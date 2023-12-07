Hands unraveling a ball of yarn against a purple background.
Avery Adaeze Uzoije/MiC. 
To my sisters who are
Paralyzed by
The weight of it all,

I am ashamed to say
The deepest part of me wishes I didn’t 
Think of myself as this
Angry, Black woman.
This idea that people who 
Look like me
Are the way they are 
For no reason at all.

Of course I’m angry.
How could I not be?

Because the morning is treated as if it is 
The same everywhere.
When I talk to people who put
Wool over their eyes,
When they look at me
Like they’ve never had to carry anything—
How have you never had to carry anything?
Not your love? Not your life?
Because the morning is treated as if it is 
The same everywhere.
When I talk to people who put
Wool over their eyes,
When they look at me
Like they’ve never had to carry anything—
How have you never had to carry anything?
Not your love? Not your life?
Not even yourself?
And they don’t understand why I look
So upset all the time

Because no matter how many
Arms frantically reach for me,
It’s like I’m always carrying my world
Alone

Have you ever been treated
As if you don’t matter,
As if you aren’t human,
As if you never were?
You could scream every word
And cry every tear
And the only thing you could guarantee would be 
To hold on to the life you were blessed with

When you know what it’s like
To feel afraid in a room full of people
Because they don’t want you there
Loneliness makes for silence, but
Disdain is louder than anything
When you hear how much they can’t stand you
The way you talk
The way you walk
The way you decide to be yourself

Of course I’m angry.
How could I not be?

I wish I didn’t have to
Argue for my life
To argue for my emotions
Or reason to like what I do
Or be who I am.
I wish I wasn’t raised to
Carry the world off of
The shoulders of my mother
And the shoulders of my sisters
And wonder how the weight could have ever been bearable.

I wonder if the weight was ever bearable.

I look down at my hands
And I see Fringes Forming
I see them get tangled in the lives I touch
The knot, the snarls, the mess of it all.
Because when you stand for everything,
Reach for every hope,
Cry for everyone.

I lie awake at night
Wishing that I could 
Do Everything
Be Everywhere
Help Everyone.
I am not omniscient.
I am not the God I pray to.
But when something
Feels so possible,
I can’t help but fight for the day
When my love, when my peace,
When my Joy is not a Threat.

To think that no matter what I do
There is someone, somewhere who
Is scared to go outside because they
Look like Me.

Of course I’m angry.
How could I not be?

And most days I fear
There is no way in Hell
To arrange my words in the
Perfect position
To make those with 
Any power over me
Know how I feel.

Michigan in Color columnist Avery Adaeze Uzoije can be reached at auzoije@umich.edu.