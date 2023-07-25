I can see you, right here in front of me Tufts of dandelion seeds white as snow glide past As I drive through the countryside down these long, winding roads the gust of wind from my car calls out to the grassland and the wildflowers lean toward me to wave their hellos All I want is to get closer to you, to reach my hand out my window and caress your golden streaks; light flickers as sun peaks from behind the forest casting a pattern of shadows on my arm, but I am moving at such a volant pace that the silhouette of light and dark rearranges ceaselessly I trace the sun’s design on your face I can see you in the passenger seat Laughter fills up my car, and we ruminate on the good old days us sitting this close to each other during our late night colloquies us watching television, my head resting in the crook of your neck Oh, how bittersweet are our memories? As much as I would love to share from my window the light dancing on the tips of the grass the perfect summer scene ahead of me only you could ruin what was once so beautiful what was once so sweet This is not how it was supposed to be, you there and me here dreaming of a perfect summer even though I never really liked the sun because like summer heat, too much time spent with you, and all I am left with are burns This is exactly how it was supposed to be You gone and me disappointed because you are not really there, are you? sitting in the passenger seat just your ghost and the idea of what we could be I am sorry, what we could have been If only when I shared with you my greatest fears you had not brought them to life If only you had not stolen my secrets and fashioned them into a knife When you repeatedly plunged it into my chest why was I always the one to apologize? Still, my heart aches just thinking of letting you go but it is not fair for me to keep chasing an illusion Like Icarus who flew too close to the sun’s flames the farther I reach, the more painful the fall It is not fair for you either to take all of the blame Goodbye my perfect summer, you were as enchanting as the strokes of blood-orange mixed in the dark blue horizon the sun, the painter, and the deep golden haze of the beach, her canvas. My hand retracts even after seeing you always there right in front of me, just never within reach

