate, I slowly realized that crying about my mom during a movie probably doesn’t measure its actual value. In fact, I cry every time I see a mother-daughter relationship in media, so perhaps my emotional response isn’t entirely credible.

Upon this realization, I regained confidence in the critiques I originally held about the movie’s premise. Yes, I did find solace in Stereotypical Barbie’s character, because the movie seemed to capture an essence of womanhood that lies at the heart of a lot of our experiences. But no, that essence and simplified understanding is not enough. Women of Color have always been forced to search for morsels of relatability in white characters, because the characters that look like us are never given the same emotional depth. When we see ourselves represented in media, it is most often as the supporting character of someone else’s story. Including Barbies of all sizes, abilities, careers and ethnicities but still not significantly centering any one of them is simply not enough.

I won’t argue that just one movie about dolls needs to accomplish everything even if that is what was originally intended. However, after extravagant PR campaigns that raised expectations to new heights, it is only reasonable to question whether this approach to inclusivity was simply an obscure form of tokenism. One of the PR schemes was posting posters of different characters with “This Barbie is ____” or “This Ken is _____” captions. With titles like “president” and “lawyer” filling in the blank, these Barbie posters made it seem that such characters would have more pivotal roles. However, Stereotypical Barbie was the only Barbie with any character depth, rendering all of the other Barbies just as placid as the plastic dolls they are supposed to represent.

However one may point to the two humans from the “real world,” Gloria (America Ferrera, “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”) and her daughter Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt, “Stuck in the Middle”) since they were in fact women of Color with substantial characters. In a joint essay by various columnists from the Los Angeles Times, Fidel Martinez expresses his concerns about how “the only Latinx characters in the film are essentially Barbie consumers.” While the other essay contributors enjoyed the representation, they also wondered why Teresa, Barbie’s best friend, was not included. Martinez’s point highlights the issue I have with Barbie’s approach to inclusivity — every person of Color functions to support Stereotypical Barbie’s arc without any depth in their own stories.

While I thoroughly enjoyed the gimmicky event of “Barbenheimer,” I am still cognizant of the implications of what I consumed. I valued “Barbie” as a creation and thought it was a clever take on the experiences of women within different generations. However, I am still aware of the layers that it lacked, simply because it tried to do more than it could accomplish. I think everyone should go and watch Barbie; might as well dress up in pink and enjoy it for yourselves!

While we enjoy and partake in film and art, it is still important to take a step back and be critical of what it is we are participating in. Much of the internet discourse has declared that being critical of Barbie and liking Barbie are mutually exclusive, yet such a declaration can be incredibly damaging to meaningful ideation. Berating women for not finding the movie relatable and saying they aren’t the right type of feminist narrows the scope of discourse.

Yes, I had a lot of fun watching “Barbie,” but no, I did not think it was a “masterpiece” or something that has significantly altered the social standing of women. It is beautiful when little girls see themselves as a Barbie on screen, and it is also beautiful for women to see themselves on screen but still want more.

The Barbies I had as a kid were all white, and even though Mattel did later come out with Indian Barbies wearing lehengas and sarees, I found no need. After all, I had already turned my white Barbies Indian through some solid arts and crafts skills. I had taken a black Sharpie to draw bhindis on their foreheads and used my mom’s scarves to drape them in awkwardly long and bulky sarees. According to the movie’s lore, this would mean that my Barbies have probably been walking around Barbie Land while culturally appropriating (my bad). I was both a little girl and the woman I am today when I watched Barbie. The little girl in me was awed by a Desi Barbie (Ritu Arya, “The Umbrella Academy”) accepting a Pulitzer Prize while saying “I worked hard for this I deserve it.” All the while, the woman I am today wondered what more that Desi Barbie character could have been.

This Barbie wanted more.

Summer MiC Managing Editor Shania Baweja can be reached at shaniab@umich.edu