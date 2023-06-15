When we were young We were told stories of the hummingbirds and bluejays The way they would sing in harmony Flying in flock and leaving no strays Migrating to foreign lands fearlessly But as the children waved them farewell, through the orange hue The lovebirds promised to return, singing it's just a game of peekaboo But have you heard the fable of the bluejay Taseen? The one who did not return Whose perils could sell out every silver screen Yet she often feels the most unseen To all the southern birds, Taseen looks the happiest Working tirelessly yet smiling cheek to cheek Crafting a nest, a community, almost single handedly Yet she never admits that her limbs and wings grow weak Only her hatchlings notice the way her talons tense and cramp through the night The hatchlings can hear the broken rhythm of Taseen’s heart Within their souls they can hear the echoes of a distant family They can hear the pain as Taseen mourns a life she missed A life she did not get to live A life with aam and lychees in the summer A life with huge iftars with her entire poribar A life so beautiful I simply cannot comprehend For I have only known what it’s like to live in a nest of four And it’s been so long That my mother’s memories of her home up north feel like folklore But when she tells me those fables, I can see the light reclaim her eyes It’s that feeling of comfort when the freebird takes to the sky And I can only pray, that one day, My mother will once again sing the hymns of the bluejays But now as queen of the flock With nephews and nieces, grandchildren and friends All eating aam and lychees Her heart is finally at ease

MiC Columnist Nazim Ali can be reached at nazimali@umich.edu.