To my sisters who are Paralyzed by The weight of it all, I am ashamed to say The deepest part of me wishes I didn’t Think of myself as this Angry, Black woman. This idea that people who Look like me Are the way they are For no reason at all. Of course I’m angry. How could I not be? Because the morning is treated as if it is The same everywhere. When I talk to people who put Wool over their eyes, When they look at me Like they’ve never had to carry anything— How have you never had to carry anything? Not your love? Not your life? Because the morning is treated as if it is The same everywhere. When I talk to people who put Wool over their eyes, When they look at me Like they’ve never had to carry anything— How have you never had to carry anything? Not your love? Not your life? Not even yourself? And they don’t understand why I look So upset all the time Because no matter how many Arms frantically reach for me, It’s like I’m always carrying my world Alone Have you ever been treated As if you don’t matter, As if you aren’t human, As if you never were? You could scream every word And cry every tear And the only thing you could guarantee would be To hold on to the life you were blessed with When you know what it’s like To feel afraid in a room full of people Because they don’t want you there Loneliness makes for silence, but Disdain is louder than anything When you hear how much they can’t stand you The way you talk The way you walk The way you decide to be yourself Of course I’m angry. How could I not be? I wish I didn’t have to Argue for my life To argue for my emotions Or reason to like what I do Or be who I am. I wish I wasn’t raised to Carry the world off of The shoulders of my mother And the shoulders of my sisters And wonder how the weight could have ever been bearable. I wonder if the weight was ever bearable. I look down at my hands And I see Fringes Forming I see them get tangled in the lives I touch The knot, the snarls, the mess of it all. Because when you stand for everything, Reach for every hope, Cry for everyone. I lie awake at night Wishing that I could Do Everything Be Everywhere Help Everyone. I am not omniscient. I am not the God I pray to. But when something Feels so possible, I can’t help but fight for the day When my love, when my peace, When my Joy is not a Threat. To think that no matter what I do There is someone, somewhere who Is scared to go outside because they Look like Me. Of course I’m angry. How could I not be? And most days I fear There is no way in Hell To arrange my words in the Perfect position To make those with Any power over me Know how I feel.

