bird flying
Ria Mia/MiC.
When we were young
We were told stories of the hummingbirds and bluejays
The way they would sing in harmony 
Flying in flock and leaving no strays
Migrating to foreign lands fearlessly 
But as the children waved them farewell, through the orange hue
The lovebirds promised to return, singing 
it's just a game of peekaboo

But have you heard the fable of the bluejay Taseen?
The one who did not return
Whose perils could sell out every silver screen
Yet she often feels the most unseen
To all the southern birds, Taseen looks the happiest
Working tirelessly yet smiling cheek to cheek
Crafting a nest, a community, almost single handedly 

Yet she never admits that her limbs and wings grow weak

Only her hatchlings notice the way her talons tense and cramp through the night
The hatchlings can hear the broken rhythm of Taseen’s heart
Within their souls they can hear the echoes of a distant family
They can hear the pain as Taseen mourns a life she missed

A life she did not get to live

A life with aam and lychees in the summer 
A life with huge iftars with her entire poribar 
A life so beautiful I simply cannot comprehend

For I have only known what it’s like to live in a nest of four
And it’s been so long
That my mother’s memories of her home up north feel like folklore
But when she tells me those fables, I can see the light reclaim her eyes
It’s that feeling of comfort when the freebird takes to the sky

And I can only pray, that one day,
My mother will once again sing the hymns of the bluejays 
But now as queen of the flock
With nephews and nieces, grandchildren and friends
All eating aam and lychees  

Her heart is finally at ease

MiC Columnist Nazim Ali can be reached at nazimali@umich.edu.