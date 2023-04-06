One. Two. Three.

I closed my eyes as each number echoed in my head and my anxiety grew. I focused on my internal counting, hoping to prevent a shut down. However, it couldn’t mask the sound of my family circling around me as they spoke about a deportation in our local Mexican store. I shielded myself from reality, forcing my warm hands over each ear. Individually, my toes curled on the staircase’s steps as my body formed into a ball, clenching every muscle.

“Tengan cuidado cuando vayan al supermercado. Están deportando a varios Hispanos,” someone had said.

Tears streamed down my face when I heard the word “deportación.” I was 8. I didn’t understand the true meaning of the word. All I knew was that deportation was our enemy, and we needed to run from it whenever it approached.

From then on, I lived with a constant feeling of anxiety. Each moment felt like a ticking time bomb, the threat of deportation looming over my family’s heads. It could happen any time, anywhere. As we innocently pushed a shopping cart through the store’s aisles, my heart raced at the thought of my mother being snatched away from us. I could already hear the border patrol officer’s harsh commands, tearing my mother’s arms away from me. I would cry and scream, but my plea would fall on deaf ears. I wish things like that only happened in nightmares, but this was my reality. The United States has a history of border patrol ignoring the anguished cries of little children as they’re ripped apart from their loved ones and thrown into the unknown. The pain and trauma inflicted on these families is unimaginable, yet the cycle of cruelty and separation persists, like a never-ending nightmare.

Mass migration into the United States has been a recurring phenomenon for centuries, but through the years, obtaining the ticket to the American Dream has become increasingly difficult. Since the 1700’s, laws have become more stringent, requiring immigrants to reside in the United States for many years prior to citizenship eligibility. During the Great Depression, racist arguments Nativists accused Mexican immigrants of being responsible for the economic crash. Most of the detestation stemmed from President Herbert Hoover’s campaign with the slogan, “American Jobs for Real Americans.” Hoover’s anti-Mexican views called for the Mexican Repatriation Act in 1929, forcibly deporting close to 400,000-2 million individuals with Mexican descent.

History only shows that the government has made the lives of immigrants harder. For instance, Immigration and Customs Enforcement was created after 9/11 to protect the United States border. After ICE’s formation, it has become harder for immigrants to enter the country with its advanced security and weapons, making it easier to be detained at the border. The fear, however, doesn’t end at the border. Those who settle illegally inside the United States live with the constant fear of ICE deporting them and separating them from their families. During his two terms, President Barack Obama used ICE to deport about three million immigrants, the most of any U.S. president.

My dad was a victim of the various anti-immigrant laws implemented in the United States. As I sat on the staircase, I recalled the stories he would tell me about crossing the Mexican border. He would describe in vivid detail how he hid in a tiny case inside a vehicle along with a few other people. They quietly concealed themselves in the trunk, packing together like sardines in a can, making sure they weren’t found by border control. Sweat dripped down his face from the lack of airflow. His tongue wouldn’t carry the English language or have financial stability at first, but the American Dream kept him hoping. In the process, these travelers, like my dad, are given a story. A story they can tell their kids as they grow old. A story that will open their children’s eyes and make them see that success is not given once the border is crossed; rather, it is achieved by working hard even when the laws go against you.

Crossing the United States border as a Mexican immigrant can be a harrowing experience. The journey is often filled with treacherous terrain, scorching heat and an endless sea of uncertainty. Every step taken is a step closer to the dream of a better life, but also a step closer to border control. For those who are caught, the experience can be traumatizing. They are stripped of their dignity and treated like mere objects, herded like cattle and shoved into cramped and dirty holding cells. The conditions are often inhumane, with little access to basic necessities like food, water and medical care. Conditions do not seem to be improving due to the creation of stronger border protection with precise training and expensive equipment. Its strength has only caused terror in the minds of these families.

This terror became familiar to my parents, then gradually it crawled into me. My parents moved to the United States in order to provide a better future for their children, following the footsteps of many other immigrants. They endure hardship and work tirelessly to build a new life in a completely unknown country. However, this can have a lasting impact on their children’s mental health as they feel the pressure to prove that their parents’ sacrifices were worth it. Children of immigrant parents have been shown to have double the amount of mental distress in comparison to their parents.

I remember sitting at the dinner table, my elbows stuck to the surface like glue, staring at the documents in front of me, which, in my mind, appeared to be written in a foreign language because of the sophisticated words. However, I refused to disappoint my parents with my lack of comprehension, so I recited the words with a shaky voice. I felt like the weight of our world was on my shoulders, and every mistake I made would cause the ground to crumble beneath us.

Like many children, I had dreams of joining theater or playing a sport. However, these dreams seemed out of reach because my parents’ priorities were different. They worked long hours everyday to bring food to the table every night. As the oldest child, I strived to take on more responsibility; I helped my younger siblings with their homework or cleaned the house while my parents were at work. I knew that they were working hard to provide for us, but it still felt like a heavy burden to bear.

Translation, along with selflessly putting dreams on hold, is the life I continuously lived. It’s the life that millions of other children who live in immigrant households live, creating independence from a young age. Growing up, these adolescents strive towards stability that their parents may have lacked, often showing high signs of anxiety and stress.

When I was 16, I received a diagnosis of anxiety and depression. However, my struggles with mental health started much earlier. When I was 13 years old, I vividly remember the overwhelming sensations that would wash over me, leaving my body feeling like a statue. I was unable to move, unable to express my pain or understand why my body was reacting that way. I felt alone in my struggles, convinced that no one could understand me. The guilt and shame of feeling weak and like a failure prevented me from seeking help, especially since I felt like I couldn’t burden my immigrant parents who had already sacrificed so much for me.

Many children of immigrant parents feel hopeless and alone in their thoughts. Through built up trauma and pressure, they begin to show signs of high anxiety and stress. It has been proven that the children of Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and Latinx immigrants have higher rates of depression, anxiety and stress compared to the children of white European immigrants. It is harder to fit in when you don’t look like the peers around you, affecting your sense of belonging. Trying to fit in and function in a country where a family has no significant history causes children to experience hardship from the constant translation of a completely different culture to their parents.

As a child raised by immigrant parents, I yearned for a sense of normalcy that always seemed out of reach. While some kids were playing games and enjoying a carefree childhood, I was constantly pulled into my parents’ world of struggle and survival. I watched as they worked tirelessly to make ends meet, often leaving before the sun rose and returning long after it set. Despite their efforts to shield me from their conflicts, I couldn’t help but feel the weight of their struggles. I became their lifeline in navigating a foreign country’s economic, social and racial system. However, I was proud of my parents’ determination and strength in the face of adversity. They had started with nothing in this new country, and yet they never gave up.

As I reflect on my family’s journey and think about my younger self sitting anxiously on the stairs, I am struck by the immense pressure, fear and difficult experiences we faced. There were moments that felt never-ending, but through it all, Mom and Dad, we persevered. We have come so far, and it’s all from your unwavering determination and sacrifice. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

MiC Columnist Jacqueline Aguiar can be reached at aguiar@umich.edu.