Prison is rarely a cell with four walls. In France, prison is a traffic stop. Prison is an Algerian boy staring down death — death in the form of two French policemen adorned with riot gear and a consciousness of conquest. The executioners of Nahel did not see themselves in the reflection of the young boy’s teary eyes. They saw French military officers invading his homeland. A young African boy holds all of history in his gaze. The fire of an African comes from the hues of roast coffee and revolution in his eyes, endlessly scarred from the battles his ancestors fought for centuries. Nahel’s eyes twinkled with the blaze of the bombing of Algiers by the French Armada. His tears glistened with the fragments, memories of home his family clung to as they left their eternal homeland for the land of the men with guns, The guns used to execute his father and his father’s father as they defended the sands they owed their existence to. Nahel’s eyes held my story. My homeland. Nahel was all of our Africas. was. is? Nahel’s ancestors would frequently traverse the unforgiving dergs of the Sahara to the lands of my ancestors. They gave Mali nicknames richer than the stores of gold scattered throughout the land: land of abundance, adventure and beauty. My people would welcome them in open arms, blessing them with the eternal greeting, السلام عليكم No wonder these words flow so naturally from my being when I utter them on the crowded streets of Amman. Mali’s abundance is long gone, its gold all locked up in French banks, its villages overrun with foreign troops. Sometimes prisons for a nation can be a calculated political assassination, followed by a miscalculated IMF loan. I often doubt whether my eyes twinkle with the fires of Africa. Africans forced into exile in crowded European exclaves can tell stories about their homelands for an eternity, even if they have never seen them. My knowledge of Mali comes from a DNA test and some Google searches. In America, the Black man’s eyes burn from a different flame. The experience of the African in America is not a weeping for a lost home, but the emptiness of knowing there never will be a home. In America, the African’s eyes hold memories of burning crosses and police bullets rather than stories born from ancestral villages. Even with the curse of ancestral homelessness etched into the shade of my skin, my mind has still deluded me. Still, a part of me thinks that if I walk to the four corners of the earth, I will find home. My tired, delusional feet have brought me to the cliffs of the Mediterranean. If Jordan is purgatory, what is Lebanon? Is this Jannah? Were the angels of heaven ever expelled from God’s kingdom? Did Israeli warships ever besiege the pearly gates? No. This is not paradise. Despite the innumerable breathtaking cathedrals and mosques scattered through the narrow alleys of Beirut, this place is the furthest locale from heaven. The memorials to the executioners of Shatila, the overcrowded Hezbollah graveyards, the screams of revolution whose afterlives only survive in speckled shards of graffiti, the tears of the Kafala class, the crashes of Molotov cocktails through the plexiglass windows of foreign banks, the permanence of the American dollar in every Beiruti’s wallet, Darwish’s love letters to his lost home, all betray this theory. God divided the heaven from the earth, but Man split the Blue Line from the Green. The Central Bank of Beirut is surrounded on all sides by 2 meter tall concrete walls. Stenciled onto each slab is the Lebanese flag. However, the symbols of the non-existent government are barely visible atop the masses of frantically scribbled graffiti messages. Betrayed by all other outlets, the people have taken to the streets to declare their economic grievances. I had never heard a wall scream before. Sometimes, a prison can just be a cell and four walls. That is a horror in its own right. Well after last call in a Beiruti dive bar, I sat with my Palestinian comrades over economically-inflated espresso martinis. The conversation had moved to women’s rights. One of my comrades explained that Palestine was the only place in the Arab world that managed to break free of centuries of entrenched gender roles, only out of sheer necessity. Palestinian men come of age in Zionist prisons. Those who escape that fate are martyred before they can make it before an apartheid court. Last night I got back home late. As I crawled into by rickety hostel bunk bed, I got an alert from my phone that it was Fajr, the time of the morning prayer. After spending nearly a month in Jordan, it felt odd for the call to prayer to come from a notification on my phone and not the urban choir of minarets scattered throughout the seven hills of Amman. My friend told me before coming to Beirut that one of the most unique experiences in the city was hearing the church bells chime in harmony with the Muslim call to prayer. Since coming to Beirut, I haven’t heard either song once. Before closing my eyes to the rising morning sun, I got one more chime from my phone. The Israeli military had begun an all out assault on the Jenin Refugee Camp. Sometimes, prison is a cell with graffitied border walls, helicopters equipped with American manufactured missiles, a memory of a lost homeland, and a gun pointed at your temple. As I lay in bed as the sun rises over the eternal city, a barrage of images race through my mind. Young Maghrebi boys dragged to French prisons in the midst of national protests, Black men chased by the Klan on Georgian backroads I know all too well, Malian villagers awaking to foreign armies passing through their homesteads, Newly widowed mothers holding their children close as rockets chase stars in the midnight Nablus skies. As I lay in bed as the sun rises over the eternal city, I think to myself. How could they ever teach us our nations are confined to separate histories? That is the first problem.

