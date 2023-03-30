Content Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual violence and rape

We pull into an empty parking lot illuminated by a flickering “7-Eleven” sign. My parents rouse me from my half-sleep to tell me that we have to pick up breakfast for the next morning. The fluorescent light emanating from the storefront makes it resemble a glowing shoebox, a stark contrast against the night sky. I attempt to keep my leaden eyelids from staying shut by contemplating whether I should get Frosted Flakes or Froot Loops.

I am 8 years old and am on a family road trip to Las Vegas. We had just seen the Grand Canyon, where my mother was too scared to let me look over the unguarded edge of the cliff. We step into the vacant store and I stop to look at the shelves of gum and candy on display while my parents head to the refrigerators in the back. As I scan over the flavors of Hubba Bubba, I catch sight of the cashier who seems to appear out of nowhere making his way toward me from behind the register counter. I look around for my parents in vain, but after a few seconds, my eyes settle back on the man as he approaches me. He is in his 30s and looks back at me with a wide smile and a precarious look in his eyes. As he comes closer, I grow more and more stiff. He lowers his large hand toward me and strokes my cheek, “Pretty princess” he purrs in my ear. His cold hand sends shivers down my spine. While I am used to adults pinching my cheeks, this encounter feels different. Instead of annoyance, I feel trepidation; the way he is staring at me makes me feel uneasy, something about the look in his eyes makes my heart beat faster. My gut instinct tells me to run away, so I turn toward the direction of my parents and make my escape, quickly grasping my mother’s hand.

———–

Since as early as I can remember, I have been fearful of men. As a young child, I would refuse to interact with male family friends, running away if they asked to hug or pick me up. I was always fearful of their intentions. Even at a young age, I knew that men could be evil because they could easily put me in a state of terror with a single gesture or phrase. I understood that I was a little girl and that this made me incredibly vulnerable. This innate fear has in many ways carried over into adulthood for me, as it does for many women, who often experience feelings of fear and violence at the hands of men. In fact, more than one in three women report experiencing sexual harassment involving physical contact. One in five women experience completed or attempted rape; One in three female rape victims experience it for the first time between the ages of 11 and 17, and one in eight female rape victims experience it for the first time before the age of 10. The sheer quantity of violence committed toward women is enough to inspire fear in the heart of anyone. These numbers represent a greater cultural and societal narrative that normalizes misogyny and violence toward women. Despite not knowing these statistics, I still felt the reverberations of this societal narrative even as a child.

———–

I am 12 years old and on a family trip to Disney World. The sun is excruciatingly bright and the humidity is thick. My mother and I walk arm-in-arm down the sidewalk to our hotel, chatting to pass the time spent in the radiating heat. As we walk past a group of drunk men sitting near the sidewalk, one of them spits “Ko-nee-chee-wah!” at us. My mother tightens her grip on my arm as I turn to glare at them, furrowing my eyebrows. “Don’t, Sara,” she firmly warns as she pulls me forward. The man continues despite our silence, “Oh sorry,” he slurs, “Nee-how!” He chuckles as we hurry away. Anger and frustration build in my chest and turn my cheeks hot red. I want to say something, anything, but my mother knows better than me that I shouldn’t. Whether it is on the streets of a strange city or on the sidewalk in front of my high school, whether I am with my parents or older brother or I am alone, simply existing as a girl or a woman means the overwhelming likelihood of being a perpetual victim to catcalling and verbal harassment.

———–

According to a report conducted by Stop Street Harassment, 77% of women have experienced verbal sexual harassment. Too often in my life, I have had to bite my tongue out of fear of violent reactions from men. It took my mother a long time to instill in me the sense that I should never reply to a man on the street, no matter how offensive the comment he spits in my direction is. I had to come to the cold realization that as a young woman, I didn’t stand a chance against a man if he were to decide to hurt me. I had to learn how to hold my tongue, a very frustrating task since I couldn’t stand the thought of those men thinking I was okay with what they did. I didn’t want to be passive like they thought I was.

In western media, East Asian women have typically been portrayed as “servile” and “passive, sexual objects,” contributing to the dominant societal narrative that dehumanizes Asian women in Western eyes. This objectification is something I learned later in life, unlike my innate understanding that women should be fearful of men. I grew up around families that went to my Chinese church. No one had ever treated me differently because of my race until I had to attend schools that were predominantly white. It wasn’t until then that I was forced to begin understanding my racial identity.

An article published in the Journal of Counseling Psychology describes how Asian American women are at an alarmingly high risk of mental health concerns, such as suicidal ideation and anxiety disorders, in comparison to foreign-born Asian women. This is despite the popular narrative that Asian Americans are the “model minority” or more successful and well-adjusted than other groups. This is another statistic that, despite not knowing when I was younger, demonstrates a narrative that I have always felt. It was hard for me to accept that I was different from my peers at school. I didn’t want to be at a disadvantage or treated differently because of the way that I looked; I didn’t want my classmates to pull their eyes back at me, or for boys to not like me because I wasn’t white. The memory of my middle-school crush saying he wouldn’t want to date me because he didn’t want to be forced to eat dogs is still vivid in my mind. I didn’t want my academic achievements to be disregarded because “All Asians are smart,” or for strangers to greet me in butchered Chinese, Japanese or Korean. In addition to the stress of being a pre-teen, I also had to come to terms with my racial identity and how it affected every aspect of my life.

———–

I am 15 years old and have my first boyfriend; he is white. It is a less-than-mediocre and short-lived relationship. After we break up, I find out that he has a reputation of dating Asian girls. This information leaves a repulsively sour taste in my mouth that doesn’t seem to fade. I feel both deceived that his attraction to me could have been dependent on my race and ashamed that I had fallen into the trap of mistaking genuine interest with fetishization. I question if he liked me for anything besides the fact that I’m Asian — a thought that makes my stomach churn. Not only did I have to worry about boys not liking me because of my race, I’d also have to worry if they only like me because of my race. From then on, I question if every non-Asian guy that expresses interest in me is sincere or if they just like me because I remind them of their favorite anime characters.

———–

There is a long history of fetishization, sexualization and demonization of Asian women in the West, often spurred by orientalist structures and depictions. Chinese women were regarded as dangerous and immoral in the U.S. during the 1800s in a period described as the “Yellow Peril.” East Asian women were regarded by American soldiers as submissive, obedient and sexual during World War II. The fetishization and dehumanization of Asian women are not new phenomena, but rather ones that can be traced back centuries.

The acknowledgment that these harmful narratives still exist and affect Asian American women daily is a relatively new occurrence in contrast. The term “Asian fetishism” did not even appear until the late 20th century, describing the sexual objectification and value of Asians for their race or culture rather than for them as people. The less formal term “yellow fever” has also gained presence within Western society, which describes “men’s addiction to Asian women.” Asian women must endure the normalized gaze of Western men and are forced to find ways to combat the perceptions of Asian women as sexual objects and less than human.

———–

I am 17 years old at the beach with my friends. The sun is making my eyes squint, but I continue to pose as my friend tries to take pictures of me while stifling our bursts of laughter. I notice an old man walking by us several times, but we are too distracted to pay attention. After a few minutes, another girl on the beach approaches us to tell us that the old man was taking pictures of us. When I look up, I see that the old man is already scurrying away. There are also several other people sitting around us, leaving me confused as to why no one else brought this to our attention sooner. It doesn’t make sense to me why any of these bystanders would wait until after the man left to alert us, after we already couldn’t do anything about it. The all-too-familiar feeling of frustration boils over me, leaving me dumbstruck and mute among my friends, as I realize how many people sat and watched as an old man repeatedly and nonconsensually took pictures of a 17-year-old in a bikini. What good did it do me to know after the fact? He already had the pictures on his phone and was making his getaway. Whatever animation the day had begun with was quickly stripped away and replaced by the dreadful thought of what he was going to do with those pictures.

I am now 19 years old attending university at a predominately white institution. The fact that my race and gender will always present seemingly inescapable frustrations and fears is still something I am coming to terms with. Here on campus, I am reminded daily of the racism that runs deep through the structure of every small or large, inconsequential or monumental institution in the country. I am reminded of this when a student organization says they don’t want to accept any Asian girls because they already have too many, or when an e-board is entirely white or when a DEI chair is cisgender, heterosexual and white. I am especially reminded by the University’s continued neglect of racial and gender issues, such as their uselessness in addressing the disproportionately small population of Black students on campus that has remained stagnant since the 1970s, or their disregard toward sexual assault and harassment claims. Despite the fact that I am learning about how to combat inequity and create social change in my classes, I still often feel powerless against the weight of these dominant and harmful social narratives. However, it is these feelings of desperation and helplessness that motivate me to work toward a different narrative, one where little girls are not afraid to let go of their mother’s hand or talk back to strangers.

MiC Columnist Sara Lin can be reached at linsara@umich.edu.