Introduction (Seedling)

those who sow seeds, side-by-side in the dark, would not wish the morning wood come sooner, as patient are they in the practice of spring, of springing vibrantly into action, of acting vigorously in visceral actuality, there is a finality — leaving nothing undone — these planters, having fallen fatally from grace, are no stranger to darkness no stranger than darkness, than divinity, should they remain grateful, graceful in the plight of night. indeed, their appreciation is penetrating in deed, in seeds planted deep in pitch Black apprehending space-time, these gardeners gayly gaming the systems, thus, find rhythm and rhyme in celestial soil amidst turmoil, their toil teams up with totality, tension reeling at the root of their intentions, vitally vulnerable, visualizing new worlds, reveling in the initiatory release of tender embrace, letting go/coming out, abnegating power in the darkest hour, the morning wood could not come sooner for such lovers whose limbs do dwell in dim lighting, interspersed and spread on botanical beds, these are temporal tombs, boldly sprouting blooming in sleep, fruitfully steeped in close encounters with the cosmos, lively drifting in dreamscape, a life in death (together) daringly, at dawn, coming out they proclaim, “c’mon!” like, “girl … it’s time to get up!” yup, sworn in at morn, in time, it is clear, that spring — is Queer — is that verve which revives, that early rise from past lives, the girth of rebirth, blessed at the bounty, a body in its most natural state erecting a resurrection … in preparation for the performance of a lifetime — at dawn, they don non-dual adornment in liberating fashion, fast and far beyond the boundaries of beauty, of binary — at dawn the blossoming, the blending of All That Is as Queer as the sky is blue, and if the morning wood came sooner, in sole isolation it surely would relegate irrelevance to the dark, depths of soulful, intimate jubilation, jeering to night, springing into eternity … instead, we are enlightened in Darkness, in Queerness, bustling about the contradictions, querying the demarcations to day — toward destiny.

Foreward (Budding)

March, as they say, comes in like a lion, and (comes) out like a lamb. Mammal metaphors aside … that sounds a little fruity to me. Though, it seems this third month of year does miraculously metamorphosize, much like the advent of spring does immaculately ring with a rather roaring quality of Queerness. Forever in flux. Hard to define. In between binaries of hot and cold, death and life, dark and light. And rightfully so, as the cycles of existence so effortlessly reveal themselves in the poetics of their performance.

While the metaphysics of March remind us that we may exist abundantly with/in our multiplicity, that it is in our nature, our divine right to do so, the modern forces of conformity — white supremacy and late-stage capitalism prey upon our distinctiveness, collectively programming us to proclaim sameness, remaining unquestioning of the (illusory) reality of our human condition. These antagonistic entities usher us into the determining matrices of mass control in the material world, without any critical consideration of our existential origins, destinies, ways to realize purpose and find meaning in this life and beyond.

Such distractions from our true indescribable nature are most detrimental to racialized and gender minorities as well as Queer people who in the past have had our very being defined through deficit for hundreds of years. Thus Queer people of Color have been forced to live along the margins of a margin. Historical vestiges of colonialism have fundamentally shifted conceptions of gender, sexuality and race within communities of Color, leaving remnants of homophobic sentiment still expressed adamantly to this day.

Despite our ancient origins, Queer communities of Color struggle to thrive in modernity, striving toward political and civil equality. As a result, the health and well-being of Queer men of Color continues to be under constant attack. But as spring is about revival, returning back to what once was, it is now time for us to resurrect and reclaim our Queerness in its full form, shifting away from seeing our (homo)sexuality as scarce to abundant.



Our mission with this interview series was as such — to create a multimedia cultural exhibition, an in-depth dialogical archive of the relational lives of eight Queer men of Color at the University of Michigan, thoroughly exploring the breadth of their experiences through a bounty of identities and backgrounds. In conducting these comprehensive confidential interviews, we considered a diverse set of backgrounds including race and ethnicity, body size, religious and spiritual affiliation, class and physical ability.

During this venture, we queried our communities of Color about the perceived lack of Queer people — on campus and in the world — or in other words, this idea of homoscarcity, that, as we maintain, has been manufactured by the mechanisms of capital and the white power structure, deluding us to believe that Queerness is rare, especially within communities of Color.

In the fall of 2022, we developed our framework for these interviews, conducted in winter 2023, as we sought to understand the psycho-social wellness of Queer men of Color as mediated through the experience of body, soul, spirit and mind. Unwinding over the course of five months, this long-winded process has been a wildly bewildering, heart-wrenching experience for the two of us, often hitting very close to homo.

The inquiries and interview responses ahead juxtapose the multifaceted journeys of Queer men of Color, stemming from a myriad of intersecting identities, from the beck-and-call of the disco ball, bathed in its grandeur on the dance floor, from fleeting interludes with anonymous dudes in the online trenches of Grindr, from the highs and lows amid the nexus of nightlife to all the awes of falling in love.

As love is our true destiny, the great unifier, perpetually springing us into action, we sincerely hope you take these words to heart. Let the all-encompassing authenticity of our collection of stories, strengths and struggles plant a sacred seed of potent, powerful proportions in your psyche. It’s Queer to see that The Homoscarcity Chronicles have entered the chat … let’s unpack that!

