As we encounter the hottest summer days we have ever experienced, let us remember that it is not us working over 12 hours per day in endless waves of heat with no overtime pay. Nor are we tirelessly grasping fruits and vegetables from crop fields, only to provide for grocery store shelves that are selling them at higher rates. These are the experiences of migrant farmworkers, the most hardworking people I know.

Migrant farm laborers work tirelessly in this country, and their efforts have cultivated a future that we all benefit from. Despite this reality, migrant farmworkers oftentimes don’t receive enough money to purchase the very fruits and vegetables they are picking. The system strategically takes advantage of their labor through faulty labor recruitment strategies that seek to undermine their dignity. These strategies center on taking advantage of the dreams of migrant farmworkers. Recruiters promise workers a stable job with the ability to provide for their families back home in exchange for long working hours, unsafe housing conditions and, in extreme cases, the confiscation of their identification documents to ensure they do not abandon their labor before their contract expires. This leads to the continuation of a system of labor that relies solely on the exploitation of hopes and dreams.

By definition, the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Program serves as a gateway for agricultural employers “to bring nonimmigrant foreign workers to the U.S. to perform agricultural labor or services of a temporary or seasonal nature.” Through this program, agricultural employers are able to recruit workers from other countries and establish contracts between themselves and migrant employees, promising fair pay and fair working conditions.

Last year, Michigan was in the Top 10 States of Employment, bringing in a total of 15,524 H-2A workers, a number that makes up 4.2% of the total number of H-2A workers in the country. Conceptualizing this number, we are propelled to acknowledge the importance of this program in our agricultural economy here in the state of Michigan.

Beyond these statistics are the stories of the migrant farmworkers who form part of this vital community. From the single mother living in a single bedroom with her two daughters to the 18 year old who was finally contracted under an H-2A visa, we see the strength of migrant farmworkers. Their resistance paves the way for the continuation of a workforce that supports a country that fails to keep its promise, upholding policies that make it easy to strip migrant farmworkers of basic human rights. Without the ability to unionize and collectively bargain without retaliation under the National Labor Relations Act of 1935, combined with limited workers’ compensation, disability pay and unemployment benefits, migrant farmworkers are left defenseless. They are forced to endure challenges to ensure their families back home are supported. Their resilience propels them to look beyond the barriers strategically created for them by this country.

Working from the crack of dawn to sundown is part of their daily routine. They do this without the promise of overtime pay. They arrive at their place of employment under a contract with specified wages only to realize that their employer will be paying them by the piece rate. In other words, the more you work, the more you make. All of this only to arrive back home after a long day in the sun to a housing unit, provided by your employer, that is not required to provide air conditioning. They undergo these challenges for their families back home, recognizing that if they dare ask for better conditions, they risk losing the job others in their hometown dream of having.

Despite these challenges, migrant farmworkers continue to pour their hearts into the fields. They see something we don’t, something we don’t get to witness at the grocery store. Farmworkers witness the beauty of nature and work hand in hand to provide us with the nutrients we need. They wipe away sweat and set an example we could all learn from, coping with hot summer days to provide us with the fresh food present at our kitchen tables.

