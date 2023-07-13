I knew I shouldn’t have started so late.

The sun was already starting to set — pinks and purples and oranges blending together in the sky in a haze of light refraction and ever-present pollution — but in my idiocy, I thought it might pose no issue. The sun is gone now, and I glance down at my cupholder where my Google Maps-running phone sits (I know I really should get one of those phone mounts, but I only ever think to do so when I’m driving, and it’s not like I can pull out my phone and order one while driving). I keep sneaking furtive looks at the ETA, hoping it will magically spring closer between the time of dusk and the dark.

The route takes me along country highways, 55 mph designated zones that most take as a suggestion as they travel 10, 15, 20 over. Brights are required to see properly, although no one turns them off when seeing another car — it’s just blinding oncoming traffic and hoping for the best in these parts. It’s too remote for any cops to care, so I don’t think anyone does. It’s the land of quaint Midwestern towns, sprawling roadside forests and rolling cornfields — and I am terrified of what they hold. My only solace would be the stars, if I could even see them in the smoky sky.

Before I enter the village, I see the cornfield shuddering.

I pass through the hamlet first. The route takes me right through the center of town, where all its once-thriving businesses crack and peel to spill over their detritus into the streets. I see shades of white in their windows, apparitions peering at me through the blinds. They’re the artifacts of Americana: red-white-and-blue barbershop poles no longer spinning, gas station price boards still displaying impossible rates, mom-and-pop shops where the clinks of the register still echo, family-owned restaurants where empty plates sit at empty chairs at empty tables, the local church that stands as a house abandoned by God. There are apartments and ranch homes and even a small mansion the mayor used to live in. No one lives here anymore. They only decay.

With a deafening thud, every door slams open at once.

White figures pour out of the town’s orifices like pus, combining their murmurs into a whisper I can barely make out over my muffled engine accelerating my car to the max. My mirrors almost blind me with the bleakness they beam back at me. The voices split as they grow in volume, the wind carrying a dozen different declarations of remembrance towards me. As these purulent shades continue to flood the road, I try to shut out what they say — but their words snake their way through my AC vents and the radio, possessing my ears to pay attention. To pay them respect. To pay their toll. But not only do I not owe a thing to what no longer exists, I don’t have anything they could value — nothing that would keep me alive and well. Thus, they keep begging for my attention until they turn to banshee cries, screaming questions that I can’t answer until I’ve left their hellish hovel.

But now I’m back in the open country. The cornfields are back, twitching harder than they did before. I don’t have time to dwell on it before I’m passing through the woods.

I instantly feel eyes on me. Branches are rustling and breaking as I try not to steal glances at what I know is moving through the trees. As soon as I pass a yellow diamond sign warning me, a deer jumps out of the forest. The ghosts’ questions still rattling around in my skull, I swerve to avoid the animal’s petrified, staring self. I continue, but I can feel its gaze bored into my eyelids — but I can’t blink for a single second as more deer creep out. I twist and turn, praying that there won’t be an incoming vehicle as I try my best to not paint the front of my car with roadkill. As my headlights and I make eye contact with every successive creature, I can’t help but notice they’re starting to look different.

Their necks are twisting lower and lower to the ground as if being twisted by gravity. Some have antlers, some do not. Some of them are covered with solid-brown fur, some are dappled with spots and some are covered with something else. But as they’re caught in my brights, I cannot shake that each one’s gaze burns further holes into me. I cannot ignore the fact that their eyes are starting to grow in size, every subsequent beast’s bloodshot eyeball becoming twisted with more red, starting to weigh down their heads more and more. They go from wide-eyed to bug-eyed to barely keeping their glares as their necks threaten to break from the burden. The forest now seems an eternal wood as I frantically weave through the monsters, now dragging their heads up for a second before the snap of their scruff, the loosely connected heads now snaking into my vision. I avoided hitting them at first because it would damage both of us, now I’m scared of even the briefest contact. Their eyes hold no malice, however — just undead inquisition, as if awaiting an answer to a question I can’t remember. That scares me more than anything else, and my eyes finally cede the staring contest. An impossibly loud thud rings out, and I find myself at the end of the wooded road, too terrified to look back.

Now it’s just the cornfields and I, cornfields all the way until I’m back in town. A straight line for me to follow, which is fine because my phone is now dead. The cornfield trembles, and at this point I’m resigned to whatever it holds. It just seems like that kind of night. The cornfield continues to shake, rattling itself and growing in volume until I can feel my car quaking. The Earth itself begins to throw my car around until I see what the cornfields contained.

They uproot themselves from the dirt. Bushels fall from the sky as the field peels itself off the Earth into a moving, formless mass. I’d almost be amused, almost fascinated if it wasn’t for the sheer size of the pursuing field, one that blocks out just the little bit of moonlight that shines on the road before me. My teeth chatter and my knuckles whiten against the steering wheel as I feel the little bit of warmth of night escape me as the mass surrounds me. I hear kernels bouncing off my roof as the mass overtakes me and comes to my window. In the vacuum it creates, I hear nothing but the sound of my car engine and my wheels running. I see the road ahead of me blocked by the abomination, and I brake. The pieces surround my car until even the muffled engine is quiet, and the air is dead. All I can hear is the beat of my own heart, the gnashing of my teeth and every terrified thought echoing through my head. In the quiet, I can’t help but wonder furiously what these horrors want from me.

Then, enlightenment strikes — the kind that feels like your dream is about to become a nightmare. There’s only one thing I could imagine they want. Horrors only ever want one thing: to be externalized. I speak so the ears hear me.

“I don’t know what I’m doing.”

The horde shudders.

“I don’t know why I feel like this every time the sun sets. Like I’m suddenly devoid of safety, like I’m devoid of life, like I’m devoid of meaning.”

The mob begins to thin.

“I think sometimes I’d honestly prefer this horror than being alone with the world like this. Every hour-and-a-half drive to my hometown feels like when I cross into the great dark. It only lasts so long but every trip is a new lifetime away.”

I didn’t realize I was whispering until my voice began to pick up.

“Because what the fuck, right? I mean, my baby sister gets a little taller and my parents get a little shorter every day. My friends become more ephemeral with each passing summer. Sometimes I don’t think life is what happens in the day. It’s every bit stolen away when we fester at night. It’s every part that passes by when we stop relentlessly pursuing it.”

My car begins to hum again.

“So, I don’t know what I’m doing! I don’t really know the answers to what’s asked of me! I don’t really know how to meet the eyes of others properly! I don’t really know how to listen to what actually matters in this mess I’m in! I don’t know for sure how to keep going! I don’t know if ANYONE DOES! I DON’T THINK ANYONE DOES!”

The fields part, and I see starlight for the first time tonight. My foot switches from the brake to the pedal as they stay twinkling through my windshield. I was stopped in the road for who knows how long, but I don’t think I care. I don’t think anyone does. Maybe they don’t have to.

I’ve made it back to town. It’s so late that I glide through intersections with practically no one to bar me from blinking yellow light after yellow light. I get back to my driveway and stretch my legs as soon as I step out. Closing the garage door, I find my family sitting in the living room, impatiently waiting for the movie night I’d promised them. I profusely apologize, and compromise that we’ll have to finish the film tomorrow, but we could at least begin. I text a few of my friends as the credits open. I’m glad it wasn’t too late to start.

