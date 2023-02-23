The moment I stared down the barrel of a gun, I realized that the society I was born into would rather have me dead than oppose its oppressive existence.

A ghost. An inescapable prison. A stranger in an all-too-familiar land. There are too many analogies to describe the lived experience of growing up a Black man in the suburban Deep South. The themes that unite them all, though, are the isolation, the danger, the violence and the grieving for the home that never was. In that land, my presence felt like a stain on the sterile landscape of endless highways, strip malls and picket-fenced homes. Children go to school in East Cobb and learn from textbooks that never tell my story.

Maybe that’s why I’m so obsessed with history. In my youth, I poured over maps, atlases and history books trying to figure out where I fit into the narrative. Racism was taught as a past era, yet I lived with slurs carved into my lunch table. Protectors of slavery were depicted as heroes and etched into statues and carvings on the sides of the mountains that loomed over the land. I knew the pages that told my story were missing; I just had to find them.

It turns out I didn’t have to search any further than my own family’s past. My father kept a secret that I knew held answers to questions I didn’t even know to ask. In an attempt to assimilate, to live, to provide for his family, he kept his upbringing a closely guarded secret. My father’s name is Akil Karim, but he prefers to be called “Ace.” All of my dad’s siblings were given religious Arabic names at birth, while only a generation later, I was given the name of a Christian saint. My only connection to the language that held such significance to my grandparents was when it was demonized in the church I grew up in, taught to me as “the language of the blasphemous.”

All the secrecy dissipated when my grandmother passed. At her memorial, I learned that she was a revolutionary– both my grandparents were. My grandmother was Malcolm X’s secretary, and my grandfather was a farmer. They were Muslim Black nationalists. Fleeing the sea of police-registered bullets that engulfed the crowded streets of Philadelphia, they left on an Exodus to unfamiliar land. They converted to Islam, started a farm in New Jersey and raised a family. Whether it be creating networks of mutual aid or organizing within revolutionary vanguards, their commitment never wavered from their community, and they did whatever they could to serve it.

For the first time in my life, I had discovered a page of my history. That one page opened the floodgates for me to discover the history of my people, what we stand for and who we really are. I am born to a people burned by the hot southern sun, one that continues to brand me as a foreigner to this land. The sweat and tears of generations of revolutionaries who fought for collective liberation have hardened into indestructible armor that covers my body. I am born to a people with two hearts, one that weeps for the home it was stolen from and one that weeps for the one it inhabits.

Through finding my history, I found my ancestors and the lessons they had for me. Frantz Fanon and Amílcar Cabral, two fathers of anticolonial revolution, taught me what it meant to not just be Black but be African. Angela Davis, the Black communist who refused to be silenced in the face of the carceral state, taught me the strength of our community, while Fred Hampton, the Black Panther who taught the world to revolt with love, taught me how to stand up and protect it.

Huey Newton, the cofounder of the Black Panthers who was tragically assassinated for his beliefs, taught me that a revolutionary is a doomed man. When you stand up and fight, you have to know that you may not see the day when your community’s wildest dreams become a liveable reality. He didn’t. No one has yet. Who’s to say the next time I stand in front of a gun, I won’t join the long line of Black martyrs who came before me? But if this nation already forces me to confront death every day because of my mere existence, I will spend the rest of my life fighting for a day when that is not the reality.

I now stand up. I had been sitting for far too long. In beginning to organize, I realized I was far from alone. I helped to create networks of agitation that spread across Metro Atlanta, systematically erupting in disruptive protest during the long summer months of 2020. Organizing led me to my closest of friends, and the spirit of cooperation that is tied to the Black soul led me to the home I now inhabit. With organizing comes community. For the first time in my life, I felt at home. I realized that to a man whose ancestors were stolen across the seas and forced to be raised in a land where the soil is soaked with their blood, home will never be a place. Home will always be a feeling– an intangible connection that binds us together, empowers us to stand together and allows us to imagine the better world we all know is possible. Is this the community my grandparents were searching for?

In the face of insurmountable odds, I am forever hopeful. Revolution breeds art, love, community, action and a place of belonging. It is a force so powerful it can drive your entire being. In the genocidal reality that we inhabit, the force of revolution is not just our ally, but our greatest necessity. We owe it to ourselves, our ancestors, our communities and those who will come after us to fight for our collective liberation. We must find strength in our communities, seek wisdom from the struggles of our past and have the imagination to construct a better future.

