Ruhi Gulati/MiC
I can see you, right here in front of me
Tufts of dandelion seeds white as snow glide past
As I drive through the countryside down these long, winding roads
the gust of wind from my car calls out to the grassland
and the wildflowers lean toward me to wave their hellos

All I want is to get closer to you, to reach my hand out my window
and caress your golden streaks; light flickers as sun peaks from behind the forest
casting a pattern of shadows on my arm, but I am moving at such a volant pace
that the silhouette of light and dark rearranges ceaselessly
I trace the sun’s design on your face

I can see you in the passenger seat
Laughter fills up my car, and we ruminate on the good old days
us sitting this close to each other during our late night colloquies
us watching television, my head resting in the crook of your neck
Oh, how bittersweet are our memories?

As much as I would love to share from my window
the light dancing on the tips of the grass
the perfect summer scene ahead of me
only you could ruin what was once so beautiful
what was once so sweet

This is not how it was supposed to be, you there and me here
dreaming of a perfect summer
even though I never really liked the sun
because like summer heat, too much time spent with you,
and all I am left with are burns

This is exactly how it was supposed to be
You gone and me disappointed 
because you are not really there, are you?
sitting in the passenger seat
just your ghost and the idea of what we could be

I am sorry, what we could have been
If only when I shared with you my greatest fears
you had not brought them to life
If only you had not stolen my secrets
and fashioned them into a knife
When you repeatedly plunged it into my chest
why was I always the one to apologize?

Still, my heart aches just thinking of letting you go
but it is not fair for me to keep chasing an illusion
Like Icarus who flew too close to the sun’s flames
the farther I reach, the more painful the fall
It is not fair for you either to take all of the blame

Goodbye my perfect summer, you were as enchanting
as the strokes of blood-orange mixed in the dark blue horizon
the sun, the painter, and the deep golden haze of the beach,
her canvas. My hand retracts even after seeing you
always there right in front of me, just never within reach

MiC Columnist Ruhi Gulati can be reached at ruhi@umich.edu